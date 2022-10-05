ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee author's 'Speaking Our Minds' a lesson in civil discourse | Book Review

By View Comments
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j84w5_0iN2FxG700

With November’s elections right around the corner – and political polarization in our country worse than ever – Susan E. Strauss’ new book, “Speaking Our Minds,” (Apalachee Press, Tallahassee, Florida) comes as a breath of fresh air.

Strauss, a self-described liberal who has lived in Tallahassee since the 1960s, chronicles her 20-year correspondence with William L. Proctor, her conservative boss and friend.

History:Former Tallahassee mayor writes about 'Black History Firsts' in new book

Clergy:Tallahassee author Melanie Barton Bragg confronts clergy misconduct in new book

Vintage Florida:Doug Alderson's new book chronicles history of Florida's iconic vintage art

They spar with wit and respect in “old fashioned letters, in envelopes with stamps, sent through the mail.”

They were an unlikely pair.

In 2000, she was finishing her Ph.D. from Florida State University and was applying for a faculty position at the new branch office of Flagler College on the Tallahassee Community College campus. Proctor, more than 20 years her senior, was the president of Flagler and would later serve on the Florida Board of Education and for three terms in the Florida House of Representatives.

She’s not sure what possessed her, but during her interview, she got into a debate with Proctor, and walked away convinced she had blown her chances of getting a job. But within a few weeks, he hired her.

Not long after, their correspondence began – she often begging for more funds, he making her account for every penny. In between, they argued about issues such as the Florida Comprehensive Assessment Test (FCAT), teacher evaluations, and distant learning. They sent each other statistics, research articles and news clippings to bolster their points.

They also veered into presidential politics, Strauss a strong supporter of President Barack Obama, he concerned the country was descending into socialism. She was later horrified to learn that he voted for President Donald Trump.

But nothing seemed to dampen their regard for one another. As her boss, she wrote, “he always had the power to silence me, but he never did.”

In their debate over the FCAT, Florida’s standardized tests for elementary and high school students, Strauss argued that the tests weren’t very useful, particularly in evaluating teachers. Proctor countered that educational improvement wouldn’t happen without accountability.

“As to the FCAT,” Proctor wrote, “I am grateful for your continuing efforts to enlighten me, but I continue to believe that when a government entity is confronted with a drastic situation, drastic measures are needed. This is why we have martial law.”

“Martial law?” she shot back. “I agree that drastic measures are needed, but I would opt for higher teacher pay, lower class sizes, and more support for students and teachers from parents, colleges of education, and government.”

Once they were both at FSU’s Ruby Diamond Hall where Proctor was giving the commencement speech, Strauss sitting in a chair behind him. He told the crowd he offered to speak “because it was an opportunity to say whatever he pleased, and Susan E. Strauss (pointing behind him) couldn’t argue with him or disagree or ask for money.”

While the crowd roared, Strauss covered her face with the commencement program.

Despite their differences, when Proctor became a Florida legislator, he would seek out Strauss’s views on educational issues. Sometimes she offered him unsolicited advice.

“We certainly disagreed more times that not,” Strauss wrote in her Introduction, “but we were both life-long educators, and we shared a belief in the power of education to change and improve students’ lives.”

In this slim volume of letters, readers are given a chance to see what civil discourse looks like. It’s well worth the read.

“Speaking Our Minds” ($15) is available at Midtown Reader.

Sharon Kant-Rauch is a former Tallahassee Democrat reporter and is currently a realtor with Kant Realty of North Florida. She is the author of “Life in the Outlane: The Bumpy Road Toward Love, Laughter and Enlightenment,” a series of columns she wrote over 25 years.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridapolitics.com

Bob Lotane shutters Our Tallahassee, eyes new media venture

Our Tallahassee boasted as a ‘progressive’ outlet and was critical of Mayor John Dailey. Our Tallahassee, a capital city political news site, is closing down to launch a new product on Tallahassee politics. The site, a progressive media outlet that often sides with City Commissioners Jeremy Matlow and...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Upset over homecoming lineup

Homecoming week at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), is a time to celebrate the history and legacy of each HBCU across the country. The week-long celebration includes a range of events for both alumni and students. During homecoming, celebrities make appearances, and events range from the club environment to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Did Ian put Florida Classic in limbo?

After hurricane Ian negatively affected Florida, Florida A&M University rattlers (FAMU) and. Bethune Cookman University wildcats (BCU) are feeling very apprehensive and believe that. The Florida Blue Classic tradition must go on. Although FAMU had no physical damage, B-CU ordered the evacuation of all students and staff from the campus....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Local
Florida Entertainment
Local
Florida Education
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Government
Tallahassee, FL
Education
First Coast News

Gadsden County commissioner appointed by Gov. DeSantis resigns following alleged KKK costume

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at the Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, Fla. Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Authorities and residents in Florida are keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbles through the Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center said Sunday it expects Ian to rapidly strengthen and become a major hurricane by Monday as it passes over Cuba. Gov. DeSantis has declared a statewide emergency, expanding an order from Friday that had covered two dozen counties.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

In Thomasville, two congressional candidates take different tacks on inflation

LISTEN: Democrats and Republicans are watching Southwest Georgia, where a congressional race could help decide who controls the U.S. House. GPB's Stephen Fowler reports. —— Politics is polarizing these days, but Rep. Sanford Bishop has been a somewhat rare exception. The Democrat usually wins reelection by large margins with voters from both parties supporting his campaign.
THOMASVILLE, GA
thefamuanonline.com

Does Tallahassee have affordable homes for rent?

While Tallahassee is dedicated to student housing complexes and homes for families to buy,. some run into the issue of finding a home they simply would like to rent at a decent price. When the pandemic-driven Our-Florida program ended in May, quite a few people were left in. limbo trying...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Discourse#Florida State University#Flagler College#Clergy
shelterforce.org

CDCs Are Having a Moment. Can the Momentum Last?

Thomasville, Georgia, has a population of about 18,500 and sits about 10 miles from the Florida border. Like many small towns, its inner core—a four-block area known as “The Bottom”—had been disinvested for decades. In the early 20th century, the area served as the heart of the town’s Black community, and many of the businesses and homes in the neighborhood were owned by Black families. But by 2008, most of the businesses had closed, and only six homes were owner-occupied. The rest were either “dilapidated flop houses or exploitative rental properties,” says Alston Watt, director of the Williams Family Foundation of Georgia, a private grant-making nonprofit based in Thomasville.
THOMASVILLE, GA
floridapolitics.com

Medical boards delay rule making for gender-affirming care after public meeting cancelation

Florida’s medical boards have agreed to delay discussions on developing state-specific guidelines for the provision of gender-affirming care to transgender people who suffer from gender dysphoria. Members of the Florida Board of Medicine and Board of Osteopathic Medicine Joint Rules/Legislative Committee agreed on Thursday to delay the discussions after...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FSU
wtxl.com

Homeless veteran gets a second chance at life

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After a friendship started by chance, a life was changed forever. “I didn’t get to know him very well until I met him after he was attacked behind the building and a friendship sort of grew out of that circumstance,” says Thomas Bacot.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Shovels turned on new Blountstown Elementary School

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — Almost four years after Hurricane Michael, school officials and students turned shovels Wednesday morning on the new Blountstown Elementary School. The old campus was declared a total loss after the storm and elementary students were spread out over as many as four different locations. Kindergarten and first graders are now learning […]
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
843K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy