Tallahassee author's 'Speaking Our Minds' a lesson in civil discourse | Book Review

With November’s elections right around the corner – and political polarization in our country worse than ever – Susan E. Strauss’ new book, “Speaking Our Minds,” (Apalachee Press, Tallahassee, Florida) comes as a breath of fresh air.

Strauss, a self-described liberal who has lived in Tallahassee since the 1960s, chronicles her 20-year correspondence with William L. Proctor, her conservative boss and friend.

They spar with wit and respect in “old fashioned letters, in envelopes with stamps, sent through the mail.”

They were an unlikely pair.

In 2000, she was finishing her Ph.D. from Florida State University and was applying for a faculty position at the new branch office of Flagler College on the Tallahassee Community College campus. Proctor, more than 20 years her senior, was the president of Flagler and would later serve on the Florida Board of Education and for three terms in the Florida House of Representatives.

She’s not sure what possessed her, but during her interview, she got into a debate with Proctor, and walked away convinced she had blown her chances of getting a job. But within a few weeks, he hired her.

Not long after, their correspondence began – she often begging for more funds, he making her account for every penny. In between, they argued about issues such as the Florida Comprehensive Assessment Test (FCAT), teacher evaluations, and distant learning. They sent each other statistics, research articles and news clippings to bolster their points.

They also veered into presidential politics, Strauss a strong supporter of President Barack Obama, he concerned the country was descending into socialism. She was later horrified to learn that he voted for President Donald Trump.

But nothing seemed to dampen their regard for one another. As her boss, she wrote, “he always had the power to silence me, but he never did.”

In their debate over the FCAT, Florida’s standardized tests for elementary and high school students, Strauss argued that the tests weren’t very useful, particularly in evaluating teachers. Proctor countered that educational improvement wouldn’t happen without accountability.

“As to the FCAT,” Proctor wrote, “I am grateful for your continuing efforts to enlighten me, but I continue to believe that when a government entity is confronted with a drastic situation, drastic measures are needed. This is why we have martial law.”

“Martial law?” she shot back. “I agree that drastic measures are needed, but I would opt for higher teacher pay, lower class sizes, and more support for students and teachers from parents, colleges of education, and government.”

Once they were both at FSU’s Ruby Diamond Hall where Proctor was giving the commencement speech, Strauss sitting in a chair behind him. He told the crowd he offered to speak “because it was an opportunity to say whatever he pleased, and Susan E. Strauss (pointing behind him) couldn’t argue with him or disagree or ask for money.”

While the crowd roared, Strauss covered her face with the commencement program.

Despite their differences, when Proctor became a Florida legislator, he would seek out Strauss’s views on educational issues. Sometimes she offered him unsolicited advice.

“We certainly disagreed more times that not,” Strauss wrote in her Introduction, “but we were both life-long educators, and we shared a belief in the power of education to change and improve students’ lives.”

In this slim volume of letters, readers are given a chance to see what civil discourse looks like. It’s well worth the read.

“Speaking Our Minds” ($15) is available at Midtown Reader.

Sharon Kant-Rauch is a former Tallahassee Democrat reporter and is currently a realtor with Kant Realty of North Florida. She is the author of “Life in the Outlane: The Bumpy Road Toward Love, Laughter and Enlightenment,” a series of columns she wrote over 25 years.

