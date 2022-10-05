ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson County, TN

Fuel terminal in Dickson County ‘fully operational’ next month

By Chris Gadd, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iZo49_0iN2FwNO00

The large Dickson County fuel terminal that neighbors the major interstate and beltway for Middle Tennessee is expected to be operational by early November, company officials said.

Titan Partners is opening the $60 million facility on 34 acres at the intersection of interstates 40 and 840 in the southwest corner of Dickson County. The terminal, which is part of Buckeye Partners, a global, Texas-based energy company, is expected to draw about 100 tanker trucks daily off the Dickson interstate exit.

The trucks will pass by residential areas where neighbors have challenged the terminal’s construction since early 2020.

Construction was expected to be finished in late September, including the road into the terminal.

Craig Brown, a senior public affairs director for Buckeye, said the “wet conditioning process” of “taking delivery of the product into the tanks” will start in early October.

By early November, Brown added, “trucks will be running and picking up product and delivering product.”

Extending and improving Two Mile Road, which was also a source of controversy and lawsuits in late 2021, is still moving forward, Brown said. That project involves the state and, to a lesser extent, the county and city governments.

Brown emphasized the company’s commitment to being a good corporate neighbor, including being active in the community.

Said Brown: “That means we are committed to protecting the environment and public safety."

In addition to the Dickson facility, Buckeye now operates a fuel terminal in Memphis, two terminals in both Nashville and Knoxville and a terminal in Chattanooga. Buckeye in June finalized the purchase of the terminals in middle and east Tennessee from Magellan Partners, Brown said.

In 2020:Dickson County 34-acre fuel terminal at I-40 approved first vote

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Industry
City
Knoxville, TN
County
Dickson County, TN
City
Chattanooga, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Memphis, TN
Dickson County, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
Dickson County, TN
Business
smokeybarn.com

Springfield Apartment Complex Sells For $7,125,000

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) — According to REBusiness, Colliers Mortgage has provided a $5.2 million acquisition loan for Forest Park Apartments, an 80-unit, market-rate multifamily community in Springfield Tennessee. Forest Park Apartments is located of Black Patch Rd at Salem Dr. MAP Tax records indicate the property sold...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terminals#East Tennessee#Lawsuits#Middle Tennessee#Business Industry#Linus Business#Titan Partners#Buckeye Partners
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville’s Turnbridge/River District could usher in $200M of development

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) has announced the pursuit of the second commercial redevelopment districts it is planning in the Clarksville’s Central Business Improvement District area. The Turnbridge/River District project, that follows recent approval of the Vulcan and Frosty Morn District, could improve the slower development on...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Body found in Cumberland River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police and fire crews responded Thursday afternoon after reports a body was found in the Cumberland River. Crews were dispatched to the Korean Veterans Bridge for reports of a water rescue. They made contact with a boater who stated he passed a body in the water that was “obviously deceased” and beyond any help.
NASHVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Paris Okays Location Of Microbreweries In City

Paris, Tenn.–At a busy session Thursday night, the Paris City Commission approved an ordinance allowing microbreweries and distilleries in the city of Paris. The approval comes after planning commission approval, two readings of the proposed ordinance by the city commission and a public hearing which was held at the start of Thursday’s meeting.
PARIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
wgnsradio.com

Middle Point Landfill Responds to Litigation from City - Filing Two Motions to Dismiss Lawsuit

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN - Shortly after the City of Murfreesboro moved forward with a federal lawsuit against the operators of the Middle Point Landfill, the operators of the landfill released a written response to the community addressing some of the concerns of the city. The statements provided by Republic Services show that Middle Point filed two motions to dismiss the lawsuit, calling it frivolous – as seen below. CLICK HERE to read the letter from Counsel for Middle Point Landfill to Rutherford County.
MURFREESBORO, TN
radio7media.com

City of Columbia Receives 1.3 Million Dollar Grant

CURRENT AND FORMER COLUMBIA CITY LEADERS WERE JOINED BY MICHAEL SKIPPER OF THE GREATER NASHVILLE REGIONAL COUNCIL (GRNC) AND KEVIN MCALISTER OF BARGE DESIGN ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30TH AT FAIRVIEW PARK TO REVEAL PLANS TO REDESIGN THE ONE LANE BRIDGE ON IRON BRIDGE ROAD. THIS PROJECT WILL BE FUNDED BY A GRANT FROM THE GRNC TOTALING $1,328,000 WITH A 20% MATCH FROM THE CITY OF COLUMBIA AND IS ESTIMATED TO TAKE ONE YEAR TO COMPLETE.
COLUMBIA, TN
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Traffic returning to normal on I-24 after wreck near Exit 8

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There will likely be some traffic delays following a wreck involving a semi-tractor trailer on I-24 eastbound near mile marker 8.8. The crash occurred at approximately 12:14 p.m. in the eastbound lanes, and Clarksville Police report traffic has been reduced to one lane. There are no reports of injuries, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol is handling the crash.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Two Injured In Greenville Road Shooting

A shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County sent two people to Nashville hospitals with gunshot wounds Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say one woman was shot in the abdomen and a second woman was shot in her leg at Woodland Heights Apartments. Both women were taken by...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
864K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy