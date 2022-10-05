ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Khloé Kardashian Begs Kanye West To 'Stop Tearing' Kim Kardashian Down 'And Using Our Family When You Want To Deflect'

By Jaclyn Roth
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1efH1V_0iN2Fubw00
Source: mega

Khloé Kardashian has entered the chat! After Kanye West called out his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, the reality star stepped in to defend her sister.

"Ye, I love you. I don't want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I'm trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect," she said via the comments section on the rapper's post, which was uploaded on Wednesday, October 5. "Again with the birthday narrative. Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone's tired of it."

She continued, "You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all of the texts to prove it."

Article continues below advertisement

The Grammy winner previously claimed he wasn't invited to his daughter Chicago's birthday party back in January. “Y’all, I was just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday. I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was, there’s nothing legal that’s saying that this is the kind of game that’s being played,” he explained in a video. “It’s the kind of thing that really has affected my health for the longest and I’m just not playing. I’m taking control of my narrative this year… I’m being the best father — the Ye version of a father — and I’m not finna let this happen… Chicago, happy birthday. I love you and I’m just putting this online because I need y’all’s support.”

But according to an insider, there were "always two parties" planned for Chicago, which was "Kanye's idea."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48L5ax_0iN2Fubw00
Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

The musical artist went on a rampage on social media, calling out several celebrities, including his ex, whom he shares four children with.

"WONDER WHAT GIGI AND VENUS’S PERSPECTIVES WERE WHEN I DIDN’T KNOW WHERE MY CHILD WAS ON HER BIRTHDAY,” he began. “GABBY TOLD ME THAT SHE DISAGREED WITH THAT (AND THAT’S ME PUTTING IT IN A NICE WAY) SHE SAID IT WAS ON HER GROUP CHATS.”

“SO WHY DID EVERYONE FEEL SO FREE TO ATTACK ME ABOUT MY T-SHIRT BUT CANDACE OWENS WAS THE ONLY PUBLIC FIGURE TO SAY THAT IT WAS WRONG FOR THE KARDASHIANS TO KEEP ME FROM SEEING MY DAUGHTER,” he continued. “OR WE JUST CHIME IN WHEN WE WANT TO TEAR A BLACK MAN DOWN FOR ACTUALLY HAVING A DIFFERENT POLITICAL OPINION. AND FOR ALL AUDIENCE SO OUTRAGED ABOUT MY SHIRT WHERE WAS YOU WHEN I COULDN’T SEE MY KIDS I WENT PUBLIC IN HOPE OF PUBLIC SUPPORT AT THAT TIME.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e6zBo_0iN2Fubw00
Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, West sparked outrage when he wore a "White Lives Matter" shirt to a fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. He also called out Vogue's editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

As a result, people were furious with West over his remarks, including Gigi Hadid.

“You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha," the supermodel commented on a photo from the rapper's Instagram page. "If there’s actually a point to any of your s**t. She might be the only person that could save you."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dQU35_0iN2Fubw00
Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

Owens, who also wore a "White Lives Matter" shirt along the dad-of-four, also chimed in on West's latest post.

"My bigger question for GiGi is whether or not she felt it was bullying when Pete had your childrens name carved into his neck and was walking around with that after 6 minutes of dating Kim. I like Gigi. Excited to see that she’s weighing in on bullies in Hollywood now bc everyone seemed pretty tight lipped and not too concerned about 'mental health' when a man had to watch the media pretend it was normal for another man to tattoo his children’s names onto his body.Was that 'trauma' or 'violence'?" she wrote.

Comments / 4

Related
epicstream.com

Kim Kardashian Thinks Pete Davidson’s Emmys Outfit Was His Way of Sending Kanye West a Subtle Message? The Kardashians Star Allegedly Wants Ex-boyfriend to Take the High Road, Avoid Drama

Pete Davidson recently graced the Emmys, and several fans noticed that his outfit resembled Kanye West's style. Following the awards show, there were whispers that even the comedian's ex-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian saw the similarities. Kim Kardashian Wants Pete Davidson To Take The High Road Amid Kanye West Feud. click to...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kanye
Person
Candace Owens
Person
Gigi Hadid
realitytitbit.com

North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom

North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
CELEBRITIES
seventeen.com

Kim Kardashian Racks Up a Bill in Credit Card Earrings and Pantashoes

Cha-ching! That’s the sound of Kim Kardashian swiping her credit card…wait, what? They’re earrings, you say? 👀 💳. Yes — and they cost a pretty penny, too. Kim made waves on her way to film Good Morning America in a full Balenciaga outfit, including their highly-sought after (and sold-out) $425 black card earrings. The reality star's style statement has us thinking about what other necessities we could turn into high-fashion moments — car keys? Phone chargers? The possibilities are endless.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Kardashian Family#Kim And Kanye
shefinds

Fans Think Kylie Jenner Has 'Botched' Plastic Surgery In Her Latest Instagram Post: 'She Looks 50'

Although Kylie Jenner finally admitted to getting lip fillers (the same ones she denied having for years!) the same can’t be said for other alleged cosmetic treatments, as she, along with the rest of her famous family, don’t seem to be very forthcoming when it comes to talking about what they have and haven’t had done. (Hence why we were totally shocked when Khloé Kardashian confessed to having a nose job in 2018!) However, fans are more than convinced that the 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder recently had some “botched” plastic surgery, as the difference in her appearance in recent Instagram pictures was hard to ignore!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Black Lives Matter Reacts To Kanye West ‘White Lives Matter’ Stunt: ‘Never An Appropriate Time’

The Black Lives Matter organization called out Kanye West for wearing a sweatshirt that had the phrase “White Lives Matter” printed on the back during a fashion show in Paris on Monday, October 3. In a lengthy thread, the non-profit explained exactly why the “Runaway” rapper’s use of the phrase was problematic on Wednesday, October 5. “The repercussions are dangerous, destructive, and irresponsible,” they wrote.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Bethenny Frankel Calls Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick 'F—ing Clowns' for Their Controversial Posts

Bethenny Frankel has no problem speaking her mind about the Kardashian Klan and their negative influence on today's culture. This time, she's giving her take on the Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick lawsuit in which they have been sued for $40 million for allegedly carrying out a fake lottery scam. The Real Housewives of New York alum commented under Page Six's Instagram post regarding the suit, announcing the "prettyyyy big lawsuit." She added: "It was also a crime to post about a luxury giveaway on the day war broke out in Ukraine," seemingly referring to when Russia invaded Ukraine in this winter. "I gotta be honest with you. You look like f–king clowns," she concluded.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Khloé Kardashian Finally Shared A Video Of Her Son With Ex Tristan Thompson And He’s So Cute

Khloé Kardashian just gave fans a first look at her adorable newborn son, and they couldn’t be more ecstatic. The Good American founder, 38, introduced the world to her second child, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, in the season 2 premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians last week. In the latest episode, the long-awaited footage of the infant arrives after Kardashian announced that she and Thompson had welcomed their second child together via surrogate last month.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’

Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Rob Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Dream's "Fairy Party" With True Thompson

Watch: Rob Kardashian Comments on Dream & True's "Fairy Party" Move aside Tinkerbell, there are two new fairies in town. In a Sept. 20 Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable snaps of her daughter True Thompson, 4, and niece Dream Kardashian, 5—whose parents are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna—dressed up in coordinating fairy costumes. The Good American founder captioned the photos, "Once upon a time, in a far away land, there were two little fairies."
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are

Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Is Khloe Kardashian's Ex Dating Transgender Model Daniiellè Alexis?

Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband Lamar Odom has been caught up in dating rumors. Social media users speculated that the former Los Angeles Lakers player, 42, could be dating transgender model Daniiellè Alexis after the Australia-born model shared photos of them on her Instagram account, TMZ reported. But Odom denied the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Ashanti Shares Graphic Photos Of Sister For Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Warning: The following article contains triggering language, photo and/or video related to domestic violence. Ashanti has taken to social media in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, sharing photos of her younger sister, Shia Douglas, who has previously spoken out about being a victim of partner abuse. More from VIBE.comPolice Searching For Boyfriend Of Dismembered Brooklyn WomanIrv Gotti Sends Ashanti Well Wishes, Responds To R. Kelly ComparisonsIrv Gotti Responds To Fat Joe's Criticism Of His Ashanti Comments “It is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Words will never be able to express the amount of pain, fury and disgust I feel reliving these moments,” the singer,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

134K+
Followers
4K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy