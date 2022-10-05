Khloé Kardashian Begs Kanye West To 'Stop Tearing' Kim Kardashian Down 'And Using Our Family When You Want To Deflect'

Source: mega

Khloé Kardashian has entered the chat! After Kanye West called out his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, the reality star stepped in to defend her sister.

"Ye, I love you. I don't want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I'm trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect," she said via the comments section on the rapper's post, which was uploaded on Wednesday, October 5. "Again with the birthday narrative. Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone's tired of it."

She continued, "You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all of the texts to prove it."

Article continues below advertisement

The Grammy winner previously claimed he wasn't invited to his daughter Chicago's birthday party back in January. “Y’all, I was just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday. I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was, there’s nothing legal that’s saying that this is the kind of game that’s being played,” he explained in a video. “It’s the kind of thing that really has affected my health for the longest and I’m just not playing. I’m taking control of my narrative this year… I’m being the best father — the Ye version of a father — and I’m not finna let this happen… Chicago, happy birthday. I love you and I’m just putting this online because I need y’all’s support.”

But according to an insider, there were "always two parties" planned for Chicago, which was "Kanye's idea."

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

The musical artist went on a rampage on social media, calling out several celebrities, including his ex, whom he shares four children with.

"WONDER WHAT GIGI AND VENUS’S PERSPECTIVES WERE WHEN I DIDN’T KNOW WHERE MY CHILD WAS ON HER BIRTHDAY,” he began. “GABBY TOLD ME THAT SHE DISAGREED WITH THAT (AND THAT’S ME PUTTING IT IN A NICE WAY) SHE SAID IT WAS ON HER GROUP CHATS.”

“SO WHY DID EVERYONE FEEL SO FREE TO ATTACK ME ABOUT MY T-SHIRT BUT CANDACE OWENS WAS THE ONLY PUBLIC FIGURE TO SAY THAT IT WAS WRONG FOR THE KARDASHIANS TO KEEP ME FROM SEEING MY DAUGHTER,” he continued. “OR WE JUST CHIME IN WHEN WE WANT TO TEAR A BLACK MAN DOWN FOR ACTUALLY HAVING A DIFFERENT POLITICAL OPINION. AND FOR ALL AUDIENCE SO OUTRAGED ABOUT MY SHIRT WHERE WAS YOU WHEN I COULDN’T SEE MY KIDS I WENT PUBLIC IN HOPE OF PUBLIC SUPPORT AT THAT TIME.”

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, West sparked outrage when he wore a "White Lives Matter" shirt to a fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. He also called out Vogue's editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

As a result, people were furious with West over his remarks, including Gigi Hadid.

“You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha," the supermodel commented on a photo from the rapper's Instagram page. "If there’s actually a point to any of your s**t. She might be the only person that could save you."

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

Owens, who also wore a "White Lives Matter" shirt along the dad-of-four, also chimed in on West's latest post.

"My bigger question for GiGi is whether or not she felt it was bullying when Pete had your childrens name carved into his neck and was walking around with that after 6 minutes of dating Kim. I like Gigi. Excited to see that she’s weighing in on bullies in Hollywood now bc everyone seemed pretty tight lipped and not too concerned about 'mental health' when a man had to watch the media pretend it was normal for another man to tattoo his children’s names onto his body.Was that 'trauma' or 'violence'?" she wrote.