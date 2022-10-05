Read full article on original website
Related
Engadget
Meta warns 1 million Facebook users who installed password-stealing apps
Meta is warning 1 million Facebook users that their account information may have been compromised by third-party apps from Apple or Google’s stores. In a new report, the company’s security researchers say that in the last year they’ve identified more than 400 scammy apps designed to hijack users’ Facebook account credentials.
Engadget
EA starts rolling out a new PC app to replace Origin
Mac users will still use Origin for the foreseeable future. Universal Projector Ceiling Mount Multiple Adjustm. It has been two years since announced it was working on for its Origin PC client, and it's now starting to roll out the new app to Windows users. The publisher that the EA app, which has just concluded its open beta phase, is its fastest and lightest PC client to date.
FIFA・
Engadget
‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’ will use Blizzard's controversial SMS Protect system
Tips to Help You Get the Best Caribbean Cruise Cruise Critic. When the next Call of Duty arrives on , fans will need to connect a phone number to their Battle.net account to play the game. “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, newly created Overwatch 2 accounts, and newly created Call of Duty: Modern Warfare accounts require a phone number,” says a recently spotted by .
Engadget
Everything Google announced at its Pixel 7 event
There weren't a lot of surprises in store at today's Google event in Brooklyn — after all, the company started teasing its Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, the Pixel Watch and the Pixel Tablet months ago. Regardless, we now have all the details on Google's latest hardware, all of which you can pre-order now in advance of the October 14th launch date (with the exception of the Pixel Tablet, which Google still says will launch sometime in 2023). In the meantime, here's what you need to know about these new phones and watch.
RELATED PEOPLE
Steam u-turns on ban for game published by Danganronpa devs and reworks review process
The gory sci-fi visual novel had a rocky road to today's Steam release.
Engadget
Engadget Podcast: The Pixel 7 and Google’s new family of devices
This week, Cherlynn, Devindra and Engadget’s Sam Rutherford dive into everything we learned at Google’s Pixel 7 event. Sure, it’s nice to have new phones, but it’s even nicer to see Google developing a cohesive design for all of its new devices. The Pixel Watch actually looks cool! And while we were ready to knock the (way too late) Pixel Tablet, its speaker base seems genuinely useful. Google may have finally figured out how to combine its software and AI smarts with well-designed hardware.
Engadget
The Pixel 7 packs Google's Tensor G2 chip and starts at just $599
After being teased back at I/O 2022, today Google announced the new Pixel 7 starting at just $599 featuring a refreshed design, a Tensor G2 chip and a bunch of new photo and video enhancements. Available in three colors (snow, obsidian and lemongrass), the new Pixel 7 sports a familiar...
Engadget
Google's $899 Pixel 7 Pro has 5x optical zoom and a metal trim
The Pixel 7 Pro was first teased back in May 2022, but it’s finally time for every single detail. The 7 Pro takes the big design refresh of last year, and adds an aluminum frame and camera bar. Unfortunately, the eye-catching two-tone color options haven't made it to 2022, which is a shame. We’re back to single-colored Pixel phones, sadly, even if there are three different colors to choose from.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Engadget
Google Pixel 7 camera app adds ‘Cinematic Blur’ and accessibility features
Google just launched its Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, and as expected, the cameras haven't changed much from the previous model, hardware-wise. As usual though, Google has introduced a bunch of new and useful AI software camera tricks powered by the new Tensor G2 chip, including updates to Real Tone, along with the new Super Res Zoom, Photo Unblur and Cinematic Blur features. It also unveiled the very cool "Guide Frame" feature that helps visually impaired people take selfies.
Engadget
Google's latest Pixel devices feature more recycled materials than ever
As Google details all the camera, processor and security updates coming to its new Pixel 7 phones and its very first smartwatch, it also noted that more recycled materials have been used in its latest hardware. With the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro the frames are now made of 100-percent-recycled aluminum, while the Pixel Watch housing uses 80-percent-recycled steel. (Google clarified on Twitter that recycled aluminum apparently makes up to 11 percent of the product, based on weight.)
Engadget
The Morning After: Testing Google’s new Pixel 7 phones and its first smartwatch
Google started teasing its Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones, the Pixel Watch and even the Pixel Tablet months ago. Finally, we’ve got all the specs (and prices). The Engadget team even got to briefly test everything but the tablet – which is coming out next year.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Google will use private subsea cable to launch its first full-scale cloud region in Africa
Happy Wednesday! Haje is enjoying a well-deserved day off, but I’m here to dive into some news with you. Let’s join hands and jump in at the same time, shall we? — Christine. The TechCrunch Top 3. Cloudy day: Google’s first cloud region in Africa launched in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Engadget
Valve finally opens up reservations for its $89 Steam Deck dock
If you've been waiting for Valve to release its delayed Steam Deck dock instead of opting for a third-party version, there's some good news: the company has opened up pre-orders. The Steam Deck Docking Station, as the unit is officially known, costs $89. While you can hook the Steam Deck...
Engadget
The Pixel Tablet will attach to a speaker base to double as a smart display
Tips to Help You Get the Best Caribbean Cruise Cruise Critic. After some stops and starts, Google is returning to tablets, but with a smart home twist. The company first teased the upcoming Pixel Tablet at I/O this year, saying the device would be launching in 2023. Though that release window is at least several months away, Google was eager to share more details at its hardware launch event today.
Engadget
Apple's previous-gen AirPods Pro drop to $170 at Amazon
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. There have been...
Engadget
Apple iPhone 14 Plus review: It’s an iPhone, but bigger
Every year Apple has a surprise or two in store for its device lineup, and for 2022 one of those twists is the iPhone 14 Plus. That's because instead of continuing to make a mini version of the basic iPhone, Apple has finally created a more affordable big-screen option starting at $899 for anyone who doesn't need or want to shell out for a $1,099 iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Engadget
Watch Google's Pixel Event here at 10AM ET
After months of teases and leaks, Google is finally ready to show off the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch. Those who are curious about what Google has in store can find out the full details as soon as the company announces them by watching the Pixel Event livestream. The festivities start at 10AM ET and you can watch via the video embedded below.
Engadget
Seagate's 1TB Xbox Series X/S storage card is back on sale for $200
The 2TB version is also on sale. The home security hogging all the awards. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Engadget
Google Pixel 7 pre-orders at Amazon include a free $100 gift card
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. There are already...
Engadget
Chromecast with Google TV HD review: Super simple 1080p streaming
Google's latest streaming dongle is so similar to the previous one that when I first opened it up, I experienced a little deja vu. The new Chromecast with Google TV still has a puckish oval design, it comes packaged with an identical remote and even the OS powering everything is (largely) unchanged. The only major difference (at least on the outside) is updated packaging that features a label that says "HD." So instead of supporting 4K displays, this new more affordable Chromecast is aimed squarely at people looking to stream shows and movies on 1080p screens. And from where I'm sitting, that's just fine, because while it's limited to HD content, this thing delivers essentially the same great watching experience that we loved on the original.
Comments / 0