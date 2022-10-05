ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With Republicans absent, Democratic candidates for Kansas House outline priorities

By Andrew Bahl, Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago
Republican candidates were absent from Tuesday’s legislative candidate forum, leaving a half-dozen Democrats seeking election to the Kansas House to debate issues ranging from Medicaid expansion to taxes.

The event, hosted by the Shawnee County League of Women Voters and a variety of civic groups, was the only forum scheduled for voters to hear from a critical mass of candidates before the November election.

The six candidates who attended were all Democrats. Three — Reps. Vic Miller, Virgil Weigel and John Alcala — are incumbents running unopposed for re-election.

Two others, Kirk Haskins in House District 53 and Tobias Schlingensiepen in House District 55 are running to replace retiring Democratic lawmakers, while Derik Flerlage is challenging Rep. Jesse Borjon, R-Topeka, in House District 52.

Borjon; Rep. Ken Corbet, R-Topeka; and Corbet’s Democratic opponent, Lyndon Johnson, didn't attend. Neither did Haskins’ opponent, Bruce Williamson, Schlingensiepen’s opponent Todd Staerkel nor Rep. Fred Patton, R-Topeka, who is running unopposed.

Patton tweeted Tuesday night that he was attending a Civil Air Patrol event at Billard Municipal Airport. It was unclear why the other candidates didn't attend.

Topeka representative Vic Miller criticizes absent Republicans

The absences led to blistering comments from Miller to open the event, critical of those who chose not to attend.

“I wish they would show up,” he said. “I'm sorry they're so embarrassed that they won't. I hope that people who are in their district will call them directly and say: ‘Where were you? And if you're so embarrassed, why are you running for reelection?’”

Most of the candidates in attendance were largely in agreement on what the priorities for the 125-person Kansas House should be, though Democrats are distinctly in the minority in the chamber. The party is hoping to pick up the three seats required to break the Republican supermajority in the House.

Medicaid expansion, maintaining and even expanding funding for K-12 schools and tax relief were all common themes for candidates.

Medicaid and tax relief among issues Democrat candidates backing

Expanding Medicaid, long a priority for Democrats, is unlikely to occur in the GOP-controlled Legislature, with Republicans long concerned about ballooning costs and work requirements for adults on the plan.

But Flerlage, a former staffer at the Shawnee County Health Department, said the policy would keep Kansans out of the emergency room by encouraging preventative care.

“This is a wonderful way to expand access to so many different people, children, single moms, single parents, parents, in general,” he said. “It's just the right thing to do.”

Tax relief was also a common theme, with House Democrats promoting a plan unveiled last month to generate property tax relief for families — though its fate is uncertain in the Legislature.

Candidates also wanted the immediate implementation of a plan, signed into law this year, to eliminate the state sales tax on food. Currently, that proposal won't take full effect until 2025.

“We’re sitting on a surplus and we have the money we just need to show the money and give it to the people,” Haskins said.

Education was also a top priority, with those in attendance assailing attacks on teachers, both in K-12 and higher education, and arguing that Kansas needs to continue to maintain current levels of funding after years of legal scraps over school finance, as well as expand support for special education.

“What Kansas has always had is an outstanding system of education,” Schlingensiepen said. “It was one of the points that has attracted people to the state for generations, and it is one of the things that we cannot allow to perish.”

Comments / 1

