Ashland, OH

Bridge open: Claremont Avenue in Ashland opens over Center Run Creek

By Zach Tuggle, Ashland Times Gazette
 3 days ago
ASHLAND − Claremont Avenue downtown is once again open.

The bridge that spans Center Run Creek was officially opened Tuesday evening by Mayor Matt Miller and members of City Council.

The previous bridge was more than 100 years old. The road had been closed since April 25 for a more than $1.2 million replacement project. Grants from the Ohio Department of Transportation and Ohio Public Works Commission covered $760,000 of the cost. The city paid the rest.

"Hopefully we don't have to do this for another century," Miller said.

The project, which was supposed to last 125 days, went more than a month beyond that.

"Here we are at 162 (days), but you have to remember there were a number of unforeseen circumstances that caused that," Miller said.

Workers realized the project area contained contaminated soil, discovered a deteriorated culvert and then noticed that a critical retaining wall needed repaired.

Tuesday night, though, all of the work was complete.

"Let's move the barriers," Miller said. "Claremont Avenue is open once again."

