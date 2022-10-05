Fowlerville Superintendent Wayne Roedel selected for Greenville post

FOWLERVILLE - Wayne Roedel, superintendent of Fowlerville Community Schools, recently was selected as the superintendent candidate at Greenville Public Schools and is expected to tender his resignation once he completes contract negotiations.

According to the Greenville Daily News, at its Sept. 13 meeting, the Greenville Public Schools Board of Education voted to enter contract negotiations with Roedel. He was selected over fellow finalist Brett Zuver, superintendent of Grant Public Schools.

According to the FCS personnel committee minutes for the Sept. 27 meeting, Roedel informed the committee that contract negotiations with GPS went well and he expects the Greenville board will ratify the contract on Oct. 10.

Roedel was not available for immediate comment Wednesday morning.

The Fowlerville school board met Tuesday, but Roedel did not tender his resignation. Roedel, according to committee minutes, said he will tender his resignation prior to an Oct. 11 special meeting. Additionally, he added that he plans to spend time at GPS during the week of Oct. 24, and begin full time with the district on Oct. 31.

According to the minutes, the Fowlerville committee spent a considerable amount of time deliberating a timeline for an interim superintendent. A search will begin immediately.

FCS Board of Education President Mike Brown was designated to contact a search firm and find three to four qualified interim candidates. The board is expected to interview all candidates with the full Board of Education on Oct. 10.

The board will meet again Oct. 12 to select a candidate.

A timeline for selecting a permanent replacement for Roedel was not provided in the board packet.