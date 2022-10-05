ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Americans in line for bonus checks worth up to $2,000 under $16million pot – are you eligible?

By Anthony Russo
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O5bTX_0iN2FVjt00

AMERICANS are set to get up to $2,000 in bonus checks for meeting certain criteria requirements.

On Tuesday, the Wake County Public School System (WCPSS) in North Carolina approved a plan that would give teachers the money.

Under the “LETRS professional learning bonus,” the system projects that the bonus checks will cost $16million.

Who’s eligible?

There are multiple groups of teachers in the WCPSS that will be eligible for a bonus.

This includes the following:

  • Elementary school English as a second language (ESL) teachers
  • K-5 teachers
  • Instruction specialists
  • Special education instructors who teach the regular curriculum
  • Those in the WCPSS who participated in training from 2019 to 2020
  • WCPSS intervention and teachers for Academically or intellectually gifted (AIG) students who participate from 2022 to 2024
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05dwtF_0iN2FVjt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ojziD_0iN2FVjt00

Also, to qualify eligible staff members must be working at the WCPSS on the first of the month that the bonus is paid.

And while K-5 teachers can be eligible for $2,000, they will only get $1,000 in they participate and do not achieve “mastery,” in their modules, according to the WCPSS.

The available training units are described as 1-4 and 5-8.

Pre-K teachers only need to complete modules 1-4 to be eligible for a maximum $1,000 bonus.

Those in that group will get $500 if they participate and fail to achieve mastery.

Those who qualify will get their total money divided into two separate checks.

For example, if you earn a $1,000 bonus you will get $500 during each cycle.

According to the WCPSS, the payments will go out in the following months.

  • November 2022
  • May 2023
  • November 2024
  • May 2024

Others offering bonus checks

Elsewhere, other states and cities have rolled out or announced plans for bonus checks.

Florida, for example, is offering $1,000 bonus checks to first responders.

Governor Ron DeSantis said almost 100,000 in the state are going to get a bonus check.

In Minnesota, front-line workers are getting direct payments of $487 by the end of the week.

More than one million will get money.

Also, Madison Wisconsin mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway made a proposal to send bonus checks worth up to $1,000 to all city employees.

Roughly 2,900 employees would be eligible for a bonus check, with the city proposing to spend $3.4million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fxvq2_0iN2FVjt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u9zcP_0iN2FVjt00

For more on how you can get money, see the dozens of states and cities that have kicked off universal basic income programs.

And see the 13 states offering parents direct payments.

Comments / 18

Lisa Richard Little
3d ago

Why shouldn't they get a check ? Parents who home school there kids has to meet the same criteria as a teacher in school.There children have to take test at the end of the year as kids do in school. No I didn't home school my kids but I do think that a Parent that chooses to home school it's not easier on them.

Reply
3
cat
2d ago

every single teacher should be getting a check. every single one is important . Not just one type. Teachers are under funded but then again they don't pay them well because they want our American kids to know absolutely nothing.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wake County, NC
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
Wake County, NC
Government
WCNC

VERIFY: North Carolina recording laws

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cellphones can do just about everything these days, including acting as a camera while people record everything about them with the click of a button. But is it legal to record anything you see in public in North Carolina? A VERIFY viewer reached out to WCNC Charlotte about North Carolina's recording laws.
TECHNOLOGY
morningbrew.com

California (and other states) prepares for another stimulus check

If you see a Californian staring at their computer this weekend, they aren’t working on their screenplay for once. They are probably refreshing their accounts to see if their one-time inflation relief payment hit. The state started sending payments of up to $1,050 to 23 million residents yesterday. Not...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aig#Americans#Wcpss#K 5#Pre K
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
800K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy