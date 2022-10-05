ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, TN

BOMA approves initial work on pilot reservoir to address wastewater capacity

By Jay Powell, The Daily Herald
In the midst of immense growth and infrastructure needs, the Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted this week on a project to address its water and sewer capacity.

The item, which approved concept and initial engineering on an advanced water purification project, was previously presented to the BOMA in October by Assistant City Administrator Dan Allen. The project would be overseen by Thomas & Hutton engineering firm at the cost of $84,000.

Allen's presentation suggested the city purchase land to create a new water reservoir, which would increase capacity and purification for Spring Hill residents. Per the proposal, Thomas & Hutton would identify the city's treatment goals, its processes and necessary monitoring equipment. It would also work with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC).

While the proposal is estimated to provide a solution to the city's water and sewer needs, some aldermen were unsure whether enough due diligence has been done prior to approving it.

For example, Alderman Hazel Nieves said she was concerned the city was "jumping into something we don't know much about," and encouraged her fellow board leaders to seek alternative solutions, and that a decision like this should not be taken lightly.

"Taking action and to go so fast on something like this that's critical to our utility infrastructure, I don't think is very wise," Nieves said. "We're rushing into this because we were told we have like a three-and-a-half year window. Why can't we look at other alternatives as well, and why can't there be data and information for us to look through, to ask questions for something as important as this?"

Allen said, while this would be the first project of its kind in Tennessee, it has proven to work in other states, such as Georgia, California, New Mexico and Texas.

"They use a different treatment process, but essentially they use a very large reservoir as a buffer," Allen said. "The Pure Water San Diego program also has a very similar reservoir concept that we've taken a really hard look at in particular."

And as far as alternatives, Allen said city staff has done its due diligence, and that this project would be the city's best route to increase its sewer capacity in a way that's not only affordable, but environment-friendly.

City Administrator Pam Caskie added that many other states have shown proven success with the regulated reservoir buffer concept.

Alderman Trent Linville said, based on the fact this concept has worked in other states, and that city staff has taken the time to seek alternatives, that he would be in support of the pilot project.

"Frankly, we have the need to move forward to be leaders in the state to bring a proven concept to Tennessee," Linville said. "So, I'll be supporting this tonight."

Allen said city staff plans to work "as fast as possible" following the approval, which was 7-1 with Nieves the only opposing vote. This is because the initial work could help the city in applying for future competitive grant programs, some of which could offer millions of dollars in state money to initiate the project, especially considering it's the first of its kind in Tennessee.

"I've become aware of a competitive grant program that's supposed to hit around March or April of next year," Allen said. "It's going to have the potential for several million dollars for cities to apply for. Moving forward with this project, getting some of the sampling and details ironed out will set the stage for a very competitive application so we can get those millions of dollars, instead of using fund balance, rate fees and things like that to cover it."

Comments / 0

