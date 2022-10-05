ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Washington, WI

Developer proposes pedestrianized square in Port Washington featuring new commercial space and apartments

By Alex Groth, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
While planning a proposal for a Port Washington apartment complex, the owner of Shaffer Development walked out of City Hall and noticed that the large municipal parking lot seemed like a good opportunity for a pedestrianized square.

"It's just felt like it was a missed opportunity," said owner of Shaffer Development Cindy Shaffer.

The proposal for the Ozaukee Square would transform the area between Grand Avenue and Washington Street, bordered by Milwaukee and Wisconsin streets. The redevelopment proposal will be in partnership with Ozaukee County, The City of Port Washington and Shaffer Development.

Under the plan, the square would activate Grand Avenue with new commercial space for Family Promise, Java Dock and other commercial tenants in the area. Residential units above commercial spaces would include a rooftop garden and a dog area.

The public square would have green space, gardens and seating. There would be space for a potential ice rink, lawn bowling and outdoor heated seating, according to the plan.

The developer is currently looking at including 80 rental units per building. The plan is to make the units efficient to keep rents affordable.

To address parking concerns, Shaffer said they are planning to add structured parking with a suggestion from residents to have a valet service which would provide transportation to downtown, according to the plan.

"I think we've become hopefully less reliant on automobiles. We're adjacent to the Ozaukee Interurban Trail and this square will be connected to that," said Shaffer.

The square would also feature a historical display honoring the history of Port Washington's indigenous people. Additionally, there would be a promenade along Wisconsin Street leading to the Firefighters Memorial.

Estimated completion for the project is scheduled for late spring or early summer of 2023 with an 18- to 24-month construction time frame, according to the developer estimates.

Shaffer is planning to apply for tax credits and will need a TIF. The exact amount for the application will not be known until the plan is finalized, said Shaffer.

The project is set to go before Common Council on Oct. 18 for a pre-concept plan meeting.

Shaffer is holding two additional community outreach meetings:

  • Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 4p.m. to 6p.m. at 116 W. Grand Avenue in conference room #104
  • Thursday, Oct. 6 from 2p.m. to 4p.m. at 116 W. Grand Avenue in conference room #104

Contact Alex Groth at agroth@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @grothalexandria.

