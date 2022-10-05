ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, WI

A Brookfield businessman's 2011 murder is the focus of a new installment on HLN's 'Vengeance: Killer Coworkers'

By Chris Foran, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
The 2011 murder of a Brookfield businessman is the focus of an installment airing Sunday on HLN's true-crime series "Vengeance: Killer Coworkers."

John C. Aegerter, who owned communications companies and communication towers in southeast Wisconsin, was found dead in the garage of his Brookfield home in June 2011, his body bound and beaten.

According to news coverage at the time, Tommy V. Douyette and Lynn M. Hajny were arrested shortly after the killing. Court records showed that Hajny, of New Berlin, had asked Douyette, of Milwaukee, to "hurt" Aegerter because he allegedly owed money to her husband, who had worked for Aegerter.

Douyette was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide and sentenced to 30 years in prison followed by 20 years of extended supervision.

Hajny was sentenced to 15 years and 9 months in prison, to be followed by five years and three months of extended supervision, after entering an Alford plea on a reduced charge of felony murder. (In an Alford plea, the defendant doesn't admit guilt but acknowledges prosecutors could prove their case.)

Built from interviews, archival footage and reenactments, "Killer Coworkers" is a 10-episode series under HLN's "Vengeance" banner.

"Clocked Out," the installment about the Aegerter murder case, is one of two airing on "Vengeance: Killer Coworkers" at 8 and 9 p.m. Oct. 9 on HLN. The channel formerly known as CNN Headline News, which has made a big bet on true-crime content in recent years, is on Spectrum on Channel 11.

Contact Chris Foran at chris.foran@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @cforan12.

