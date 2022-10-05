ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

KU Wednesday Walkthrough: TCU Week

By Brendan Dzwierzynski
Blue Wings Rising
Blue Wings Rising
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KT9wb_0iN2E3FP00

A look at what Lance Leipold said and more ahead of the Jayhawks' biggest game in years

The hype for Kansas football has ascended progressively more and more every week of the season. Fresh off a low-scoring struggle of a win over Iowa State , that excitement and anticipation for the Jayhawks is hitting a new high this week. KU is ranked No. 19 in the nation and wil l host ESPN’s College GameDay for the first time ever.

What’s more, Saturday’s game will be the biggest in the Big 12 this week and is the only matchup of two undefeated teams in the country in Week 6. TCU is coming to Lawrence off its own eye-popping result from a week ago, setting up a game that will go a long way toward proving how much of a contender each of these programs is this season.

LISTENING IN ON LANCE

"He's playing really, really well. But I was impressed with him last year, I really was...I think he's gotten off to a great start."

Coach Lance Leipold was asked about Duggan on Tuesday, and the head Jayhawk glowed about TCU's quarterback. In particular, he spent several sentences on Duggan' running ability, from his physicality to his speed to his 67-yard touchdown versus Oklahoma.

"I would say that was our best game up front. Now, this is a big, physical, athletic offensive line. Some of these guys are going to be playing on Sundays for TCU in that offensive line. So it's going to be a big challenge."

Last week, the Jayhawks' defensive line played a tremendous game against the Cyclones, notably including their five sacks of ISU quarterback Hunter Dekkers . This week, though, KU has to face one of the best offensive lines in the Big 12. With that in mind, it goes without saying that Kansas needs to get another strong performance from its defensive front.

"There wasn't a whole lot [of conversation], he decided that he wanted to redshirt and move on. It's unfortunate, because of the way things are set up today those are happening across the country, and that's disappointing."

Gavin Potter wasn't listed on KU's roster against Iowa State, and Leipold confirmed Tuesday that the linebacker is no longer with the team. He expressed disappointment in his decision to redshirt and transfer after playing in four games, but did go on to compliment the play of the rest of the linebackers, including Eriq Gilyard and Lorenzo McCaskill .

"Their hard work made this happen, so I don't want that to be taken away from them...I don't know how it all works, so I don't know how much of it we're even around for."

The attention on KU this week is, quite literally, unprecedented thanks to College GameDay's presence on campus. Leipold reiterated multiple times during this particular answer that he wants his players to embrace the moment and acknowledged that GameDay is in Lawrence because of them, but that once game starts that's where their attention needs to be.

KNOW YOUR ENEMY

When: Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11:00 a.m.

Where: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, Kansas

Spread: Kansas +7

TCU grabbed the nation’s attention last week with its dominating victory over Oklahoma, thrashing the Sooners at home 55-24 . That victory got the Horned Frogs to 4-0 on the season and lifted them to No. 17 in the AP Top 25 poll, the first time they’ve been ranked since Sept. 2019.

In their first year under coach Sonny Dykes , the Frogs’ offense has been among the best in the country. TCU is averaging 48.5 points per game this season and has won all four of its games by an average margin of 26.5 points. The advanced metrics back up the basic the stats, too: Bill Connelly’s SP+ metric currently has the TCU offense ranked 10th in the country through Week 5.

Senior quarterback Max Duggan has been the breakout star for the Horned Frogs this year. He's completing 74.5% of his passes for 997 yards with 11 touchdown passes and no sacks. He's also run the ball for 149 yards and another pair of scores in 2022, although most of that production came in last week’s victory.

JAYHAWK TO WATCH

Devin Neal has been the top rusher for Kansas this season, but Daniel Hishaw had firmly planted himself in the No. 2 role through four games. Unfortunately, with Hishaw getting injured versus Iowa State and his future status up in the air (he’s no longer listed on KU’s depth chart ), a pair of other Jayhawk running backs will have to step up in his place.

Sevion Morrison and Ky Thomas , both of whom transferred into the program this year, will be pieces to watch this week and going forward. Morrison has flashed both offensively and on special teams, while Thomas is working back from a lower-body injury and will hopefully be able to step into a bigger on-field role soon.

Backfield depth was a major strength for Kansas entering this season. To keep that trend going, those two must pick up the slack in the wake of Hishaw’s injury.

Join the discussion! Come talk about this or any of our articles on the Blue Wing Rising Discord Server .

Follow Blue Wings Rising on Twitter .

Listen to the official podcast of Blue Wings Rising: The Rock Chalk Podcast .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
Fort Worth, TX
College Sports
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
Fort Worth, TX
Football
Lawrence, KS
Football
City
Lawrence, KS
Lawrence, KS
College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Leipold
SMU Daily Campus

Gerald J. Ford Stadium Not Ready For Football Fans

A hot sun beamed down on the turf of Ford stadium during the Sept. 24 football game against the TCU Horned Frogs, one of SMU’s biggest rivalries. The intense 99 degree heat in the sun-drenched stands was just one of the issues fans contended with. The game also saw record crowds, congested parking, and crowded hallways.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

High School Football Scoreboard

Flower Mound and Plano East slugged it out on Friday night, with the Jaguars finally scoring a knockout to earn their first victory of the season, defeating the Panthers by 17 points. East got on the board first for a 7-0 lead, but the Jaguars made it 7-6 when Yale...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcu#College Gameday#American Football#College Football#Jayhawks#Wil L#Espn#Tremendo
fox4news.com

4 to Watch: The top North Texas high school football games for Week 7

Welcome to 4 to Watch, where each week we preview four of the top high school football games in DFW. Keller (5-0) vs. Southlake Carroll (5-0) A matchup of two undefeated teams in 6A District 4. Keller has seen huge improvement from last fall's 6-5 finish. The Dragons have lost 5 games total over the last four seasons. A win for the Indians would be one of the biggest in school history.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Ranked DFW High School Football Teams Recap: Week 6

As we pass the midway point of the Texas high school football regular season, the top-ranked teams from the DFW area continue to show why they are highly ranked. Once again, all ranked teams from the DFW area won their Week 6 district matchup except for one, who lost to another ranked team. In 5A Div. II, Colleyville Heritage was ranked No.5 before falling to No.8 Grapevine, now the new No.5 team in the classification’s rankings.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you are one of those people who loves to order a nice steak and some vegetables on the side when they go out with friends and family members, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Clay Jenkins Lied to Voters Former Mayor Alleges

Former Carrollton Mayor Matthew Marchant recently tweeted claims that sitting Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins misled the public regarding his past in a candidate questionnaire for the Dallas Morning News. “Here’s local media darling Clay Jenkins claiming he’s ‘the first in his family to go to college’ on his 2022...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
Dallas Observer

Best Hangover Cures in Dallas

We’ve all been there. You wake up in the morning with a pounding headache and the feeling that you somehow managed to eat a bag of cotton balls while sleeping. You crawl out of bed and round up enough energy to at least brush your teeth and get a glass of cold water and two Advil. Then, you think, how can I make this misery go away pronto?
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

10 North Texas Pumpkin Patches to Visit This Fall

If you are looking for a local Texas pumpkin, the pumpkin patch at the Dallas Farmers Market is the place to go. With more than 25 varieties available for purchase, the options are plentiful for all your pumpkin-picking needs. Don’t miss Texas Pumpkin Day on October 8, where there will be kids’ arts and crafts all day and train rides from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
DALLAS, TX
checkoutdfw.com

MAPPED: Here’s an itinerary on where to stop for your next road trip from Dallas to Austin

This is one of my favorite road trips, because both cities have so much to do and there is lots to see along the way. Although this drive is only about 3.5 hours (depending on the unpredictability of movement along IH 35), it can easily be turned into a weekend endeavor of enjoyable moments. At the very least read on to discover some great stops along the way.
AUSTIN, TX
Blue Wings Rising

Blue Wings Rising

Kansas City, KS
253
Followers
374
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Kansas Jayhawk athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/kansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy