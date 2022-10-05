ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dolphins’ McDaniel addresses status of Byron Jones, Howard, Tua and more. Practice news

By Barry Jackson, Daniel Oyefusi
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0agjrR_0iN2DOjc00

The Dolphins won’t be getting cornerback Byron Jones back anytime soon.

Jones, who has been sidelined since March surgery in his ankle/Achilles’ area, isn’t ready to begin practicing.

He’s eligible to return from the physically unable to perform list this week, but he won’t be coming off that list this week, and potentially well beyond.

The NFL permits players on PUP a 21-day period to practice before the team must either place the player on the 53-man roster, place him on injured reserve or release him.

That 21-day process will not be triggered for Jones this week.

“He’s not progressing as fast as we hoped from the spring,” McDaniel said. “There hasn’t been a major setback. I won’t put a dude on the field [until there’s] stability. We’ll keep addressing it. It hasn’t had to do with a major setback. That could change any time, day by day, week by week.”

Numerous media outlets reported after Jones’ surgery reports that the medical expectation was that he would be ready by training camp. But he has been on the PUP list and unable to practice since the start of camp.

Meanwhile, cornerback Xavien Howard is “day to day” with a groin injury that forced him to leave last Thursday’s game against the Bengals.

“He will do everything in his power to play against the Jets,” McDaniel said.

But Howard was not spotted at practice on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, cornerback Keion Crossen also is injured and wasn’t spotted at practice Wednesday.

He’s “got a little thing he’s getting treatment for in his upper leg, lower glute area,” McDaniel said. “Nothing that will be severely serious. We will continue to work with him as the week goes to see if he can be ready to go for Sunday.”

Also missing practice Wednesday: Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), Terron Armstead (toe maintanence), Robert Jones (unknown), Cethan Carter (concussion protocol), Melvin Ingram (veteran’s rest day).

Safety Clayton Fejedelem, who spent the first four weeks on injured reserve, was at practice and can be activated to the 53-man roster at any time.

McDaniel addressed other issues during his Wednesday press briefing leading into Sunday’s game at the Jets (1 p.m., CBS):

▪ Asked if Tagovailoa — who’s out Sunday — can attend meetings or travel to New York this week, McDaniel said: “The only thing is about the health of the human being. It’s a change in routine for him. He loves being around his teammates. It’s another example of having honest, forthright communication with the medical staff.

“He will be around as long as it doesn’t adversely affect him. He’s a captain of this team. We want him to be present as much as he can but not at any sort of cost to his process and getting himself healthy. I know if he’s able, he will be around as much as he can.”

McDaniel indicated that ruling out Tagovailoa for Sunday has nothing to do with optics.

“The minute I start doing things because it’s some answer somebody else wants, I’m failing at my job,” he said. “My job should start and end what’s the best job for the team.”

ESPN’s Rex Ryan was among those who criticized McDaniel for putting Tagovailoa back in the Buffalo game, even though doctors said he didn’t have a head injury.

Do attacks on his character bother him?

“That would be crumbling if it was coming from within the team or people [I’m hired] to service.”

▪ On the ability to sign quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in free agency: “It’s everything. That’s why you go out in free agency and spend a nice little chunk of the salary cap on a guy who on paper is not supposed to play. He’s plenty, plenty prepared for this. The biggest thing is to enjoy this opportunity.”

▪ On Skylar Thompson, who’s the No. 2 quarterback while Tagovailoa heals from a concussion: “Skylar is very inquisitive. He’s not looking for information handouts, but he will have a question on anything because he wants to do it the right way.

“It’s a game-changer to have a veteran leader in that room who you can ask questions to. To have a guy like Teddy who’s so approachable and offers everything he has to offer” is a big help.

▪ On the running game: “We have a better commitment starting with me in the plays that are called and better execution by everyone on the team, including the quarterback... It’s a concerted effort by everyone, including the coaches, to prioritize that and better execute that.”

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Concussion#American Football#Pup#Bengals
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
RadarOnline

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
34K+
Followers
1K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy