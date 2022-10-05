Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Ships Clobber East While Raiders Stay Undefeated In Prep Football
Ships Clobber East While Raiders Stay Undefeated dr Sports Scoreboard 10-08-22. Manitowoc Lincoln 57 Green Bay East 6. Two Rivers 41 New Holstein 6. (Raiders improve to 8 and oh). Chilton 47 Roncalli 13. (The Tigers host Two Rivers in the season finale next Friday for the E-W-C title.) Oostburg...
HS Football: Kimberly knocks off Neenah; Bay Port, West De Pere set up showdown
(WFRV) – In the penultimate week of the high school football season, conference titles were on the line and Senior Nights marked the final home games for several players from around Northeast Wisconsin. In the highlights of Friday night’s action, Kimberly knocked off unbeaten Neenah to move to 7-1, pulling the two leaders into a […]
seehafernews.com
Ships And Pirates Volleyball Teams Win To Remain Atop FRCC
Manitowoc Lincoln and Bay Port both came up with wins last night in FRCC Girls Volleyball action, setting up a late-season showdown next week. The Ships swept visiting Pulaski at the JFK Fieldhouse, while the Pirates needed 4 sets to defeat host Green Bay Preble. The Ships travel to Bay...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Lincoln Advances Three Players to Next Week’s State Tournament
Three members of the Manitowoc Lincoln Girls Tennis Team have qualified for next week’s WIAA State Individual Girls Tennis Tournament in Madison by virtue of their play at a Division One Sectional Meet held yesterday at the Fox Cities Racquet Club. Junior Olivia Minikel captured a Sectional Title by...
seehafernews.com
Gates And Helling Continue to Lead Local Cross Country Honor Roll
The top runners remain the same in the Week-7 Manitowoc County Cross Country Honor Roll. Two Rivers senior Mikaela Helling leads the Top-10 Girls competitors with a 5k time of 18:36. She is followed by Allena O’Connell of Reedsville, the Valders duo of Brooke Lau and Hannah Welch, the Kiel...
seehafernews.com
Week 8 Of Friday Night Lights Features Several Homecoming Matchups
It’s the next-to-last week of the High School Football regular season and a handful of area teams are either still looking to qualify for the playoffs or improve their resume for a higher seed. Tonight’s action includes Manitowoc Lincoln traveling to Green Bay East for a conference matchup at...
seehafernews.com
Brillion Lions Host Cross Country Invite
Manitowoc Lincoln sent a team of boys and girls runners to the Brillion Invitational last night. According to head coach Michael Bubolz, the Ships girls took 7th overall with Kaukauna leading the way. He singled out Breanna Jansky and Grace Backus who each ran season-best times. The Lincoln boys also...
seehafernews.com
Jets Soccer Team Hits the Road, Ships Play at Home
In Boys Soccer this evening, Roncalli is on the road to battle Denmark. Elsewhere, Manitowoc Lincoln is home for a conference matchup with Bay Port at Rubick Field, Sheboygan North goes to Notre Dame and Pulaski is at Sheboygan South.
wearegreenbay.com
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: Extra Sides
GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) -The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs is a regular feature on Local 5 News at 10. It honors that uniquely Wisconsin tradition of having a nice long dinner and plenty of conversation and a cocktail or two. Michele McCormack visits with the people and customers who...
Three winning lottery tickets for over $1 million sold in one week
MADISON (WKBT) — Three winning tickets of over $1 million were sold in just one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery. The ripple of big wins started on September 27 when a winning $1,000,000 Royal Millions scratch ticket was claimed after being purchased from a Kwik Trip in Waukesha. A few days later on October 1, a winning $1,000,000 Powerball ticket was sold from the 611 Gateway Ave Kwik Trip in Mauston. The hot streak continued on October 4 when a winning $2,000,000 ticket from the Tremendous Two Million scratch game was claimed after being sold by a Kwik Trip in Grand Chute.
seehafernews.com
Kiel Leaf Collection Begins Monday
With leaves beginning to fall from trees in the area, what to do with them is a big problem for homeowners. In Kiel, City employees will begin their leaf pickup service on Monday (October 10th). The City of Kiel is reminding residents to place leaves in the gutter area in...
Three Wisconsin lottery tickets worth $1 million or more sold in the span of a week
WISCONSIN, USA — The odds of winning a $1 million in the lottery are pretty slim. But apparently, those odds are a little bit better if you're buying tickets in Wisconsin. In the span of one week, from Sept. 27 through Oct. 4, three winning lottery tickets of $1 million or more were sold in cities around the state.
seehafernews.com
Demolition Begins on Former Holy Family/Silver Lake College
An iconic building in Manitowoc is in the process of being torn down. Crews have been seen out at the former Holy Family/Silver Lake College beginning the demolition process. The educational institution at 2406 South Averno Road was forced to close amid the pandemic, with Sister Natalie Binversie of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity Sponsored Ministries citing enrollment and fundraising challenges.
wearegreenbay.com
Packers officially take off for London, fans not far behind
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are officially off to London after departing Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) on Thursday evening. GRB is expecting to be busy throughout the next couple of days with flights heading to London. “While exact numbers aren’t available, we know there are...
seehafernews.com
Latest Honor Flight to Land in Green Bay Saturday Evening, Local Man in On the Flight
The latest Honor Flight is returning to Green Bay this weekend, and the public is invited to welcome the veterans home. Honor Flight has been taking Korean and Vietnam War veterans from around the state to Washington D.C. to view the monuments and tour the city. The return flight is...
seehafernews.com
Rumley Acres Invites Everyone Out to 5th Annual Fall Harvest Days in Cleveland
Rumley Acres, located just south of Cleveland, is inviting the public out for their 5th Annual Fall Harvest Days celebration this weekend. This three-day event kicks off today (October 7th) and will feature demonstrations on corn shelling, silage cutting, blacksmithing, and more as well as a crafts and flea market, and a variety of vendors.
WBAY Green Bay
Kimberly teacher charged with Winneconne child enticement
From a foster child traded for a cigarette lighter, serving time in court and jail, to a state Assembly candidate with a Master's degree. In Westfield, these monkeys may be seeing the outdoors for the first time. Londoners react to Packers-Giants game. Updated: 4 hours ago. Packers fans are excited...
spectrumnews1.com
Green Bay bars and restaurants to open early Sunday
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Several Green Bay, Wis. bars and restaurants said they’ll open early Sunday for fans who want the typical game day experience while the Green Bay Packers are in London. Ron Ridgley, co-owner of R and D’s House/Divided on University Ave. said he’s excited for...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 south in Appleton after crash
THURSDAY, 10/6/22 – 11:12 a.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed the left lane on I-41 southbound in Appleton Thursday morning. Officials say that all lanes are now open. The incident happened around 9:55 a.m. and took just over an...
radioresultsnetwork.com
UPDATE: Some Marinette Residents Urged To Shelter In Place
The Marinette County Emergency Management Department is urging people who live or work downwind from the big Resolute Forest Products fire in Menominee to stay indoors and shelter in place. The air quality is very low as a north wind brings plumes of smoke from the fire across the Menominee...
