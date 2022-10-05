ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Comments / 0

seehafernews.com

Ships Clobber East While Raiders Stay Undefeated In Prep Football

Ships Clobber East While Raiders Stay Undefeated dr Sports Scoreboard 10-08-22. Manitowoc Lincoln 57 Green Bay East 6. Two Rivers 41 New Holstein 6. (Raiders improve to 8 and oh). Chilton 47 Roncalli 13. (The Tigers host Two Rivers in the season finale next Friday for the E-W-C title.) Oostburg...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Ships And Pirates Volleyball Teams Win To Remain Atop FRCC

Manitowoc Lincoln and Bay Port both came up with wins last night in FRCC Girls Volleyball action, setting up a late-season showdown next week. The Ships swept visiting Pulaski at the JFK Fieldhouse, while the Pirates needed 4 sets to defeat host Green Bay Preble. The Ships travel to Bay...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Lincoln Advances Three Players to Next Week’s State Tournament

Three members of the Manitowoc Lincoln Girls Tennis Team have qualified for next week’s WIAA State Individual Girls Tennis Tournament in Madison by virtue of their play at a Division One Sectional Meet held yesterday at the Fox Cities Racquet Club. Junior Olivia Minikel captured a Sectional Title by...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Gates And Helling Continue to Lead Local Cross Country Honor Roll

The top runners remain the same in the Week-7 Manitowoc County Cross Country Honor Roll. Two Rivers senior Mikaela Helling leads the Top-10 Girls competitors with a 5k time of 18:36. She is followed by Allena O’Connell of Reedsville, the Valders duo of Brooke Lau and Hannah Welch, the Kiel...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Week 8 Of Friday Night Lights Features Several Homecoming Matchups

It’s the next-to-last week of the High School Football regular season and a handful of area teams are either still looking to qualify for the playoffs or improve their resume for a higher seed. Tonight’s action includes Manitowoc Lincoln traveling to Green Bay East for a conference matchup at...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Brillion Lions Host Cross Country Invite

Manitowoc Lincoln sent a team of boys and girls runners to the Brillion Invitational last night. According to head coach Michael Bubolz, the Ships girls took 7th overall with Kaukauna leading the way. He singled out Breanna Jansky and Grace Backus who each ran season-best times. The Lincoln boys also...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Jets Soccer Team Hits the Road, Ships Play at Home

In Boys Soccer this evening, Roncalli is on the road to battle Denmark. Elsewhere, Manitowoc Lincoln is home for a conference matchup with Bay Port at Rubick Field, Sheboygan North goes to Notre Dame and Pulaski is at Sheboygan South.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: Extra Sides

GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) -The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs is a regular feature on Local 5 News at 10. It honors that uniquely Wisconsin tradition of having a nice long dinner and plenty of conversation and a cocktail or two. Michele McCormack visits with the people and customers who...
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Three winning lottery tickets for over $1 million sold in one week

MADISON (WKBT) — Three winning tickets of over $1 million were sold in just one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery. The ripple of big wins started on September 27 when a winning $1,000,000 Royal Millions scratch ticket was claimed after being purchased from a Kwik Trip in Waukesha. A few days later on October 1, a winning $1,000,000 Powerball ticket was sold from the 611 Gateway Ave Kwik Trip in Mauston. The hot streak continued on October 4 when a winning $2,000,000 ticket from the Tremendous Two Million scratch game was claimed after being sold by a Kwik Trip in Grand Chute.
MAUSTON, WI
seehafernews.com

Kiel Leaf Collection Begins Monday

With leaves beginning to fall from trees in the area, what to do with them is a big problem for homeowners. In Kiel, City employees will begin their leaf pickup service on Monday (October 10th). The City of Kiel is reminding residents to place leaves in the gutter area in...
KIEL, WI
seehafernews.com

Demolition Begins on Former Holy Family/Silver Lake College

An iconic building in Manitowoc is in the process of being torn down. Crews have been seen out at the former Holy Family/Silver Lake College beginning the demolition process. The educational institution at 2406 South Averno Road was forced to close amid the pandemic, with Sister Natalie Binversie of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity Sponsored Ministries citing enrollment and fundraising challenges.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Packers officially take off for London, fans not far behind

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are officially off to London after departing Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) on Thursday evening. GRB is expecting to be busy throughout the next couple of days with flights heading to London. “While exact numbers aren’t available, we know there are...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Rumley Acres Invites Everyone Out to 5th Annual Fall Harvest Days in Cleveland

Rumley Acres, located just south of Cleveland, is inviting the public out for their 5th Annual Fall Harvest Days celebration this weekend. This three-day event kicks off today (October 7th) and will feature demonstrations on corn shelling, silage cutting, blacksmithing, and more as well as a crafts and flea market, and a variety of vendors.
CLEVELAND, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Kimberly teacher charged with Winneconne child enticement

From a foster child traded for a cigarette lighter, serving time in court and jail, to a state Assembly candidate with a Master's degree. In Westfield, these monkeys may be seeing the outdoors for the first time. Londoners react to Packers-Giants game. Updated: 4 hours ago. Packers fans are excited...
KIMBERLY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Green Bay bars and restaurants to open early Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Several Green Bay, Wis. bars and restaurants said they’ll open early Sunday for fans who want the typical game day experience while the Green Bay Packers are in London. Ron Ridgley, co-owner of R and D’s House/Divided on University Ave. said he’s excited for...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 south in Appleton after crash

THURSDAY, 10/6/22 – 11:12 a.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed the left lane on I-41 southbound in Appleton Thursday morning. Officials say that all lanes are now open. The incident happened around 9:55 a.m. and took just over an...
APPLETON, WI
radioresultsnetwork.com

UPDATE: Some Marinette Residents Urged To Shelter In Place

The Marinette County Emergency Management Department is urging people who live or work downwind from the big Resolute Forest Products fire in Menominee to stay indoors and shelter in place. The air quality is very low as a north wind brings plumes of smoke from the fire across the Menominee...
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI

