7 Things a Bride Should Know Before Shopping at Grace Loves Lace
Not even five minutes into my visit at the new Grace Loves Lace boutique in Washington DC, I was already fantasizing about ways I could repurpose a wedding gown that don't involve actually getting married. I walked down the aisle nearly three years ago, so my bridal-attire needs are squarely...
Kate Walsh Accidentally Reveals She's Engaged: "That Is My Fiancé"
Surprise — Kate Walsh is engaged! The actor shared the news during an Instagram Live conversation with Amy Brenneman on Oct. 5 in celebration of their show "Private Practice"'s 15th anniversary. "Here comes the jungle cat. That is my fiancé," 55-year-old Walsh said at one point, per People, to...
Kourtney Kardashian Barker Was Initially "Afraid" to Move From Friendship to Romance With Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker are Hollywood's cutest friends to lovers, but the former admits that she was initially hesitant to make the leap. In the latest episode of the "Not Skinny but Not Fat" podcast, Kardashian Barker talked with host Amanda Hirsch at length about her new husband, whom she married in May, and the start of their romance after years of a platonic relationship.
Zaya Wade Brought Back the Viral Low-Rise Skirt Trend at Miu Miu
Zaya Wade has left her mark as a young style icon to watch. The 15-year-old star and daughter of NBA legend Dwyane Wade made a refreshingly cool appearance at Miu Miu on Oct. 4 during Paris Fashion Week. She appeared in a plaid iteration of the brand's viral micro skirt and cropped denim jacket embossed with the Miu Miu logo. While her look appears to be custom, it's inspired by the spring 2022 collection, which put the low-rise skirt trend back on our radar.
Janet Jackson Shares Rare Photo With Her Niece Paris Jackson: "So Good Catching Up"
Paris Fashion Week led to a family reunion for the Jackson family. On Oct. 7, legendary singer Janet Jackson shared a photo of her and her niece Paris Jackson spending time together at the event on Instagram. "So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson 💖💖💖," she captioned a snap of the two of them sitting on a couch.
Khloé Kardashian Responds to Kanye West's Claim That Kim Keeps Him From Their Children: "STOP"
The Kardashian-Jenners have, mostly, kept quiet throughout the past year as Kim Kardashian's ex Kanye West has used his social media platform to levy allegations, claims, and comments about his former family — but Khloé Kardashian has apparently had enough. On Oct. 5, the mom of two commented on her former brother-in-law's Instagram post about an ongoing situation with fashion editor and stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, in which West also doubled down on previous claims that the Kardashians "keep me from seeing my daughter" and his other three children with Kim. West has before claimed publicly that he didn't know where his daughter Chicago's fourth birthday party was in January, though he was ultimately pictured there, People reported at the time.
Florence Pugh Stuns in a Pink Minidress and 6-Inch Platform Pumps
"Don't Worry Darling" actress Florence Pugh was one of the many stars to attend Paris Fashion Week this season, stepping out in a series of Valentino looks in honor of Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli's spring/summer 2023 collection debut at Le Carreau du Temple on Sunday, Oct. 2. Dreamed up alongside...
Nina Dobrev's Supermodel Nails Complete Her Old Hollywood Glam
Nina Dobrev is the latest celebrity to hop on the minimalist beauty wave sweeping Hollywood. While enjoying a night out with friend Maggie Rogers, the actor's '90s-supermodel nails could be spotted wrapped around her drink, adding an elegant touch to her timeless beauty look. Dobrev's nails were shaped into short...
Kourtney Kardashian Barker Sleeps With Her "Mini Me" Almost Every Night
Kourtney Kardashian Barker hopes to grow her family with Travis Barker — and it's clear from her relationship with her three children, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, that she loves being a mom. In a recent interview on the podcast "Not Skinny but Not Fat," the Lemme founder opened up about her loving bond with her 10-year-old daughter, Penelope, revealing that they've coslept for years.
Tom Daley on Confidence, Crocheting, and Cosmetics: "Men Can Wear Makeup, Too"
Tom Daley may be a hugely successful Olympic diver with an OBE, a fierce ally of the LGBTQ+ community, and a knitting extraordinaire, but when POPSUGAR sat down to chat with him, we still didn't expect him to be so warm and welcoming. Perhaps an unexpected move for the athlete,...
Post Malone Appears to Get His Daughter's Initials Tattooed on His Face
Post Malone's latest face tattoo may be his most significant one yet. The "Circles" rapper just got the initials "DDP" inked on his forehead in a thick, old-English-style font, situated next to a tattoo of two overlapping playing cards and above the cursive phrase "Stay Away." Though Malone himself hasn't confirmed the design's meaning yet, many fans believe the letters stand for the name of his baby daughter, whom he welcomed with his mystery fiancée sometime this summer and whose name he's yet to reveal.
Gigi Hadid Calls Kanye West "a Bully and a Joke" Following Instagram Posts Targeting Editor
Gigi Hadid won't put up with bullies, no matter how famous they are. On Oct. 3, fashion editor and stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson caught Kanye West's attention for criticizing the "White Lives Matter" apparel he debuted at his Yeezy presentation during Paris Fashion Week. "The t-shirts this man conceived, produced, and shared with the world are pure violence. There is no excuse, there is no art here," Karefa-Johnson wrote on her Instagram Story after the show. In retaliation, West posted several photos of Karefa-Johnson directly on his Instagram page (most of which have since been deleted), mocking her fashion and writing that he feels she is not someone to be taken seriously.
Olivia Culpo Recalls an Ex Who Did "Really Horrible, Horrible Things" to Her in "The Culpo Sisters" Trailer
The Culpo sisters are getting their own reality-TV series! On Oct. 6, TLC released the first trailer for Olivia, Sophia, and Aurora Culpo's new show, fittingly titled "The Culpo Sisters." "I moved to LA but my sisters couldn't stand to be away from me, so they moved, too," Olivia says in the clip.
Elyse Myers Gets Tired of Her Face Sometimes
Sometimes, Elyse Myers just needs to take a break from her face. Not in a bad way, but when you spend hours filming and editing videos of yourself, like the comedian does for her TikTok account of 5.6 million followers, staring at your face for that long can start to feel "really unnatural," Myers tells POPSUGAR. "For a human being to have that much information about what they look like from every angle . . . your brain's not meant for it!"
All 5,400 Hilton Hotels Will Have a Peloton by the End of 2022
During the pandemic, many of us were forced to limit travel and turned to at-home fitness for endorphins and excitement instead. If you have missed the adventure and fresh hotel sheets that come with taking a trip but got hooked on your regular 45-minute EDM rides with Cody Rigsby, there's good news: now, you can have both.
Looking For a Change? Try the "Frame" Haircut
As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. The "frame" haircut is going to be a popular look for fall and winter.
"My Best Friend's Exorcism"'s Elsie Fisher Thinks Horror Reflects the State of the World
Elsie Fisher shines as Abby in Prime Video's "My Best Friend's Exorcism," the new horror film based on the novel by Grady Hendrix. It's their second horror movie this year, after February's "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" remake, though Fisher tells POPSUGAR they didn't plan to start starring in so many films in the genre.
Will Jacaerys Ever Be King on "House of the Dragon"? Here's What Happens in the Book
Watch out! This post contains spoilers. As civil war draws nearer on "House of the Dragon," it's becoming clearer that entire families are going to be drawn into battle, even their youngest members. We've already met Jacaerys Velaryon as a child, but according to George R.R. Martin's book "Fire & Blood," Jace's story is only just getting started.
Romance Novelist Jasmine Guillory on Why She Loves Love: It "Brings People Joy"
Image Source: Yalonda M. James/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images. While chatting with New York Times-bestselling author Jasmine Guillory about her latest novel, the recent big-screen rom-com "The Lost City" comes up. In the film, Sandra Bullock's character is a successful romance novelist but harbors some resentment toward the genre in which she's built her career. She diminishes her dedicated readers with stereotypes, only to be reminded by her cover model, played by Channing Tatum, "Don't minimize the people that love your work by calling it schluck; that's not fair to them. . . . I thought you of all people would know to not judge a book by its cover." When we chatted, I'd recently watched the movie (though Guillory hadn't yet streamed it), and the moment struck me, as a fan of romance and someone who has long hated when contemporary literature is likened to chick lit. I wondered to Guillory how she as an author tackles those stigmas.
A Bruja's Guide to Cord Cutting and Spiritually Cleansing From Exes
When we are intimately involved with another person, our auras intertwine and energy is exchanged. Some may describe this as having chemistry, and that's because our bodies experience a chemical reaction in response to that other person, whether we're with them physically, texting or talking to them on the phone, or even when we're thinking about them. This chemistry can exist without a romantic connection, but often it's associated with physical intimacy of a romantic nature. The energetic connections that are formed during intimacy can still exist way past the physical relationship. So, even if you ended a relationship six months or six years ago, the energetic connections between you and that other person may still be strong and can impact your future relationships in both positive and negative ways. If it's the latter, then a cord-cutting ritual may just be the thing you need to do to truly end the physical, emotional, and energetic ties to your ex.
