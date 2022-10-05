ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Tisbury, MA

Comments / 0

Related
Martha's Vineyard Times

MVC tired of inaccurate renderings

In a jammed-packed meeting consisting of four public hearings Thursday, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission mulled over a senior living facility, residential demolition, marina reconstruction, and a West Tisbury commercial space. The commission discussed a request from Michael Morrison, agent for 43 Look St. in Tisbury, to demolish the existing...
WEST TISBURY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Up-Island select boards meet about Howes House

West Tisbury held a joint select board meeting with Chilmark and Aquinnah to discuss how to fund Howes House renovations, which is home to the Up-Island Council on Aging. Aquinnah was represented by its town administrator Jeffrey Madison. A half hour before the meeting, West Tisbury treasurer and Howes House...
WEST TISBURY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

A proud moment for Chilmark

Town and construction officials gathered in front of the skeleton of Chilmark’s new fire station Wednesday morning for a tree and flag topping ceremony. Chilmark Fire Lt. Vitor Silva mounted a holly tree and a U.S. flag atop the station, climbing an Edgartown fire tower to do so. Chilmark has no fire tower.
CHILMARK, MA
theweektoday.com

Brownell Boat Stands to move operation to Dartmouth

MATTAPOISETT – A Mattapoisett business will soon move its operation out of town. Brownell Boat Stands was recently awarded a $250,000 grant from the Massachusetts Manufacturing Accelerate Program to assist in moving its operation to Dartmouth. The company doesn’t currently own the building they’re leasing, so “what [they] can...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edgartown, MA
Edgartown, MA
Crime & Safety
West Tisbury, MA
Crime & Safety
City
West Tisbury, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
WCVB

Lantern room to be removed from historic Massachusetts lighthouse

SCITUATE, Mass. — Crews will remove the lantern room from one of the oldest lighthouses in the United States, which is located along the South Shore of Massachusetts. Town officials in Scituate announced Tuesday that contractor Cenaxo LLC will begin preparing the Scituate Lighthouse lantern room for removal on Wednesday ahead of the actual removal Thursday morning.
SCITUATE, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

County treasurer position still vacant

Barely making quorum at their Wednesday meeting, Dukes County Commissioners discussed the next steps in their search for a new county treasurer. The full-time elected position, which touts a $100,000 capped annual salary plus benefits, has been vacant following the departure of former treasurer Ann Metcalf in July. “We have...
DUKES COUNTY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dcr#Commuting#Legislature#Wildland Fire#Affordable Housing#Vineyard Commission#The Times Lothrop
capecod.com

One person injured in boat crash in Cape Cod Canal by Mass Maritime Academy

BOURNE – One person was injured after a sailboat reportedly crashed into a tugboat in the Cape Cod Canal by the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. The victim reportedly suffered an arm injury and was transported to Tobey Hospital in Wareham. There was some damage to the sailboat although the extent was not clear. The incident is under investigation by Massachusetts Environmental Police. Further details were not immediately available.
BOURNE, MA
ABC6.com

CEA program to protect Massachusetts residents from electric rate hikes

DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — With inflation already stressing people out, electric companies recently announced that bills are expected to increase even more this winter. National Grid just announced a hike in rates for the winter, but a program in Massachusetts is helping protect residents from those increases. Dighton is...
DIGHTON, MA
capecod.com

Vehicle rolls on roof on ramp from Route 25 to the rotary in Bourne

BOURNE – A vehicle apparently lost controlled and landed on its roof in Bourne. The crash happened sometime before 9 AM Wednesday on the ramp from Route 25 to the rotary. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and appeared to have escaped any serious injury. Motorists should expect delays in the area. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
BOURNE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
Boston

New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living

Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WCAX

Mystery solved? Missing man’s truck found at bottom of river

DUXBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A missing person case dating back 16 years may finally have been solved. A team of divers on Wednesday discovered the missing man’s truck at the bottom of the Winooski River. Donald Messier, 34, of Waterbury, disappeared in 2006 after leaving a party in Waitsfield....
WATERBURY, VT
fallriverreporter.com

Police department announces death of active-duty Massachusetts officer

A Massachusetts active-duty police officer has died this week, according to the department that he served at. The department released a statement from Randolph Chief of Police Anthony Marag concerning the officer’s passing. “It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the death of Lt. Jeffrey...
RANDOLPH, MA
Seacoast Current

This Waterfront Massachusetts Hotel Must Be Amazing, Because It Topped 2 Separate Rankings

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I'll be honest, there are so many stunning hotels along the gorgeous coastline, incredible vacay areas, and energetic cities of our beautiful country. I mean, you have the Ritz Carlton and the Four Seasons, just to name a couple of the well-known, elegantly luxurious names, not to mention boutique hotel gorgeousness.
CHATHAM, MA
country1025.com

Coyotes on the prowl in Massachusetts

Is there a road runner in the area? Because there are a lot of coyote sightings these days. Yes, coyotes are on the prowl in Massachusetts. But what should you do if you see one?. Not a lot of people know. And it’s getting a little scary out there.
HINGHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy