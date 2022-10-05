ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

Clay County yard trash update: What you need to know

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2It2Bh_0iN2CsfR00

Green Cove Springs, Fla. — Clay County gave an update Tuesday on yard trash pickup.

According to a social media post, Waste Management estimated crews completed 40% of Tuesday’s yard trash routes.

What wasn’t picked up Tuesday will be picked up Wednesday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Waste Management is getting help from the City of Green Cove Springs to provide additional trucks to help get track pickup back to normal.

Crews plan to work through Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Here are some important notes to remember:

  • All yard trash should be properly prepared for normal curbside collection.
  • Keep vegetative yard trash separated from other garbage, wood, and other materials. If materials are mixed, the crews cannot pick it up.
  • Small branches, leaves, grass clippings, small yard waste piles, and palm fronds must be containerized (40 gallons or less) or bagged.
  • Containers and/or bags CANNOT exceed 50 pounds.
  • Large branches must be cut into 4-foot lengths and stacked neatly curbside.
  • WM will collect up to 5 cubic yards (4′ x 4′ x 8′) of yard waste each week.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green Cove Springs, FL
Clay County, FL
Government
County
Clay County, FL
Local
Florida Government
News4Jax.com

Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties

Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yard Waste#Waste Management#Wm
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Two charged in theft of $5,000 worth of used cooking oil from Flagler County business

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A routine business check in Flagler County led to the arrest of two men for attempting to steal nearly $5,000 of used cooking oil. According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Rui Gen Lin and 41-year-old Rong Chen of Gainesville were caught stealing 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil from Woody’s Bar-B-Que in Palm Coast Thursday morning.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Clay County authorities search for two missing teens

JACKSONVILLE, FL. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help locating two missing teens in the Orange Park area. 17-year-old Catherine Elizabeth Kelly and 16-year-old Kayla Jo Hout both left Paddock Lane off of Blanding Boulevard around midnight Tuesday and have not been seen since.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
114K+
Followers
129K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy