Clay County yard trash update: What you need to know

Green Cove Springs, Fla. — Clay County gave an update Tuesday on yard trash pickup.

According to a social media post, Waste Management estimated crews completed 40% of Tuesday’s yard trash routes.

What wasn’t picked up Tuesday will be picked up Wednesday.

Waste Management is getting help from the City of Green Cove Springs to provide additional trucks to help get track pickup back to normal.

Crews plan to work through Sunday.

Here are some important notes to remember:

All yard trash should be properly prepared for normal curbside collection.

Keep vegetative yard trash separated from other garbage, wood, and other materials. If materials are mixed, the crews cannot pick it up.

Small branches, leaves, grass clippings, small yard waste piles, and palm fronds must be containerized (40 gallons or less) or bagged.

Containers and/or bags CANNOT exceed 50 pounds.

Large branches must be cut into 4-foot lengths and stacked neatly curbside.

WM will collect up to 5 cubic yards (4′ x 4′ x 8′) of yard waste each week.

