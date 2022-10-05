ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Higgins proposes U.S. House bill to help Louisiana NOT lose property insurance companies

Baton Rouge – District 3 Congressman Clay Higgins introduces a bill to protect the availability of property insurance for Louisiana homeowners. In the past two years, nearly a dozen insurance companies have either failed or left the state, leaving tens of thousands no choice but the state-run Louisiana Citizens coverage at a much higher cost. Higgins says his proposed legislation would affect all states; not just Louisiana…and do so by incenting insurers to stay put via tax breaks…
Louisiana Voter's Guide to the 2022 November Elections

NEW ORLEANS — If you're looking for information you'll need to get ready for the November election, this is a good place to start. To check if you are registered to vote in Louisiana, start here. You can also lookup your early voting location, election dates and request an...
Gov. Edwards says no set date to move youth inmates to Angola

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says there isn’t a set date to move youth inmates from the juvenile detention center to a facility at Angola, stating it could happen sometime before the end of the year. In July, the governor announced plans to...
Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases

When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
How is Louisiana NOT on This List??

Anytime you see a "Best of", or a "Top 10" type list, you know it's probably going to be pretty much a subjective perspective. And depending on who is presenting the list is going to determine the credibility weighted to it. And as far as I'm concerned, when something comes from Louisiana/Shreveport hating Wallethub, I give it very little, to no credence. So, all that being said, there's a new "Top 20" list from WalletHub of cities that are best for "foodies," and no Louisiana city made the list??
Top 10 Richest Areas In Louisiana

Where do the richest people in Louisiana live? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. Recently we wrote an article about the Louisiana city with the most billionaires in the state. Gayle Benson of New Orleans was at the top of the list, with a net worth of $3.4 billion. She got her wealth by co-owning the Saints, the New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball team, and several car lots.
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are famous for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area and you are looking for a nice place to eat. Here's what made it on the list.
Louisiana SNAP Benefits to Increase – Here’s How to get Yours

Louisiana residents who qualify for assistance through SNAP benefits will be seeing a few more dollars in their monthly stipend as of October 1st. SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is used by some 924,000 residents in Louisiana as a way to provide food and substantial nutrition for their families. It is estimated that about 20% of the state's population receives these benefits monthly.
