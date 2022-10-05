Read full article on original website
Related
Remaining tax funds become Unclaimed Property tomorrow
Louisiana taxpayers have until tomorrow, Oct. 6, to claim the remaining $9.5 million in funds.
WDSU
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner proposing incentive program to help bring rates down
NEW ORLEANS — As insurance concerns in Louisiana continue for thousands of people on the state's insurance of last resort, many are bracing for more issues on the horizon. The Louisiana Insurance Commissioner, Jim Donelon, confirmed that Louisiana Citizens is proposing a 63 percent rate hike that could go into effect on January 1.
cenlanow.com
Gov. Edwards says Biden right to pardon marijuana offenders, can’t grant pardons on his own
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says President Biden is right to pardon those convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law but says it’s something he can’t do on his own. In addition to granting the pardons, Biden called on governors...
NOLA.com
Ray Brandt's widow will lose control of auto sales empire under judge's order
A Jefferson Parish judge on Thursday threw out a legal challenge to the last will and testament that auto magnate Ray Brandt signed weeks before his death in 2019, following testimony from widow Jessica Brandt and her housecleaner that shed little light on claims it was done improperly. Barring a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
listenupyall.com
Higgins proposes U.S. House bill to help Louisiana NOT lose property insurance companies
Baton Rouge – District 3 Congressman Clay Higgins introduces a bill to protect the availability of property insurance for Louisiana homeowners. In the past two years, nearly a dozen insurance companies have either failed or left the state, leaving tens of thousands no choice but the state-run Louisiana Citizens coverage at a much higher cost. Higgins says his proposed legislation would affect all states; not just Louisiana…and do so by incenting insurers to stay put via tax breaks…
Louisiana Voter's Guide to the 2022 November Elections
NEW ORLEANS — If you're looking for information you'll need to get ready for the November election, this is a good place to start. To check if you are registered to vote in Louisiana, start here. You can also lookup your early voting location, election dates and request an...
3 candidates have their eyes set on becoming next La. attorney general
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In a little over a year from now, there will be a new attorney general for the state, and three candidates believe their numbers have been called. They have already started campaigning with law and order at the forefront of their messages. “It’s a calling...
cenlanow.com
Gov. Edwards says no set date to move youth inmates to Angola
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says there isn’t a set date to move youth inmates from the juvenile detention center to a facility at Angola, stating it could happen sometime before the end of the year. In July, the governor announced plans to...
La. AG says NOLA is ‘being run like a third-world country’
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, said that New Orleans – the largest city in his state – is “being run like a third world country” this week.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases
When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
KTBS
Telecom giant loses protest of rural broadband grant in northeast Louisiana
State officials have rejected a protest from telecommunications giant Cable One against a broadband start-up trying to bring faster internet service to East Carroll Parish. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) State officials have rejected a protest from telecommunications giant Cable One against a new company trying to bring faster internet...
How is Louisiana NOT on This List??
Anytime you see a "Best of", or a "Top 10" type list, you know it's probably going to be pretty much a subjective perspective. And depending on who is presenting the list is going to determine the credibility weighted to it. And as far as I'm concerned, when something comes from Louisiana/Shreveport hating Wallethub, I give it very little, to no credence. So, all that being said, there's a new "Top 20" list from WalletHub of cities that are best for "foodies," and no Louisiana city made the list??
cenlanow.com
Access to original birth certificates restored for adoptees in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU Manship School News Service) — Living almost seven decades without any information about her birth, Rebecca Browning never thought she would learn more about where she came from. Now, thanks to a bill passed during the 2022 legislative session, Browning is able to access a...
‘The Devil’s Toy Box’ Is A Freaky Shack In North Louisiana
Louisiana is an incredible haunted state. From the gulf coast, to New Orleans, Alexandria, to Shreveport, there are stories of hauntings all over the the state. Some are very well documents, while others feel like the rough draft of an urban legend. Insert The Devil's Toy Box tale. The origins...
Top 10 Richest Areas In Louisiana
Where do the richest people in Louisiana live? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. Recently we wrote an article about the Louisiana city with the most billionaires in the state. Gayle Benson of New Orleans was at the top of the list, with a net worth of $3.4 billion. She got her wealth by co-owning the Saints, the New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball team, and several car lots.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana is on track for a widespread drought soon. Here's what forecasters are saying.
After a typically rainy summer in south Louisiana, it's been nearly a month since any precipitation fell in New Orleans. And the metro area is likely to continue to dry out. In fact, meteorologists say the entire state will likely be in a drought by December. Nine Louisiana parishes are...
With rise in school threats, Louisiana state senator wants parents to start having difficult conversations with students
With school threats occurring more often than ever, officials say it's time for everyone to step up.
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are famous for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area and you are looking for a nice place to eat. Here's what made it on the list.
Superintendents: Proposed accountability changes not best for students
The state superintendents' association says changes proposed to the state's accountability system aren't in the best interests of our students.
Louisiana SNAP Benefits to Increase – Here’s How to get Yours
Louisiana residents who qualify for assistance through SNAP benefits will be seeing a few more dollars in their monthly stipend as of October 1st. SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is used by some 924,000 residents in Louisiana as a way to provide food and substantial nutrition for their families. It is estimated that about 20% of the state's population receives these benefits monthly.
Comments / 2