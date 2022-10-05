ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

National Night Out event held in sunken gardens

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
 3 days ago
Several hundred people visit the Sunken Gardens yesterday between 5-7

– Atascadero celebrated National Night Out at the Sunken Gardens yesterday. The event is intended to give citizens an opportunity to meet local law enforcement and first responders in a positive environment. Numerous agencies related to law enforcement were involved.

Atascadero Firefighter Andrew Hawkins offered a free inspection of child car seats. He says if you want your child seat inspection, you can contact the Atascadero Fire Department, and they’ll inspect yours for you.

Atascadero City Council Member Mark Dariz said he thought National Night Out was a great event at Sunken Gardens in Atascadero. He said, “It’s the first time I’ve been, and I think it’s a great idea!”

Several hundred people visit the Sunken Gardens yesterday between 5-7 p.m. for the event.

