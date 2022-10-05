ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

2,560-pound pumpkin wins California contest; sets record

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A horticulture teacher from Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota set the new record and won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California. “Minnesota has...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
California expands largest US illegal pot eradication effort

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — With California's four-year-old legal marijuana market in disarray, the state's top prosecutor said Tuesday that he will try a new broader approach to disrupting illegal pot farms that undercut the legal economy and sow widespread environmental damage. The state will expand its nearly four-decade multi-agency...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Louisiana governor's top lawyer announces resignation

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Matthew Block, a top senior staff member for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, announced his resignation Wednesday. Block, the Democratic governor's executive counsel, has played a vital behind-the-scenes role in navigating through the pandemic, hurricanes, and expanding Medicaid, The Advocate reported. “This is truly...
LOUISIANA STATE
Idaho nuclear waste treatment plant could start in December

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A nuclear waste treatment plant in eastern Idaho designed to treat 900,000 gallons (3.4 million liters) of sodium-bearing, radioactive waste that has had numerous setbacks will likely start operating in early December, a U.S. Department of Energy official said Wednesday. Connie Flohr, manager of the...
IDAHO STATE
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 10, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Kern. County through 145 PM PDT... At 113 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm. about 10 miles southeast of Bodfish, moving to the southeast at. around...
KERN COUNTY, CA

