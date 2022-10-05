Read full article on original website
Friday, October 7th Weather
Scattered thunderstorms are possible through Sunday. There is an increased risk of locally heavy downpours on Saturday. Snow levels will be around 11,000 feet with accumulating snow being mostly above the treeline. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 69. Look for an overnight low of 41. The...
Thursday, October 6th Weather
Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible again today and every day through the weekend. The higher peaks could see light snow accumulations. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 67. Look for an overnight low of 41. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 65,...
Buena Vista Volleyball Sweeps Pagosa Springs In 3 Sets at Home
In the final home game of the season for the Lady Demons they sweep the Lady Pirates winning set 1: 25-16, set 2: 25-20, and set 3: 25-17. Today’s highlights are sponsored by Salida Ace Hardware. Head Coach Jamie Page caught up with Parker Quintana after the home victory.
Salida Falls to #3 Delta Panthers at Home 41-0
The Spartans fall against a league opponent in the Delta Panthers 41-0. Dropping them to 3-4 overall and 0-2 in league. They will be in action next week when they host the Bayfield Wolverines next week under the Friday Night Lights. Tonight’s highlights are sponsored by Salida Ace Hardware…
Salida Volleyball Defeats Atlas Prep in Three Straight Sets
The Lady Spartans break their four game slump with a victory over the Atlas Prep Griffins in three straight sets. Set 1: 25-10, Set 2: 25-11, Set 3: 25-6. Highlights tonight are brought to you by Salida Ace Hardware. I have been blessed to work in TV and Radio for...
