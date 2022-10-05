A sponsored session during the 2022 Fenestration and Glazing Industry Alliance (FGIA) Hybrid Fall Conference centered around hurricane standards, product testing and the product approval process in Florida and Texas. Tanya Dolby, engineering manager, Engineering Services at Intertek presented the seminar which covered the history, building codes, standards and testing, product approvals and general guidelines of hurricane standards.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO