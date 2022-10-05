Read full article on original website
Kristen Saban says “no thanks” for Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban pregame niceties
Alabama fans want Nick Saban to run the score up on Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M this weekend. One person who remembers the names Fisher called Saban is his daughter, Kristen Saban Setas. During the offseason, a recruiting dust-up happened between both coaches. Texas A&M brought in the No. 1...
Look: Latest Olivia Dunne Photos Going Viral Tonight
LSU Tiger gymnast Olivia Dunne is one of the most-followed athletes in college athletics - including the elite college football stars. Over the weekend, the talented gymnast turned 20 years old and stole the headlines. She's doing so once again on Thursday night with her latest set of photos. Dunne...
Report: SEC Starting Quarterback May Have Suffered Season-Ending Injury
Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson has suffered a severe injury that could sideline him for the season. According to ESPN's Ian Fitzsimmons, the junior is out indefinitely with a broken bone in his throwing hand. Although he's not officially ruled out for the remainder of the season, Johnson won't return anytime soon.
College Football Upset Watch for Week 6: Top-10 Teams Set to Fall?
These college football teams may be favored but it doesn't mean they'll win this week.
New Details Emerge After Mike Hart Collapsed On Sideline
After a scary incident that saw assistant coach Mike Hart carted off the Michigan sideline, Hart is now reportedly being transported to the hospital for further testing. "FOX just reported that Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart had a seizure on the sideline and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation."
NFL World Reacts To What Tom Brady Did After Gisele Hired Divorce Lawyer
Earlier this week, a new report emerged suggesting Tom Brady hired a divorce lawyer only after Gisele did so. According to the latest report from PEOPLE, though, it was Gisele who first hired a divorce lawyer. The report suggested Brady did so in response and that he doesn't want to...
Football World Reacts To Thursday's Michael Strahan News
Earlier this week, fans were concerned with a report about Hall of Fame pass rusher Michael Strahan. The longtime New York Giants star was visibly absent from his hosting duties on Good Morning America. The U.S. Sun noticed that Strahan missed back-to-back days of hosting GMA. He put fans fears...
Broncos Wide Receiver Furious With Russell Wilson After Loss
Thursday was a frustrating night for everyone involved with the Denver Broncos organization. K.J. Hamler was particularly upset after the ugly 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts came to a close. The third-year wide receiver was wide open on a slant for what could have been the game-winning touchdown on...
Sports World Reacts To Viral Olivia Dunne Photos
LSU Tiger gymnast Olivia Dunne is one of the most-followed athletes in college athletics - with over two million followers on Instagram alone. She recently celebrated her 20th birthday with a set of photos that went viral on social media. She continued her social media dominance with a post on Instagram late Thursday night.
College Football Head Coach Steps Down Abruptly During Season
Wofford College head coach Josh Conklin has resigned, effective immediately. The school revealed his decision Thursday night amid an 0-5 start for the Terriers, who went 1-10 last season. Wofford has lost 15 straight games. "We appreciate the time and work that Josh has put into this program over the...
College Football World Reacts To Brutal Texas A&M Injury News
Texas A&M might be without its starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2022 season. According to Ian Fitzsimmons, starting quarterback Max Johnson has a broken bone in his throwing hand. He's out indefinitely and he could be lost for the season. "I am told Texas A&M QB, Max Johnson...
Raiders Announce Legendary Franchise Player Has Died
UPDATE: The Raiders have now announced that Clarence Davis did not pass away. "The Raiders received notice of Clarence Davis’ passing but have found that information to be false. The Raiders extend our deepest apologies to the Davis family and the Raider Nation for the erroneous announcement," the Raiders said via Vincent Bonsignore.
Jim Harbaugh Addresses Mike Hart's Terrifying Sideline Collapse This Saturday
Jim Harbaugh is sending his support Mike Hart's way following the Michigan assistant's frightening sideline collapse. In the first quarter of Saturday's game, Hart reportedly suffered a seizure and had to be carted off the field. He was later brought to a local hospital for further evaluation and will now remain their overnight according to Harbaugh.
Injured Tom Brady Announces His Status For Sunday's Game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady missed practice on Wednesday, prompting fans to begin worrying. However, the star quarterback was back at practice on Thursday, which should calm some of the commotion. Over the weekend, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed rocked Brady with a blindside hit. Brady's should was...
Desmond Howard Took A Shot At Ohio State This Morning
ESPN's Desmond Howard couldn't stop himself from taking a jab at Ohio State this Saturday morning. During the latest episode of College GameDay, Howard took a shot at the Buckeyes' schedule. He believes it's a bit too easy. Howard asked the rest of the College GameDay crew, "When do we...
Brent Venables, Oklahoma Reportedly Break Red River Postgame Tradition
Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners were humbled by Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns in a 49-0 blowout this Saturday. Typically after the Red River game, the losing team's players and coaches do media interviews first to allow the winning team time to celebrate. However, Venables and the Sooners...
Football World Reacts To National Anthem During College GameDay
On Saturday morning, ESPN's College GameDay kicked off from Lawrence, Kansas ahead of a showdown between surprisingly undefeated teams. Lance Leipold has turned around the Jayhawks program in a hurry and sits at 5-0 on the season. Sitting in the top 25, Kansas faces off against undefeated TCU later this afternoon.
Sean McVay Makes His Opinion On Micah Parsons Very Clear
Offensive-minded coaches like Sean McVay have their work cut out for them when they face off against an elite talent like Micah Parsons. Ahead of Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, the Rams head coach shared his thoughts on the second-year defensive prodigy. "The versatility, the explosiveness, the...
NFL Analyst Floats 1 Reason Coach Could Be Fired "Sooner Than Later"
On Saturday morning, NFL analyst Mike Florio suggested Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule could be fired in the next few weeks. Florio didn't actually report that, but he intimated that the Panthers would be making a move in the near future. He pointed to two coaches on the team's staff that could take over if Rhule was fired.
Should Arkansas have hired Mike Leach instead of Sam Pittman?
Mike Leach was almost the Arkansas football coach instead of Sam Pittman. Kind of. Kind of not. Leach wanted the job in 2019 when Bret Bielema was let go, but despite Arkansas brass knowing that, he was, allegedly, never contacted. And, of course, as we all know, the search for Bielema’s replacement otherwise went swimmingly. So when the school sought a replacement for Chad Morris, Leach, still upset by the first snub, wanted a big pay-day. Needless to say, things didn’t come to fruition and Arkansas went with a former assistant from Bielema’s staff, Sam Pittman and Leach wound up at Mississippi State. Each...
