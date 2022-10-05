Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brockton's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest Invites You to a Day of Fun!Dianna CarneyBrockton, MA
4 Dog-Friendly Halloween Events Happening on the South Shore!Dianna CarneyPlymouth County, MA
This Family-Owned Local Business Announced An Exciting Dog-Friendly Halloween Event!Dianna CarneyHingham, MA
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the StateTravel MavenMedfield, MA
Related
WCVB
46th running of Boston 10K for Women draws thousands from around the world
BOSTON — Nearly 3,800 women participated in this year's Boston 10K for Women, the largest all-women's sporting event in New England. The 6.2-mile race course starts on Beacon Street near the Public Garden and brings runners down Beacon, onto Massachusetts Avenue and over the Charles River via the Harvard Bridge into Cambridge. The runners then loop around a stretch of Memorial Drive before going back to Boston's Back Bay via the Harvard Bridge. The course then brings runners down Commonwealth Avenue, Arlington Street and then to the finish on Charles Street near Boston Common.
WCVB
Worker who lost legs in South Boston construction collapse walks out of Spaulding Rehab
BOSTON — A Massachusetts man who lost his legs in a construction site collapse is walking confidently into his new future. Wilson Ortega was applauded by his medical team walked out of Boston's Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital with two new prosthetic legs on Sunday. The 34-year-old Lawrence resident was walking...
WCVB
Woman stabbed near MBTA station in Boston
BOSTON — A woman was sent to a hospital early Friday after a stabbing near an MBTA station in Boston. The incident happened just after midnight at Centre and Lamartine streets in Jamaica Plain near the Jackson Square Station, police said. Several officers were seen in an area surrounded...
WCVB
3 arrested after fights break out near Massachusetts football game
BOSTON — Three people were arrested for disorderly behavior in the area of Carter Playground near Columbus Avenue in Boston near Northeastern University. Dozens of police officers surrounded the sprawling playground in Boston's South End around 6:20 p.m. Friday. Boston police said there was no immediate word of any...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCVB
13 displaced after fire damages Worcester triple-decker
WORCESTER, Mass. — The American Red Cross was assisting 13 residents who were displaced after fire ripped through a Worcester, Massachusetts, triple-decker Friday night. The two-alarm blaze inside the multi-story home at 183 Austin Street started just before 7 p.m. Friday. "I saw smoke coming out of the first...
Missing Man Last Heard Off Long Island Coast While Sailing From MA To FL
The Coast Guard is seeking the public's help in finding a missing 22-year-old man from Massachusetts who was last heard from last month while on his way to Florida. Matthew Dennis, who left Salem on Sept. 22, was said to be taking a white 28-foot fiberglass sailboat to Florida, the Coast Guard said on Twitter.
WCVB
Delving into Boston Harbor's dirty history
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Boston Harbor is home to some of New England’s most iconic landmarks. The sparkling water and fresh Atlantic breezes provide a respite from hectic city life. But it wasn’t too long ago that the harbor was not a destination or source of much Boston pride.
‘Quite a ride’: Beloved Harvey’s Hardware in Needham is closing after 70 years
NEEDHAM. Mass. — A go-to family-owned hardware store for generations of families in Needham has announced it is closing after nearly 70 years in business. Harvey’s Hardware was founded in 1953 by then-20-year-old Harvey Katz. The store, known for its wide inventory and its narrow aisles, sits in the heart of downtown Needham on Great Plain Avenue.
RELATED PEOPLE
WCVB
MBTA train blocks Hanson, Massachusetts, road after mechanical issue
HANSON, Mass. — An MBTA Commuter Rail train blocked Main Street in Hanson, Massachusetts, for several hours Friday afternoon after a mechanical issue. According to the Hanson fire department, there was a fire inside the engine compartment of the commuter rail train near the Hanson MBTA station. Video From...
Shoebert, Beverly’s beloved seal, back on the North Shore
BEVERLY, Mass. — Shoebert, a beloved seal who captivated crowds of people as he swam around in Beverly’s Shoe Pond last month, has returned to the North Shore. The gray seal was fitted with a tracker and released into the wild off Block Island last week after a short stay at the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut.
WCVB
Tuesday, October 11: Main Streets and Back Roads of Grafton, Mass.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Who says you can’t go home again? Tonight we hitch a ride with Nicole Estaphan to her hometown of Grafton, Massachusetts. This rural Central Mass. town may be small but it packs big flavors - warm loaves at Bread Guy Breads and a global selection of fine wine and cheeses at Pecorino. Grafton is also home to the world's largest collection of antique Willard Clocks. And far from Tufts University’s Medford campus is its Grafton training ground for future veterinarians, Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine.
WCVB
Massachusetts man struck, killed while walking on Interstate 495 in Plainville
PLAINVILLE, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while walking along Interstate 495, according to authorities. State police said the crash happened at about 5:15 a.m. Saturday on I-495 north, just north of Exit 36B in Plainville. Investigators determined the victim, a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCVB
Investigation underway after assault, bullying of Boston Public Schools student caught on camera
BOSTON — An investigation is underway in Boston after a girl whose mother said was bullied since the start of the school year was attacked by a group of students. The attack was caught on video. The attack happened Monday at the Young Achievers School in Mattapan, a pilot...
WCVB
Thursday, October 13: Making Music
NEEDHAM, Mass. — We discover the precise and time-consuming task of making violins in Boston’s North End. From bass-making in Billerica to ancient Greek instruments in Lowell, we meet artisans and enthusiasts collecting, crafting, and restoring special instruments. We also get a glimpse at how music heals with therapy in Lawrence and visit a church group in Brookline helping to launch a new generation of Black musicians in Roxbury.
Jim Braude departing GBH’s ‘Greater Boston’
The host will step away from the public affairs program at the end of the year. Jim Braude, host of GBH’s “Greater Boston,” is departing the show at the end of the year, station officials said Friday. Braude will continue to serve as co-host of the station’s...
WCVB
Transforming Boston's Spectacle Island from dump to dazzling
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Cleanup of the once-polluted waters ofBoston Harbor revived interest in and opened access to the 34 harbor islands. Spectacle Island was once a polluted mountain of trash. Big Dig dirt — more than 4,000 barge-loads of it — was used to cap the island. The state planted more than 2,000 trees and 26,000 shrubs in fresh soil. Spectacle opened to the public in 2006 and is one of the harbor island’s crown jewels.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dorchester Reporter
Backyard parties, street soirees vexing neighborhoods
Erie-Ellington resident Marilyn Forman spoke at a community meeting last month about loud partying on Old Road in Dorchester. A social media post for an illicit street soiree or a flier for a backyard party, complete with cover charges and security, can often be the difference between a nice weekend and a nightmare for residents of Dorchester and Mattapan neighborhoods, residents and elected officials say.
country1025.com
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
nbcboston.com
Marylou's Opens Its First Location West of Boston
A local chain of coffee shops whose locations are south of Boston has opened its first outlet in the western suburbs. According to a source, Marylou's is now open in Waltham, with a Facebook post from the business indicating that it resides within the Seasons Corner Market at the Shell Station on Waverly Oaks Road. The new location joins a number of others in the southern suburbs of Boston, Cape Cod, and in Rhode Island, with its closest outlet to the western suburbs until now being in Westwood. (Marylou's started out in Hanover in 1986.)
NECN
COVID Risk Rising Across Mass.; Parts of NH, Maine Now Considered High Risk
Most of Massachusetts, including Boston, is now considered to be at medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's a sharp reversal from just a month ago, when the entire state was in the low risk category. Essex County is...
Comments / 0