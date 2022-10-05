BOSTON — Nearly 3,800 women participated in this year's Boston 10K for Women, the largest all-women's sporting event in New England. The 6.2-mile race course starts on Beacon Street near the Public Garden and brings runners down Beacon, onto Massachusetts Avenue and over the Charles River via the Harvard Bridge into Cambridge. The runners then loop around a stretch of Memorial Drive before going back to Boston's Back Bay via the Harvard Bridge. The course then brings runners down Commonwealth Avenue, Arlington Street and then to the finish on Charles Street near Boston Common.

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO