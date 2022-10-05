ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WCVB

46th running of Boston 10K for Women draws thousands from around the world

BOSTON — Nearly 3,800 women participated in this year's Boston 10K for Women, the largest all-women's sporting event in New England. The 6.2-mile race course starts on Beacon Street near the Public Garden and brings runners down Beacon, onto Massachusetts Avenue and over the Charles River via the Harvard Bridge into Cambridge. The runners then loop around a stretch of Memorial Drive before going back to Boston's Back Bay via the Harvard Bridge. The course then brings runners down Commonwealth Avenue, Arlington Street and then to the finish on Charles Street near Boston Common.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Woman stabbed near MBTA station in Boston

BOSTON — A woman was sent to a hospital early Friday after a stabbing near an MBTA station in Boston. The incident happened just after midnight at Centre and Lamartine streets in Jamaica Plain near the Jackson Square Station, police said. Several officers were seen in an area surrounded...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

3 arrested after fights break out near Massachusetts football game

BOSTON — Three people were arrested for disorderly behavior in the area of Carter Playground near Columbus Avenue in Boston near Northeastern University. Dozens of police officers surrounded the sprawling playground in Boston's South End around 6:20 p.m. Friday. Boston police said there was no immediate word of any...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

13 displaced after fire damages Worcester triple-decker

WORCESTER, Mass. — The American Red Cross was assisting 13 residents who were displaced after fire ripped through a Worcester, Massachusetts, triple-decker Friday night. The two-alarm blaze inside the multi-story home at 183 Austin Street started just before 7 p.m. Friday. "I saw smoke coming out of the first...
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Delving into Boston Harbor's dirty history

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Boston Harbor is home to some of New England’s most iconic landmarks. The sparkling water and fresh Atlantic breezes provide a respite from hectic city life. But it wasn’t too long ago that the harbor was not a destination or source of much Boston pride.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

MBTA train blocks Hanson, Massachusetts, road after mechanical issue

HANSON, Mass. — An MBTA Commuter Rail train blocked Main Street in Hanson, Massachusetts, for several hours Friday afternoon after a mechanical issue. According to the Hanson fire department, there was a fire inside the engine compartment of the commuter rail train near the Hanson MBTA station. Video From...
HANSON, MA
WCVB

Tuesday, October 11: Main Streets and Back Roads of Grafton, Mass.

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Who says you can’t go home again? Tonight we hitch a ride with Nicole Estaphan to her hometown of Grafton, Massachusetts. This rural Central Mass. town may be small but it packs big flavors - warm loaves at Bread Guy Breads and a global selection of fine wine and cheeses at Pecorino. Grafton is also home to the world's largest collection of antique Willard Clocks. And far from Tufts University’s Medford campus is its Grafton training ground for future veterinarians, Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine.
GRAFTON, MA
WCVB

Thursday, October 13: Making Music

NEEDHAM, Mass. — We discover the precise and time-consuming task of making violins in Boston’s North End. From bass-making in Billerica to ancient Greek instruments in Lowell, we meet artisans and enthusiasts collecting, crafting, and restoring special instruments. We also get a glimpse at how music heals with therapy in Lawrence and visit a church group in Brookline helping to launch a new generation of Black musicians in Roxbury.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Jim Braude departing GBH’s ‘Greater Boston’

The host will step away from the public affairs program at the end of the year. Jim Braude, host of GBH’s “Greater Boston,” is departing the show at the end of the year, station officials said Friday. Braude will continue to serve as co-host of the station’s...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Transforming Boston's Spectacle Island from dump to dazzling

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Cleanup of the once-polluted waters ofBoston Harbor revived interest in and opened access to the 34 harbor islands. Spectacle Island was once a polluted mountain of trash. Big Dig dirt — more than 4,000 barge-loads of it — was used to cap the island. The state planted more than 2,000 trees and 26,000 shrubs in fresh soil. Spectacle opened to the public in 2006 and is one of the harbor island’s crown jewels.
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Backyard parties, street soirees vexing neighborhoods

Erie-Ellington resident Marilyn Forman spoke at a community meeting last month about loud partying on Old Road in Dorchester. A social media post for an illicit street soiree or a flier for a backyard party, complete with cover charges and security, can often be the difference between a nice weekend and a nightmare for residents of Dorchester and Mattapan neighborhoods, residents and elected officials say.
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!

Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
WELLESLEY, MA
nbcboston.com

Marylou's Opens Its First Location West of Boston

A local chain of coffee shops whose locations are south of Boston has opened its first outlet in the western suburbs. According to a source, Marylou's is now open in Waltham, with a Facebook post from the business indicating that it resides within the Seasons Corner Market at the Shell Station on Waverly Oaks Road. The new location joins a number of others in the southern suburbs of Boston, Cape Cod, and in Rhode Island, with its closest outlet to the western suburbs until now being in Westwood. (Marylou's started out in Hanover in 1986.)
WALTHAM, MA

