Atlantic, IA

One person injured in a single-vehicle accident southwest of Atlantic

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago

(Atlantic) One person was injured in a single-vehicle accident southwest of Atlantic this morning.

Cass County Chief Deputy John Westering told KSOM/KS95 News that the accident happened at 6:35 a.m. at 58882 White Pole Road. Upon arrival, it was determined that a 2016 Jeep Cherokee left White Pole Road north of a residence, went through a fence, a bean field and then struck some machinery in the yard of the residence.

One person was transported to Cass County Memorial Hospital and later transported to an Omaha hospital via helicopter.

No other information is available at this time.

