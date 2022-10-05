Maryland’s monkeypox response fell short compared to Washington D.C. but state officials optimistic

Read full article on original website
Chesapeake Bay states failing to meet goals
Maryland and four other states in the Chesapeake Bay watershed have fallen behind in trying to reach their 2025 clean-up goals, according to two reports issued this week, prompting calls to push the deadline back. Adam Ortiz, administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency’s region that includes the bay states, said earlier this week he will ask the Chesapeake Executive Council to “recalibrate the timeline” when it meets next week in Washington. Hilary Harp Falk, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s president said Wednesday the states need to make “key policy changes” to catch up, or potentially change the deadline.
Olszewski, McDonough spar in the first, and perhaps last Baltimore County Executive forum
In the race for Baltimore County Executive, Democratic incumbent Johnny Olsewski said he will build on his success while his Republican challenger, former Delegate Pat McDonough is promising a scorched earth policy of litigation and firings to counter what he says is Baltimore County’s decline. The candidates made clear...
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on BPD districts, crime, water, ARPA
We begin the hour today with Midday with the Mayor, and another of Tom's monthly conversations with Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott about key issues facing the city and residents of Charm City. Among the topics on the agenda today: the city's new police districts; some progress in reducing gun...
Teachers union gives away thousands of new books in MD to combat learning loss, honor cultural identity
Hampstead Hill Academy students expanded their home libraries with new books from Reading Opens the World, a national initiative created by the American Teachers Federation, a national teachers labor union, to promote literacy and address pandemic learning loss. As a result of the pandemic, elementary reading test scores saw the largest average decline since 1990, according to data released by the National Center for Education Statistics.
Baltimore City leaders promise to treat victims of violence better one year after scathing report
One year after a report that explored how effective Baltimore City’s support system for victims of violent crime was released, results were examined publicly during a city council hearing on Thursday. Baltimore City Police Department leaders said they’ve made investments to improve the relationship between officers and victims of violent crime since a report conducted in conjunction with the Justice Department’s National Public Safety Partnership was shared. When interviewed for the report, Baltimore City Police Department employees were asked for any stories of success about good relationships between the police and victims of crime.
Harbor WaterKeeper Alice Volpitta on Baltimore's water quality woes
Tom's next guest is Alice Volpitta, a water quality and monitoring scientist who has served since 2019 as Harbor Water Keeper for Blue Water Baltimore, the local not-for-profit clean water watchdog group. She has an update on the status of the State’s oversight of Baltimore City's troubled wastewater treatment plants....
Brain injury
Dr. Beth Slomine - Senior Psychologist and Director of Training and Neuropsychological Rehabilitation in the Department of Neuropsychology at Kennedy Krieger. She is also a professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences as well as Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Dr. Stacy Suskauer - Vice...
Rousuck's Review: Katori Hall's "HooDoo Love" at Spotlighters
It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage. Today, she tells us about the new production of Pulitzer Prize- and Obie Award-winning playwright Katori Hall's 2007 drama, HooDoo Love, on stage now through October 9th at Baltimore's Spotlighters Theatre.
