Maryland’s monkeypox response fell short compared to Washington D.C. but state officials optimistic

Maryland and four other states in the Chesapeake Bay watershed have fallen behind in trying to reach their 2025 clean-up goals, according to two reports issued this week, prompting calls to push the deadline back. Adam Ortiz, administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency’s region that includes the bay states, said earlier this week he will ask the Chesapeake Executive Council to “recalibrate the timeline” when it meets next week in Washington. Hilary Harp Falk, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s president said Wednesday the states need to make “key policy changes” to catch up, or potentially change the deadline.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO