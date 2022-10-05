Read full article on original website
Matt Riddle Jokes Daniel Cormier May Hold A Grudge Against Him Because He Was Able To Beat Jon Jones
Matt Riddle hopes Daniel Cormier calls it down the middle at WWE Extreme Rules. The addition of Daniel Cormier as the special guest referee for the Fight Pit match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 has put a lot of the spotlight on the UFC Hall of Famer. Matt Riddle, a UFC fighter in his own right, just hopes that Daniel Cormier calls the down the middle.
Daniel Cormier: Just Because A Fight With Brock Lesnar In WWE Makes Sense, Doesn't Mean It'll Happen
Daniel Cormier talks about potentially crossing paths with Brock Lesnar in WWE. Daniel Cormier is going to referee inside the Fight Pit at WWE Extreme Rules as Seth Rollins battles Matt Riddle. Now that the door is open for Daniel Cormier to do more with WWE, fans began to wonder whether or not WWE could host a match between Cormier and Brock Lesnar. Cormier and Lesnar have a history with one another, having a brief confrontation in the octagon at UFC 226 following Daniel Cormier's KO victory over Stipe Miocic.
The Undertaker's 1 deadMAN SHOW In Philadelphia Sells Out, WWE Executives' Reaction To The Events
The Undertaker, Mark Calaway, will be hosting another 1 deadMAN SHOW on the night before WWE Extreme Rules, Friday, October 7, 2022, from the theater of Living Arts in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Fightful has learned at the show in Philadelphia is sold out and Sean Ross Sapp reported on Twitter that...
Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov Booked For UFC's First Event In 2023
UFC welterweight contenders Geoff Neal and Shavkat Rakhmonov are set to collide at the promotion's first card of 2023 on January 14 at a yet-to-be-announced UFC Fight Night event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. ESPN's Brett Okamoto was the first to report the news of the matchup...
Changes Made To 9/28 AEW Dynamite Due To Hurricane
AEW Dynamite was heavily affected by the Hurricane in Florida. As made public by Tony Khan this week, those who lived in the area were not required to attend tonight's AEW Dynamite in Philadelphia. Grapsody's Will Washingston learned a couple of those absences that led to big changes on the show.
Jade Cargill: It'd Be A Total Disrespect To Go After The World Title, I'm Making My Title Mean More
Jade Cargill is biding her time before she decides to become the AEW Women's World Champion and in the meantime, she is making her championship belt mean more. Jade Cargill is 38-0 in AEW. She is also the first and only AEW TBS Champion as her legacy continues to build, a match for the World Championship seems inevitable. For now, she is happy biding her time and building her legacy but when the time comes, Jade plans on owning the division and shutting it down.
Outpouring Of Support For Nick Gage, WWE Extreme Rules Hype, Bound For Glory Fallout | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Saturday, October 8, 2022:. - Ahead of his match tonight against Jon Moxley where if he loses he will have to retire, the wrestling world is coming together in an outpouring of support for Nick Gage. - Tonight is WWE Extreme Rules and...
Watch: WWE Extreme Rules preview: WWE's The Bump, Oct. 8, 2022
Get ready for tonight’s #ExtremeRules on WWE's The Bump with Karrion Kross, Scarlett, MMA legend Daniel Cormier, and more! Presented by Netspend.
WWE Extreme Rules Results (10/8/2022): Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey, Edge, Bailey, Seth Rollins
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 2022 edition of Extreme Rules on Peacock. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Match Card. - WWE SmackDown Women's Championship - Extreme Rules Match: Liv...
Sammy/Andrade Update, Dynamite Anniversary Notes, Saraya Brawls! | Day After Dynamite #30
Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) is with his After the Week co-host and Fightful's own Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) today to talk about the anniversary edition of Dynamite and all of the backstage drama surrounding it.
IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory 2022 Review & Results | Denise Salcedo & Stephen Jensen
Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) and Stephen Jensen (@Fighttalk_) review IMPACT Bound For Glory!
Saraya (Paige) Discusses Her Decision To Sign With AEW, Never Talked To WWE About Wrestling Again
Saraya returns to Twitch. At AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, Saraya (Paige in WWE) made her AEW debut in a surprise appearance. Saraya's contract with WWE expired in July and WWE made the decision not to renew her deal. She has not wrestled since December 2017 due to a neck injury.
WWE Files To Trademark B-Fab And The In-Ring Names Of 4 NXT Stars
WWE has filed for more in-ring name trademarks. On October 4, WWE filed to trademark "B-Fab," "Meiko Satomura," "Nathan Frazer," "Blair Davenport" and "Bailey Matthews." B-Fab is on SmackDown with Hit Row and the others are NXT UK Superstars that have moved to NXT following the closure of NXT UK.
Logan Paul Confronts The Bloodline, PAC Hammers His Way To Victory | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown, AEW Rampage, and AEW Battle of the Belts IV on Friday, October 7, 2022:. - Logan Paul confronted Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on Friday. Paul Heyman compared Paul to Mr. T and Cyndi Lauper, and he called him a male Kardashian. He noted how Jordan Peterson, Ben Shapiro, Andrew Tate could have faced Reigns, but none of them had the balls to do so. Heyman delivered the spoiler that Reigns will smash Paul at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul called Jey Uso the Tribal Chief, trying to stir up some tension with The Bloodline. It briefly work, but Sami Zayn got the group back on track. He proceeded to call Paul a giant #2 and stated that he will be a stain on Reigns' boot when all is said and done.
Gable Steveson Now Training Full-Time At WWE Performance Center Following Heart Procedure
Gable Steveson's WWE training is now occurring on a full-time basis following the Olympian undergoing an ablation to treat Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome. As first reported by ESPN, Gable Steveson said the health issue was discovered last year before he traveled to Tokyo for the Olympics, but he didn't undergo the procedure until WWE's medical staff advised him through the process. It's noted that the advisement included recommending top cardiologists to treat his condition.
Finn Balor Details The Biggest Change He's Noticed Since Triple H Took Over WWE Creative
Finn Balor is enjoying having Triple H at the helm of WWE creative. On July 25, Paul Levesque, also known as Triple H, took over as the head of WWE creative in the aftermath of Vince McMahon's retirement. Since then, fans have seen plenty of change to the product, both in the way it has been presented and with the returns of once-released stars.
Scissoring Celebration Sees Ratings Gain For AEW, WWE Partners With NetSpend, More | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for Thursday, October 5, 2022. - Per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the only quarter-hour that gained viewers during last night's episode of Dynamite is the quarter-hour that featured the National Scissoring Day Celebration. Check out more ratings information concerning last night's episode at this link.
'Speedball' Mike Bailey Discusses Breaking Out, Names His Favorite Matches Of His Career
'Speedball' Mike Bailey talks about his breakout in the pro wrestling scene. Ever since returning to the United States at the beginning of 2022, Mike Bailey has once again become a fan favorite in the independent wrestling landscape. Bailey, who was banned from entering the United States in 2016 after dealing with visa issues, has made the most out of this year, competing in promotions like IMPACT Wrestling, PWG, GCW, and more.
Frankie Edgar Scheduled To Face Chris Gutiérrez In Retirement Bout At UFC 281 In November
Former UFC lightweight champion, and perennial all-time great, Frankie Edgar, is scheduled to face Chris Gutiérrez in his last Octagon appearance at UFC 281 on November 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. ESPN's Brett Okamoto was the first to report the news of the...
Cincinnati Bengals Announce New Series With Renée Paquette Called Renée All Dey
Renée Paquette has landed a new gig with the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals. On October 6, the team announced the new series, titled Renée All Dey, with a new interview coming soon. Last month, Paquette sat down with cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, which can be seen above and on the Bengals YouTube channel.
