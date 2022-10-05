ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Riddle Jokes Daniel Cormier May Hold A Grudge Against Him Because He Was Able To Beat Jon Jones

Matt Riddle hopes Daniel Cormier calls it down the middle at WWE Extreme Rules. The addition of Daniel Cormier as the special guest referee for the Fight Pit match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 has put a lot of the spotlight on the UFC Hall of Famer. Matt Riddle, a UFC fighter in his own right, just hopes that Daniel Cormier calls the down the middle.
Daniel Cormier: Just Because A Fight With Brock Lesnar In WWE Makes Sense, Doesn't Mean It'll Happen

Daniel Cormier talks about potentially crossing paths with Brock Lesnar in WWE. Daniel Cormier is going to referee inside the Fight Pit at WWE Extreme Rules as Seth Rollins battles Matt Riddle. Now that the door is open for Daniel Cormier to do more with WWE, fans began to wonder whether or not WWE could host a match between Cormier and Brock Lesnar. Cormier and Lesnar have a history with one another, having a brief confrontation in the octagon at UFC 226 following Daniel Cormier's KO victory over Stipe Miocic.
Changes Made To 9/28 AEW Dynamite Due To Hurricane

AEW Dynamite was heavily affected by the Hurricane in Florida. As made public by Tony Khan this week, those who lived in the area were not required to attend tonight's AEW Dynamite in Philadelphia. Grapsody's Will Washingston learned a couple of those absences that led to big changes on the show.
Jade Cargill: It'd Be A Total Disrespect To Go After The World Title, I'm Making My Title Mean More

Jade Cargill is biding her time before she decides to become the AEW Women's World Champion and in the meantime, she is making her championship belt mean more. Jade Cargill is 38-0 in AEW. She is also the first and only AEW TBS Champion as her legacy continues to build, a match for the World Championship seems inevitable. For now, she is happy biding her time and building her legacy but when the time comes, Jade plans on owning the division and shutting it down.
WWE Files To Trademark B-Fab And The In-Ring Names Of 4 NXT Stars

WWE has filed for more in-ring name trademarks. On October 4, WWE filed to trademark "B-Fab," "Meiko Satomura," "Nathan Frazer," "Blair Davenport" and "Bailey Matthews." B-Fab is on SmackDown with Hit Row and the others are NXT UK Superstars that have moved to NXT following the closure of NXT UK.
Logan Paul Confronts The Bloodline, PAC Hammers His Way To Victory | WWE SD x AEW Recap

Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown, AEW Rampage, and AEW Battle of the Belts IV on Friday, October 7, 2022:. - Logan Paul confronted Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on Friday. Paul Heyman compared Paul to Mr. T and Cyndi Lauper, and he called him a male Kardashian. He noted how Jordan Peterson, Ben Shapiro, Andrew Tate could have faced Reigns, but none of them had the balls to do so. Heyman delivered the spoiler that Reigns will smash Paul at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul called Jey Uso the Tribal Chief, trying to stir up some tension with The Bloodline. It briefly work, but Sami Zayn got the group back on track. He proceeded to call Paul a giant #2 and stated that he will be a stain on Reigns' boot when all is said and done.
Gable Steveson Now Training Full-Time At WWE Performance Center Following Heart Procedure

Gable Steveson's WWE training is now occurring on a full-time basis following the Olympian undergoing an ablation to treat Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome. As first reported by ESPN, Gable Steveson said the health issue was discovered last year before he traveled to Tokyo for the Olympics, but he didn't undergo the procedure until WWE's medical staff advised him through the process. It's noted that the advisement included recommending top cardiologists to treat his condition.
'Speedball' Mike Bailey Discusses Breaking Out, Names His Favorite Matches Of His Career

'Speedball' Mike Bailey talks about his breakout in the pro wrestling scene. Ever since returning to the United States at the beginning of 2022, Mike Bailey has once again become a fan favorite in the independent wrestling landscape. Bailey, who was banned from entering the United States in 2016 after dealing with visa issues, has made the most out of this year, competing in promotions like IMPACT Wrestling, PWG, GCW, and more.
