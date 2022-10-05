Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Raimel Tapia not in Blue Jays' Wild Card Game 2 lineup Saturday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Tapia is being replaced in left field by Whit Merrifield versus Mariners starter Robbie Ray. In 433 plate appearances this season, Tapia has a .265 batting average...
numberfire.com
Dan Vogelbach out of Mets' Saturday's Wild Card Game 2 lineup
New York Mets first baseman Dan Vogelbach is not starting in Saturday's Wild Card Game Two contest against the San Diego Padres. Vogelbach will sit on the bench after Darin Ruf was chosen as Saturday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant in four at-bats this postseason, Vogelbach has recorded a .120...
numberfire.com
Matt Vierling sitting for Phillies on Saturday in Wild Card Game 2
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Vierling is being replaced in center field by Brandon Marsh versus Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. In 357 plate appearances this season, Vierling has a...
numberfire.com
Darin Ruf taking over Mets' designated hitting role in Saturday's Wild Card Game 2 lineup
New York Mets utility-man Darin Ruf is batting eighth in Saturday's Wild Card Game Two lineup against the San Diego Padres. Ruf will start as New York's designated hitter after Dan Vogelbach was benched versus Padres' lefty Blake Snell. numberFire's models project Ruf to score 7.0 FanDuel points at the...
numberfire.com
Brandon Drury hitting sixth in San Diego's Saturday Wild Card Game 2 contest
San Diego Padres utility-man Brandon Drury is starting in Saturday's Wild Card Game Two lineup against the New York Mets. Drury will man first base after Wil Myers was rested on the road against Mets' right-hander Jacob deGrom. numberFire's models project Drury to score 8.7 FanDuel points at the salary...
numberfire.com
Isaac Paredes starting Saturday for Tampa Bay in Wild Card Game 2
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. In Game 2 of the Wild Card Series, Paredes is getting the nod at second base, batting sixth in the order versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. Our models project Paredes for...
numberfire.com
Austin Nola in Padres' Wild Card Game 1 lineup on Friday
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is starting Friday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Nola is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Mets starter Max Scherzer. Our models project Nola for 0.9 hits, 0.3...
numberfire.com
Cardinals bench Dylan Carlson on Saturday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson is not starting in Saturday's Wild Card Game Two contest against the Philadelphia Phillies. Carlson will take a break after Lars Nootbaar was shifted to center field and Juan Yepez was aligned in right. Per Baseball Savant in four at-bats, Carlson has recorded a...
numberfire.com
Taylor Walls sitting for Tampa Bay Saturday afternoon in Wild Card Game 2
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Taylor Walls is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. In Game 2 of the Wild Card Series, Walls is being replaced at second base by Isaac Paredes versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 466 plate appearances this season, Walls...
numberfire.com
Owen Miller sitting for Guardians on Saturday in Wild Card Game 2
Cleveland Guardians infielder Owen Miller is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. In Game 2 of the Wild Card Series, Miller is being replaced at designated hitter by Will Brennan versus Rays starter Tyler Glasnow. In 472 plate appearances this season, Miller...
numberfire.com
Padres send Wil Myers to bench on Saturday night
San Diego Padres utility-man Wil Myers is not starting in Saturday's Wild Card Game Two contest against the New York Mets. Myers will watch from the bench after Brandon Drury was picked as San Diego's starting first baseman. According to Baseball Savant in four at-bats, Myers has produced a 0.057...
numberfire.com
3 NFL Player Prop Bets for Week 5
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy football. Here we'll focus on utilizing our projections and a slew of other tools and simulations to help make...
NFL・
numberfire.com
Will Brennan on Guardians' bench in Wild Card Game 1
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Brennan is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the Wild Card round against left-hander Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays. The lefty-hitting Brennan will take a seat against the Rays' southpaw. Steven Kwan will move over to left field while Owen Miller works as the designated hitter and No. 6 batter. Oscar Gonzalez will start in right field again and bat out of the cleanup spot.
numberfire.com
4 Daily Fantasy Football Matchups to Target in Week 5
When playing daily fantasy football, we should be matchup sensitive when rostering players. One star player can go from a great play to a horrible one based on his opponents and the specific individual matchup might play a huge role in that. Since we can play any player we want on a given slate, it makes sense to pick players in the best matchups. This will raise both their floor and their ceiling, and should lead to us having some winning lineups.
NFL・
numberfire.com
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Friday 10/7/22
The MLB postseason gets going nice and early on Friday, with the first wild card game beginning at 12:07 pm ET. The four matchups are staggered throughout the day, which could theoretically lead to lower roster percentages in the late games if lineups aren't out until later. Our daily helper...
MLB・
Cleveland rookie Oscar Gonzalez and the homer that ended a marathon: 'I heard the loudest noise of my life'
The second it left the bat, everyone in the stadium knew it was gone. And Oscar Gonzalez and his 'SpongeBob" walk-up song sent the Rays home.
numberfire.com
Abraham Toro sitting for Mariners in Game 1 of Wild Card
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the Wild Card round against right-hander Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays. Eugenio Suarez will start on the hot corner and hit third while Adam Frazier starts on the keystone and bats eighth. Toro and Luis Torrens will both be available off the bench.
numberfire.com
Alejandro Kirk cleaning up for Blue Jays in Wild Card opener
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk will start at catcher and bat cleanup in Game 1 of the Wild Card round against right-hander Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners. Kirk will catch for Alek Manoah and handle cleanup duty. Danny Jansen will work as the Blue Jays' designated hitter and bat eighth.
numberfire.com
Tyler Naquin left off Mets' Wild Card Series roster
New York Mets outfielder Tyler Naquin is not on the team's roster for the Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres. With the return of Starling Marte to the team, Naquin became expendable. He will not be playing this weekend barring an injury to someone currently on the roster.
numberfire.com
Hunter Renfrow (concussion) not listed on Raiders' Week 5 injury report
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (concussion) is available for Week 5's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. After a two-game absence while in concussion protocol, Renfrow will make his return on Monday night. In a matchup against a Kansas City defense ranked 24th (32.1) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wide receivers, our models project Renfrow to score 7.3 FanDuel points.
