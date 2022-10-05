Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
North Carolina business owner enters guilty plea in West Virginia federal court
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A North Carolina business owner pleaded guilty to lying to the United States Department of Agriculture regarding the Nicholas County coal he pledged as collateral for a $9 million USDA-backed business loan. According to court documents and statements made in court, Michael James Peters,...
WVNews
Maryland AG joins family's appeal in 'Serial' murder case
BALTIMORE (AP) — The office of Maryland's attorney general is supporting an appeal by a slain woman's family after a Baltimore judge overturned a man's murder conviction in a case chronicled by a groundbreaking podcast. Hae Min Lee's brother, Young Lee, has asked the Maryland Court of Special Appeals...
WVNews
Gardner-Webb overwhelms Robert Morris 48-0 to open Big South
Moon Township, Pa. (AP) — Bailey Fisher threw three touchdown passes, the Gardner-Webb defense allowed just 19 yards in the second half and the Runnin' Bulldogs rolled past Robert Morris 48-0 on Saturday in the Big South Conference opener for both teams. Gardner-Webb led 20-0 at halftime after Fisher...
Comments / 0