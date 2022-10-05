Exclusive: President Biden to visit Hagerstown this week

President Joe Biden will visit Hagerstown on Friday to deliver remarks on "building the economy from the bottom up and middle out," according to the White House.

Details on where and when Biden will be speaking are not yet being made public, according to White House spokesman Haris Talwar.

The president is expected to talk about his legislative agenda that he and his supporters say is aimed at supporting the middle class. In remarks Biden gave during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit last month, he focused on that topic.

"And by the way, remember: When the middle class grows — when the middle class grows, everybody does well," he said during his Sept. 14 speech.

It's also possible Biden will point to what he considers his legislative accomplishments — including the American Rescue Plan, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the CHIPS and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, among others.

Washington County Democrats excited for Biden visit

Donna Brightman, chairwoman of the Washington County Democratic Central Committee, said while she had not been officially notified of the president's visit, she'd "heard through the grapevine" that the White House was planning a visit to Hagerstown for some time.

She said her understanding was that he had initially planned to come last week, but postponed to monitor the impact of Hurricane Ian.

"We look forward to the president being in Hagerstown," Brightman said.

Trone, in race against Parrott for 6th Congressional District, to attend

U.S. Rep. David Trone also will be at the event, according to a spokesperson for the congressman. He will speak about the role of Congress and the administration in current and future job growth.

Trone, a Democrat, represents Maryland's 6th Congressional District, which includes Washington County. He is being challenged for election this year by Republican Neil Parrott, who represents District 2A in the Maryland House of Delegates.

Trone defeated Parrott two years ago, but thanks to redistricting, some political observers say the 6th District is more competitive for Parrott.

The Democratic president lost Washington County to Republican Donald Trump in 2020 by more than 14,000 votes.

This story will be updated.