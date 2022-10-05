Read full article on original website
Astros’ Dusty Baker settles Barry Bonds-Aaron Judge home run record debate
In the midst of celebration, there is conflict. On Tuesday, Aaron Judge blasted his 62nd home run, breaking the American League single-season record. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Yankees outfielder is not the overall single-season home run leader. That title is Barry Bonds’ for...
‘I couldn’t sleep last night’: Twins’ Luis Arraez gets brutally honest on fending off Aaron Judge for batting title
Minnesota Twins star infielder Luis Arraez wasn’t just chasing the American League batting title. Arraez was attempting to fend off New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who recently made baseball history– and is perhaps the best hitter on the planet at the moment. No easy task. Yet, Arraez,...
Dodgers News: Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman Linked to All-Time Yankees Greats
Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman continue to lead the Dodgers in big ways
Guardians vs. Rays Wild-Card Game Makes MLB Postseason History
The 15 inning extravaganza set a new MLB record.
Guardians Bullpen Comes Up Big In Guardians Win Over The Tampa Bay Rays In Game Two
Cleveland's bullpen combined to pitch eight scoreless innings in 15 inning game.
Guardians take WC opener as Ramírez homers, Bieber dominates
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Guardians were certain of two things: José Ramírez would deliver, and Amed Rosario touched second base. Cleveland’s kids were right. Ramírez connected for a two-run homer, Shane Bieber dominated Tampa Bay for 7 2/3 innings and the young Guardians played with poise in their postseason debut, beating the Rays 2-1 in the wild-card opener on Friday. Ramírez’s shot off Tampa’s Shane McClanahan in the sixth inning — the Rays initially appealed whether Rosario stepped on second — helped Cleveland end an eight-game postseason losing streak and left baseball’s youngest team one win from advancing in its first season as the Guardians.
Padres' Mike Clevinger: Not on wild-card roster
Clevinger (illness) was left off the wild-card roster Friday, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America reports. Clevinger has been battling a non-COVID illness this week and will not be a part of the Padres' active roster as they take on the Mets in the wild-card round. The right-hander could join the active roster again if the Padres advance to the next round.
Dodgers News: MLB Insider Calls LA Overrated Ahead of Postseason
MLB Network insider, Harold Reynolds, joined the Dan Patrick Show to talk postseason baseball. They began by talking about the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers, because why wouldn’t you talk about the best team in baseball?. Patrick asked him a simple question: “How big of favorites are the Dodgers? And...
Padres' Brandon Drury: On bench Game 1
Drury is out of the lineup for Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Mets on Friday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Drury went 2-for-13 with two walks and a run over his final four games of the regular season, and he's not in the lineup for San Diego's postseason opener. Wil Myers will man first base and bat sixth versus New York righty Max Scherzer.
Phillies' Michael Plassmeyer: Not on wild-card roster
Plassmeyer was left off the Phillies' roster for the NL Wild Card Series against the Cardinals on Friday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Plassmeyer appeared in only two big-league games this season, so it's not a surprise he's not on the active roster for the postseason. He was acquired by the Phillies from the Giants in June and had a 2.41 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 82:23 K:BB over 82 innings (16 starts) for Triple-A Lehigh Valley after the trade.
Bohm's RBI Hit-by-Pitch a Symbol of How Far the Phillies Have Come
The Philadelphia Phillies have had some bad experiences getting hit by pitches this season, but on Friday afternoon a hit-by-pitch led to their first run of the 2022 MLB postseason.
Mets vs. Padres score, takeaways: San Diego crushes four homers off Max Scherzer to push New York to brink
The San Diego Padres defeated the New York Mets by a score of 7-1 in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series on Friday night at Citi Field. That outcome gives the Padres 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series that functions as the opening round in MLB's new playoff structure.
Mets' Starling Marte: Resumes activities
Marte (finger) was involved in baseball activities Thursday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. After landing on the injured list Sept. 10 with a fracture in the middle finger of his right hand, Marte is now showing signs of improvement. Though he might still be a few days from returning to the field, it is reasonable to think Marte could be included on the Mets' roster to open their NL Wild Card Series matchup with the Padres.
Padres' Nabil Crismatt: Not on wild-card roster
Crismatt is not on the Padres' 26-man wild-card roster. Crismatt was called up from Triple-A El Paso to pitch as a part of Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Giants, pitching four innings while allowing one run on three hits with three strikeouts. He will not be included on the initial postseason roster, though his 2.94 ERA and 1.17 WHIP over 67.1 innings this year could garner him a shot if the team advances to the next round of the playoffs.
Rays' JT Chargois: Not on wild-card roster
Chargois was left off the Rays' wild-card roster Friday. Chargois did not make the Rays' final roster heading into the postseason, with the team opting to keep Javy Guerra in the bullpen over him. Chargois produced an impressive 2.42 ERA and 0.94 WHIP with 17 strikeouts over 22.1 innings in the regular season and will likely have another shot to crack the active roster if Tampa Bay advances to the next round of the playoffs.
Padres' Craig Stammen: Absent from wild-card roster
Stammen was not included on the Padres' roster for the NL Wild Card Series against the Mets. Stammen will begin the postseason as a member of the Padres' taxi squad after he pitched three innings in Wednesday's regular-season finale, allowing five runs in a spot start. The right-hander will remain an option to join the active roster if the Padres advance to the next round of the playoffs.
What is the longest baseball game ever? World Series, playoff and MLB history
What is the longest baseball game ever? While Major League Baseball continues to look for new ways to reduce game
MLB・
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Joins taxi squad
Gonzales will begin the Mariners' AL Wild Card Series versus the Blue Jays as a member of the taxi squad. Gonzales will be ineligible to pitch in the series unless he gets added to the active roster. The 30-year-old wrapped up the 2022 campaign with a 4.13 ERA and 1.33 WHIP and will provide the Mariners with an additional depth option at their disposal.
Rob Manfred shares feeling on Aaron Judge, Barry Bonds home run debate
On Tuesday night, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge surpassed Roger Maris’ American League record for the most home runs in a single regular season with 62. It’s a mark that stood, coincidentally, 61 years until Judge broke it. That prompted discussions about whether or not he should be considered the true home run king.
MLB・
Centre Daily
Watch: Drone Footage of Francisco Lindor at Batting Practice
Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets are ready for the playoffs. New Balance and the Drone Racing League (DRL) partnered up to record a video of Lindor during batting practice using a 90 mph drone, which can be seen below:. The drone footage was shot by NURK, a world...
