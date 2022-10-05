ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Guardians take WC opener as Ramírez homers, Bieber dominates

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Guardians were certain of two things: José Ramírez would deliver, and Amed Rosario touched second base. Cleveland’s kids were right. Ramírez connected for a two-run homer, Shane Bieber dominated Tampa Bay for 7 2/3 innings and the young Guardians played with poise in their postseason debut, beating the Rays 2-1 in the wild-card opener on Friday. Ramírez’s shot off Tampa’s Shane McClanahan in the sixth inning — the Rays initially appealed whether Rosario stepped on second — helped Cleveland end an eight-game postseason losing streak and left baseball’s youngest team one win from advancing in its first season as the Guardians.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Not on wild-card roster

Clevinger (illness) was left off the wild-card roster Friday, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America reports. Clevinger has been battling a non-COVID illness this week and will not be a part of the Padres' active roster as they take on the Mets in the wild-card round. The right-hander could join the active roster again if the Padres advance to the next round.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Chris Howland
Francisco Lindor
Brandon Nimmo
CBS Sports

Padres' Brandon Drury: On bench Game 1

Drury is out of the lineup for Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Mets on Friday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Drury went 2-for-13 with two walks and a run over his final four games of the regular season, and he's not in the lineup for San Diego's postseason opener. Wil Myers will man first base and bat sixth versus New York righty Max Scherzer.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Michael Plassmeyer: Not on wild-card roster

Plassmeyer was left off the Phillies' roster for the NL Wild Card Series against the Cardinals on Friday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Plassmeyer appeared in only two big-league games this season, so it's not a surprise he's not on the active roster for the postseason. He was acquired by the Phillies from the Giants in June and had a 2.41 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 82:23 K:BB over 82 innings (16 starts) for Triple-A Lehigh Valley after the trade.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Resumes activities

Marte (finger) was involved in baseball activities Thursday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. After landing on the injured list Sept. 10 with a fracture in the middle finger of his right hand, Marte is now showing signs of improvement. Though he might still be a few days from returning to the field, it is reasonable to think Marte could be included on the Mets' roster to open their NL Wild Card Series matchup with the Padres.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Padres' Nabil Crismatt: Not on wild-card roster

Crismatt is not on the Padres' 26-man wild-card roster. Crismatt was called up from Triple-A El Paso to pitch as a part of Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Giants, pitching four innings while allowing one run on three hits with three strikeouts. He will not be included on the initial postseason roster, though his 2.94 ERA and 1.17 WHIP over 67.1 innings this year could garner him a shot if the team advances to the next round of the playoffs.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' JT Chargois: Not on wild-card roster

Chargois was left off the Rays' wild-card roster Friday. Chargois did not make the Rays' final roster heading into the postseason, with the team opting to keep Javy Guerra in the bullpen over him. Chargois produced an impressive 2.42 ERA and 0.94 WHIP with 17 strikeouts over 22.1 innings in the regular season and will likely have another shot to crack the active roster if Tampa Bay advances to the next round of the playoffs.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Craig Stammen: Absent from wild-card roster

Stammen was not included on the Padres' roster for the NL Wild Card Series against the Mets. Stammen will begin the postseason as a member of the Padres' taxi squad after he pitched three innings in Wednesday's regular-season finale, allowing five runs in a spot start. The right-hander will remain an option to join the active roster if the Padres advance to the next round of the playoffs.
SAN DIEGO, CA
New York Mets
CBS Sports

Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Joins taxi squad

Gonzales will begin the Mariners' AL Wild Card Series versus the Blue Jays as a member of the taxi squad. Gonzales will be ineligible to pitch in the series unless he gets added to the active roster. The 30-year-old wrapped up the 2022 campaign with a 4.13 ERA and 1.33 WHIP and will provide the Mariners with an additional depth option at their disposal.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Rob Manfred shares feeling on Aaron Judge, Barry Bonds home run debate

On Tuesday night, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge surpassed Roger Maris’ American League record for the most home runs in a single regular season with 62. It’s a mark that stood, coincidentally, 61 years until Judge broke it. That prompted discussions about whether or not he should be considered the true home run king.
MLB
Centre Daily

Watch: Drone Footage of Francisco Lindor at Batting Practice

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets are ready for the playoffs. New Balance and the Drone Racing League (DRL) partnered up to record a video of Lindor during batting practice using a 90 mph drone, which can be seen below:. The drone footage was shot by NURK, a world...
QUEENS, NY

