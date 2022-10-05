ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investigation by Metro SVU Detectives Leads to Quick Arrest of Alleged Rapist

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

From Metro Police

Gary Lynn Pohlemann III, 24

October 4, 2022 – Gary Lynn Pohlemann III, 24, was taken into custody a short time ago in Madison after being accused of raping a 25-year-old female acquaintance in her vehicle early this morning.

The victim reported that she picked Pohlemann up in her minivan on May Drive after he asked her for a ride to work. While giving her directions he began touching her inappropriately. She proceeded to pull the van over on Gallatin Pike South near Madison Boulevard and told him to stop.

Pohlemann then allegedly smashed the victim’s phone, threw her into the backseat, and raped her. She screamed for help.

A passerby in the area heard her cries and ran over to the van.

After the victim exited, Pohlemann fled in the victim’s van, which was later recovered on Rio Vista Drive.

Oustanding investigation by Special Victims Unit detectives led to Pohlemann’s apprehension. Warrants have been obtained charging Pohlemann with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, vandalism, and sexual battery.

