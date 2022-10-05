ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KXLY

Judge rules Meta intentionally violated Washington campaign finance laws

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A King County Superior Judge ruled that Facebook’s parent company Meta repeatedly violated Washington’s campaign finance transparency law 822 times, and may have to pay $30,000 per violation. Washington state’s campaign finance transparency law requires advertisers to make information about Washington political ads that...
WASHINGTON STATE
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police seize guns, drugs, thousands in cash from Auburn home

Auburn police seized several guns, thousands of pills and other drugs, and about $7,000 in cash after searching a residence in south Auburn earlier this week, the police department announced. According to the Auburn Police Department, detectives established probable cause to search the home this week after a “lengthy investigation.”...
AUBURN, WA
MyNorthwest

Suspect allegedly shoots, robs victim at Tacoma ATM

Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Wednesday, October 5. Tacoma Police are now releasing information about a robbery that happened a month ago. On Aug. 17, at 4:40 p.m., a suspect robbed a victim at gunpoint in the Wells Fargo ATM drive-thru at 5245 Pacific Avenue.
TACOMA, WA
Nick Brown
KUOW

Have you gotten your omicron booster yet?: Today So Far

Only about 10% of folks eligible for a shot have gotten the omicron booster in King County. Hospitals worried about capacity when Washington's pandemic emergency orders end. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 6, 2022. Be honest: Have you gotten your Covid booster shot...
KING COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Passenger Killed in Suspected DUI Wreck Near Roy Identified by Medical Examiner

A 19-year-old man who was killed last month near Roy when the driver of the car he was in wrecked at high speed on a rural Pierce County road was identified Tuesday. Alex Pulley, 19, died of multiple blunt-force injuries Sept. 25 near the 800 block of 304th Street East, about six miles east of Roy, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office. Family of the victim said Pulley loved life and his family.
ROY, WA
My Clallam County

Remains found on beach near Sequim ID’d as plane crash victim

PORT ANGELES – The Clallam County Coroner’s Office has received confirmation from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab of the identity of the female remains discovered near Dungeness Spit on September 16. The decedent has been identified as 66-year-old Patricia Ann Hicks of Spokane Valley, Washington. Hicks was...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
kpug1170.com

Investigators release more information on cause of Bolt Creek Fire

SKYKOMISH, Wash. – Investigators have released more information about the Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County. The Western Washington Incident Management Team has confirmed the fire burning near Skykomish was human-caused. According to authorities, the fire started September 10th and as of Monday, October 3rd, had grown to approximately...
SKYKOMISH, WA
MyNorthwest

Tiffany Smiley criticizes Seattle Times over cease and desist letter

After The Seattle Times, Seattle Seahawks, and Starbucks issued cease and desist orders to Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley for the use of their logos in a recent campaign ad, Smiley is now criticizing the Times for “illegally using its corporate resources to support the re-election campaign of Senator Patty Murray.”
SEATTLE, WA

