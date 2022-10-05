Read full article on original website
Related
Former Seattle tech engineer convicted of stealing data from more than 100M people sentenced
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Former Amazon Web Services engineer Paige Thompson, who was convicted of stealing data from more than 100 million people, was sentenced on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Seattle. Thompson, 37, was sentenced to time served and five years of probation, including location and computer...
KXLY
Judge rules Meta intentionally violated Washington campaign finance laws
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A King County Superior Judge ruled that Facebook’s parent company Meta repeatedly violated Washington’s campaign finance transparency law 822 times, and may have to pay $30,000 per violation. Washington state’s campaign finance transparency law requires advertisers to make information about Washington political ads that...
q13fox.com
'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for soliciting explicit photos from minors on social media
CHICAGO - Federal authorities in Chicago are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of soliciting sexually explicit photos from minors on social media and making violent threats. An arrest warrant was issued on June 9 for David Patrick Sheffield after he was charged...
Lacey police seize counterfeit money and equipment after pursuit
According to the Lacey Police Department, earlier this week officers responded to a report of a theft at a store. When officers arrived, the suspects jumped into a car and fled the scene, striking a parked car, which hit a patrol car. Officers deployed spike strips, disabling the car, which...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police seize guns, drugs, thousands in cash from Auburn home
Auburn police seized several guns, thousands of pills and other drugs, and about $7,000 in cash after searching a residence in south Auburn earlier this week, the police department announced. According to the Auburn Police Department, detectives established probable cause to search the home this week after a “lengthy investigation.”...
Suspect allegedly shoots, robs victim at Tacoma ATM
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Wednesday, October 5. Tacoma Police are now releasing information about a robbery that happened a month ago. On Aug. 17, at 4:40 p.m., a suspect robbed a victim at gunpoint in the Wells Fargo ATM drive-thru at 5245 Pacific Avenue.
7 victims of Whidbey Island floatplane identified
SEQUIM, Wash. — Human remains that washed ashore in Clallam County on Sept. 16 have been identified as one of the 10 victims of the floatplane crash that went down near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4. On Friday, the Clallam County Coroner’s Office said it had received confirmation from...
Tiffany Smiley Campaign Fires Back at Starbucks, Seahawks and Seattle Times
Washington state’s largest newspaper sent the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate a cease and desist letter. The Seattle Times’ complaint concerned the Tiffany Smiley campaign’s use of the Times logo and some headlines in one ad. Smiley fired back with a letter of her own, this one to the Federal Elections Commission.
RELATED PEOPLE
arizonasuntimes.com
Washington’s Largest County Fails to Meet Goals After Spending over $230 Million in Taxpayer Dollars on Homeless Housing
King County, Seattle, has poured $230 million into homeless housing projects in the area since 2020, but half of those properties are vacant and they have yet to meet even half their goal of housing 1,600 homeless people, according to The Seattle Times. The county is still buying up hotels...
Seattle police officer fired over ‘derogatory and entirely unacceptable’ social media posts
SEATTLE — A Seattle police officer was fired last month following an internal investigation that found he violated department policy by posting content to Twitter that caused “great harm to the Department’s relationship with the community.”. SPD launched the investigation after a Twitter user posted a lengthy...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Democrat lawmaker claims cops are mad they ‘can’t go around killing people,’ union silent so far
A bipartisan group of lawmakers and law enforcement leaders are coming together to demand changes to the Democrat-passed police reform bills. And one of the bills’ architects is on the defense, insulting Democrats who criticize his bills and smearing cops as angry that “they can’t go around killing people.”
Man who ran over 68-year-old in Spanaway Jack in the Box drive-through sentenced for murder
TACOMA, Wash. — Christian Dressel, the 23-year-old man whom police say ran over a stranger in a Spanaway drive-through in February, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Dressel appeared in court today for his sentencing along with the family of the man he has been convicted of killing, David Brown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
My Clallam County
Trauma to beached remains consistent with plane crash victim, fingerprints could solve case soon
PORT ANGELES – Clallam County investigators are still waiting for an identification of the female torso that was found by beachgoers on September 16 near Sequim. The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office at the time said foul play was not suspected, but on Tuesday Chief Criminal Deputy Brian King gave more insight.
KUOW
Have you gotten your omicron booster yet?: Today So Far
Only about 10% of folks eligible for a shot have gotten the omicron booster in King County. Hospitals worried about capacity when Washington's pandemic emergency orders end. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 6, 2022. Be honest: Have you gotten your Covid booster shot...
2 minutes or less: Local firefighter faces off against Domino’s worker
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — After visiting a Domino’s store this week, firefighters from Central Pierce Fire & Rescue learned they have something in common with the chain’s pizza makers: they both have a “two minute or under standard.”. Domino’s pizza makers have to make a pizza...
Chronicle
Passenger Killed in Suspected DUI Wreck Near Roy Identified by Medical Examiner
A 19-year-old man who was killed last month near Roy when the driver of the car he was in wrecked at high speed on a rural Pierce County road was identified Tuesday. Alex Pulley, 19, died of multiple blunt-force injuries Sept. 25 near the 800 block of 304th Street East, about six miles east of Roy, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office. Family of the victim said Pulley loved life and his family.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
My Clallam County
Remains found on beach near Sequim ID’d as plane crash victim
PORT ANGELES – The Clallam County Coroner’s Office has received confirmation from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab of the identity of the female remains discovered near Dungeness Spit on September 16. The decedent has been identified as 66-year-old Patricia Ann Hicks of Spokane Valley, Washington. Hicks was...
kpug1170.com
Investigators release more information on cause of Bolt Creek Fire
SKYKOMISH, Wash. – Investigators have released more information about the Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County. The Western Washington Incident Management Team has confirmed the fire burning near Skykomish was human-caused. According to authorities, the fire started September 10th and as of Monday, October 3rd, had grown to approximately...
Tiffany Smiley criticizes Seattle Times over cease and desist letter
After The Seattle Times, Seattle Seahawks, and Starbucks issued cease and desist orders to Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley for the use of their logos in a recent campaign ad, Smiley is now criticizing the Times for “illegally using its corporate resources to support the re-election campaign of Senator Patty Murray.”
Secretary of state unavailable for planned debate before election day
SEATTLE — A debate between Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and challenger Julie Anderson has been canceled, and Sen. Patty Murray has yet to commit to a second debate against challenger Tiffany Smiley. The Washington State Debate Coalition announced Thursday that it canceled the secretary of state debate planned...
Comments / 0