Austin hosts workshops to provide resources to prevent homeowners from being priced out

By Blake DeVine
KXAN
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin families struggling to afford their homes could get some extra help.

On Tuesday, KXAN told you how some real estate investors are trying to take advantage of homeowners who have lived in Austin for decades.

Many low-income elderly homeowners have properties that are falling apart but can’t afford to fix them, uprooting many longtime locals who can’t afford to live in Austin anymore.

Austin nonprofit mobilizes to get racist language removed from Texas home deeds

The average price for a home for sale in the market right now is a little under $500,000, and the average rent is about $2,900.

On Tuesday, Austin leaders hosted the first of multiple homeowner savings workshops with a goal to provide information on resources, tax credits and products available to avoid displacement.

The City even offered a home repair loan program of up to $75,000 for people who are older or have disabilities.

According to Austin’s Housing and Planning Department, many elderly folks aren’t aware of how to file exemptions, so their taxes don’t escalate as new properties are built up around their homes.

One woman who’s lived in Austin for more than 41 years said she’s felt the pinch of inflation in the city’s housing market.

“You know, sometimes money can be a challenge here in Austin with all of the changes that we’ve gone through,” said resident Elizabeth Lopez.

Relocating so workers can find affordable housing: One way Austin companies are competing for talent

“We want them to know that they can age in place. We have programs that will make accommodations and create an accessible unit for them to live in,” said Letitia Brown with Housing and Planning.

If you missed the homeowner savings workshop Tuesday, there are two more taking place Saturday and next Thursday:

  • Saturday, Oct. 8: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Dove Springs Recreation Center
  • Thursday, Oct. 13: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Gus Garcia Recreation Center

Both of those neighborhoods are filled with many longtime locals, whom the city hopes to help.

fourpointsnews.com

Housing Authority of the City of Austin buys Bell Steiner Apartments and another property in Steiner Ranch, according to sources

The city of Austin has recently purchased Bell Steiner Apartments for affordable housing and another undeveloped property in Steiner Ranch, according to sources. “In late August, approximately 25 acres of land along Steiner Ranch Boulevard between the Steakhouse and the Bell Apartments was sold,” according to resident Craig Smyser. He posted this information on his Facebook page Discover Steiner Ranch https://www.facebook.com/groups/DiscoverSteinerRanch/
kut.org

$1,700, $2,900, $3,200 a month? What’s the real cost of rent in Austin?

The rent in Austin is too damn high. But how high?. Recently, Axios published data showing the median rent in Austin is a whopping $2,930 per month. (That includes rental homes of all sizes.) Another report from Bloomberg published in July, and which cites data from Rent.com, says a one-bedroom in Austin goes for $3,257 a month.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Here's where candidates for Austin mayor stand on three big issues

Six people are vying to be the next mayor of Austin. Candidates addressed priority issues such as transportation, housing and policing during a forum Wednesday night hosted by KUT and the Austin Monitor. The candidates are Anthony Bradshaw, Phil Campero Brual, Celia Israel, Gary S. Spellman, Jennifer Virden and Kirk...
AUSTIN, TX
