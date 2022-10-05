SUNBURY, PA – The Central Mountain boys’ soccer team went on the road and fell to PHAC opponent Shikellamy 5-1 on Wednesday night. Down early 1-0, CM tied it up as junior Peyton Jones played a through ball to freshman Dylan Bechdel, who would score his first career varsity goal. Wildcat coach Billy Hook noted Bechdel has really come on as of late, and making an impact like this is much needed. The coach said Jones played well all night on the attack, creating chances and trying to spark the Wildcat offense.

