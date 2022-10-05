Read full article on original website
LHU: Men’s Soccer Ties in Conference Thriller Versus West Chester
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Lock Haven men’s soccer team (5-5-3, 3-2-3 PSAC East) hosted West Chester University (7-2-2, 4-1-2 PSAC East) in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division action which saw the Bald Eagles tie West Chester, 2-2, with the final goal from the Golden Rams coming with just 29 seconds left.
LHU: Volleyball falls on the road against Shippensburg
SHIPPENSBURG, PA – The Lock Haven University volleyball team (1-17, 1-6 PSAC East) took on Shippensburg (11-10, 4-3 PSAC East) in their second Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division match of the weekend. The Raiders took the match, 3-1 (25-18, 22-25, 25-21 & 25-21). In the opening set,...
Probert, Lowery compete in PIAA District IV singles tournament
WILLIAMSPORT, PA- Bucktail has entered the postseason phase of their amazing 2022 season. The Lady Bucks finished 16-1, but on Saturday in Williamsport it was the singles tournament that would take center stage. Bucktail’s Kayla Probert and Alexis Lowery would square off with the very best singles players in District...
Seals down Wildcats, 42-6
SELINSGROVE, PA – After a couple possessions Friday, it was a 0-0 game between homestanding Selinsgrove and visiting Central Mountain. But once the Seals got untracked, they didn’t stop, scoring on their next six possessions on the way to a 42-6 win. Selinsgrove, bouncing back from a 19-0...
LHU: Football drops road contest with No. 4 Shepherd
SHEPHERDSTOWN, W. VA – The Lock Haven football team (1-5, 0-3 PSAC East) took to the road on Saturday afternoon, but fell to No. 4 Shepherd University (6-0, 3-0 PSAC East), 72-7, in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division action. The No. 4 Rams started quickly and racked...
CM boys’ soccer whitewashes Mifflin County, 3-0
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – Friday night lights is usually reserved for football in central Pennsylvania. But with the football team away and a need for a rescheduled game, Malinak Stadium turned the lights on for the Central Mountain boys’ soccer team Friday night. District Six foe Mifflin...
Williamsport edges CM girls’ soccer in overtime
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – The Central Mountain Lady Wildcat soccer team hosted Williamsport Thursday night in what would be a proper soccer match. The contest went to a second overtime before the Lady Millionaires recorded a 2-1 win. In the first half both teams traded opportunities and chances...
Lady Bucks claim Mid-Penn title with 3-2 over South Side
FARWELL, PA – The Bucktail Lady Bucks won 3-2 over South Williamsport after school on Thursday. This moves Bucktail to 16-0 overall and a perfect 8-0 in the Mid Penn League. With the win Bucktail clinches the Mid Penn League title. The Lady Bucks have one match remaining, at...
Shikellamy downs CM boys soccer, 5-1
SUNBURY, PA – The Central Mountain boys’ soccer team went on the road and fell to PHAC opponent Shikellamy 5-1 on Wednesday night. Down early 1-0, CM tied it up as junior Peyton Jones played a through ball to freshman Dylan Bechdel, who would score his first career varsity goal. Wildcat coach Billy Hook noted Bechdel has really come on as of late, and making an impact like this is much needed. The coach said Jones played well all night on the attack, creating chances and trying to spark the Wildcat offense.
Woodward Camp discontinues gymnastics, cheer programs
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Woodward West Camps announced Thursday they have decided to discontinue both the gymnastics and cheer programs from all of their locations. According to their website, Woodward Camp has a 52-year history with gymnastics and says the decision to discontinue the program is a difficult one. In a statement, the camp […]
40th Covered Bridge Festival in Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The 40th Covered Bridge Festival got underway this week at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. It is one of the largest craft shows in Pennsylvania. The Covered Bridge Festival is in its 40th year and is being held at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds for the second year in a row. it was formerly held at Knoebels Amusement Resort.
Lewisburg Fall Festival Welcomes 1,000+ Mountain Bikers
LEWISBURG – Downtown Lewisburg is the place to be this weekend . . . The Lewisburg Downtown Partnership is once again celebrating its annual Fall Festival Saturday, and they spent Friday evening welcoming 1,000 mountain bike riders in preparation of the weekend’s UnPAved events. LDP Executive Assistant Lynne...
Lycoming College students plan to survey local attitudes toward police
Williamsport, Pa. — A group of Lycoming County undergraduate students will soon be surveying local residents in four Williamsport neighborhoods and in Newberry to ask for input on local police efforts. The criminal justice majors will conduct the survey between Oct. 5 and Nov. 11. during early and late afternoon hours. The students will have identification badges that indicate that they are working on a collaborative project between the Williamsport...
State College
Fall Hunting Seasons Unfold in Pennsylvania
Over the past few years, Pennsylvania’s hunters have experienced many changes in season start dates, lengths and regulations. Seasons and bag limits for the fall are usually discussed and voted on at the commission’s January meeting. Due to vacancies on the Board of Game Commissioners, there was no...
Geisinger offers free flu shots in 42 locations this Super Saturday
Danville, Pa. — Geisinger is hosting its second Super Saturday flu vaccine event this upcoming Saturday, Oct. 8, at 42 locations across the system’s footprint. Flu shots are free and available to all in the community; no appointments are needed. Simply drive up and receive a shot without leaving your vehicle. At locations without drive-in shots, walk-in shots are available. The Super Saturday flu shot clinics run from 9 a.m....
Retired faculty member accorded ‘emeritus’ status
Thomas A. Zimmerman, retired associate professor of psychology and faculty athletic representative, has been approved for emeritus status by the Pennsylvania College of Technology Board of Directors. Zimmerman taught psychology full time at Penn College and its immediate predecessor, Williamsport Area Community College, since 1984, retiring in August 2021. He...
PennDOT recognizes Work Place Heroes in Clinton County
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s District 2 on Friday recognized eight Clinton County employees as Workplace Heroes. The acknowledgement occurred during Clinton County’s Fall Safety Day event in Lock Haven. The men were part of a road crew on Aug. 29 that helped...
Church Street milling work underway in Lock Haven; paving to follow
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Project contractor Glenn O. Hawbaker on Friday was milling E. Church Street (Route 150) in Lock Haven, preparatory to new pavement going down next week. A PennDOT release said the milling work will continue through next Tuesday, paving to follow on that date. PennDOT has noted the work is extremely weather and schedule dependent. Traffic control includes roadway flaggers enforcing an alternating traffic pattern.
Amity Hall Access to temporary close in Perry County
WATTS TOWNSHIP, PA. (WHTM) — A boating and fishing access point in Perry County will be closing for renovations starting on Oct. 10. Amity Hall Access which gives fishing and boating access to the Juniata River in Watts Township will be temporarily closed from Oct. 10 through Oct. 21.
Talkback Feedback: Sock it to Scott
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Newswatch 16 had extensive coverage of the Bloomsburg Fair. However, many callers to Talkback 16 were not happy. Want to see more Talkback Feedback? Check it out on YouTube.
