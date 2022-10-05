Kevin Holland ends ‘retirement,’ will fight Stephen Thompson in December: “I’m not f***ing retired any more”

Read full article on original website
Daniel Cormier responds to possibility of wrestling Brock Lesnar in WWE: ‘It makes a lot of sense’
Daniel Cormier is set to make his WWE debut as a special guest referee on the pro wrestling promotion’s Extreme Rules event on October 8th. That’s led many fans to speculate as to whether this could just be the first of many appearances for ‘DC’ in the squared circle.
Frankie Edgar set to have his retirement fight at UFC 281 in New York against Chris Gutierrez
UFC bantamweight contender Frankie Edgar is set for his final fight. ‘The Answer’ has been out of action since his fight with Marlon Vera in New York last November. In that outing, ‘Chito’ scored a sensational comeback head kick knockout to get the victory. The loss was the second in a row for Edgar, who had previously been finished by Cory Sandhagen.
Julian Lane suffers brutal knockout loss at Pravda FC boxing event (Video)
BKFC veteran Julian Lane suffered a brutal knockout loss at the hands of Vlad Tuinov at this weekend’s Pravda FC boxing event. Lane (12-10-1 MMA, 4-7 BKFC), who is well known for his antics as a cast member on Season 16 of The Ultimate Fighter, squared off with kickboxing veteran Tuinov in Friday’s Pravda FC co-headliner in Russia.
Jake Paul down for difficult matchups after Anderson Silva, but still interested in boxing KSI: “I can step in there and knock them out”
Despite his want for better competition, Jake Paul is still down to box his longtime YouTube foe KSI. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since his rematch with Tyron Woodley last December. In that outing, Paul ended the rivalry with a brutal sixth-round knockout. Since that time, he’s taken some time off due to several canceled comeback fights.
Charles Oliveira responds after Islam Makhachev expresses concern over UFC 280 title fight: “Calm down, dad is coming”
Charles Oliveira has responded after Islam Makhachev expressed concern that their UFC 280 title fight may not come to fruition. Oliveira (33-8 MMA) and Makhachev (22-1 MMA) are set to collide for the promotions vacant lightweight title in the main event of UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi on October 22nd.
Jake Paul offers NBA player Draymond Green $10 million to box after viral knockout of teammate
Jake Paul is willing to offer NBA star Draymond Green a lot of money to enter the boxing ring. The rise of crossover boxing in the last few years is some of the strangest theatre in combat sports. YouTubers, former professional football or basketball players, actors, wrestlers, and more, have all decided to enter the boxing ring for a huge payday.
Chael Sonnen believes Bo Nickal will end up fighting Darren Till at UFC 282
Chael Sonnen has explained how and why Bo Nickal could end up fighting Darren Till at UFC 282 in December. While he may not be on the best run of form right now, Darren Till is still one of the most recognisable names in the middleweight division. ‘The Gorilla’ has made a habit of making waves through social media and as we look ahead to the next couple of months, he has the opportunity to finally get back in the win column when he goes head to head with Dricus du Plessis at UFC 282.
Michael Chandler believes it’s “crazy” that Charles Oliveira is the betting underdog against Islam Makhachev, hopes to face the winner
Michael Chandler is surprised that Charles Oliveira is the betting underdog against Islam Makhachev. Oliveira and Makhachev are set to headline UFC 280 for the vacant lightweight title in one of the most anticipated lightweight title fights in quite some time. The Brazilian is coming off a submission win over Justin Gaethje but missed weight and was stripped of his belt. Prior to that, he submitted Dustin Poirier and knocked out Michael Chandler to establish himself as 155’s new kingpin. Makhachev, meanwhile, hasn’t fought a top-10 opponent yet which is why Chandler is surprised that the Russian is listed as the betting favorite.
Watch Jake Paul and Stephen A. Smith have a lively debate over UFC fighter pay (Video)
Jake Paul and Stephen A. Smith have had a lively debate over UFC fighter pay. Paul, has been very vocal about the inadequacies of fighter pay within the UFC for over two years now. ‘The Problem Child’, has indeed been a problem for UFC President Dana White, trying to get under his skin whenever possible, about the issue of fighter pay within the promotion.
Chael Sonnen takes issue with Jorge Masvidal’s recent “life’s a beach” post: “That’s a bit feminine in all fairness”
Chael Sonnen is taking issue with Jorge Masvidal’s recent ‘life’s a beach’ post. Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) has not entered the Octagon for over six months. ‘Gamebred’ last fought and was defeated by Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) at UFC 272 in March of this year.
Jake Paul reacts after Eddie Hearn files $100 million lawsuit for fight fixing allegations: “I’m 5-0 in lawsuits”
Jake Paul is reacting after Eddie Hearn Files $100 million lawsuit for fight fixing allegations. It was back in August of this year when Glenn Feldman, who was the lone official overseeing the Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk heavyweight title rematch in Saudi Arabia, scored in favor of Usyk. Prior...
Glory Collision 4 Results: Alistair Overeem defeats Badr Hari (Video)
Alistair Overeem and Badr Hari will have their highly anticipated trilogy fight in the headliner of today’s ‘Glory: Collision 4’ event. The fight card takes place live at the GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands. Overeem and Hari first met back in 2008, where ‘The Reem‘ was able to...
Sean O’Malley explains how betting odds have motivated him for UFC 280 fight against Petr Yan: “To the dummy, the odds seem about right”
Sean O’Malley has explained how being the betting underdog heading into his fight against Petr Yan has motivated him. Later this month at UFC 280, Sean O’Malley will go head to head with Petr Yan in a bout that serves as a huge step up in competition for him. ‘Suga’ will be locking horns with a former UFC bantamweight champion and a man who, all things considered, is pretty determined to make a statement and get back to a third fight with Aljamain Sterling.
Henry Cejudo explains how his perspective has changed after analyzing previous kickboxing fights between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira: “Israel was right”
Henry Cejudo has explained how watching Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira in kickboxing has changed his perspective on their UFC 281 fight. Long before their mixed martial arts days, Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira met on two separate occasions in the wonderful world of kickboxing. In both fights, Adesanya was extremely competitive – only to fall to two defeats at the hands of ‘Poatan’.
Jake Paul still interested in matchup with Nate Diaz after Anderson Silva fight: “There’s beef between Nate Diaz and I”
Jake Paul still has his eye on a showdown with UFC welterweight star Nate Diaz. The Stockton native is fresh off his fight over Tony Ferguson last month at UFC 279. The headliner came together on short notice after Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for the main event. As a result, ‘El Cucuy’ was bumped to the headliner against Diaz.
Alistair Overeem and Badr Hari detail how they were able to bury the hatchet ahead of trilogy fight at Glory: Collision 4
Alistair Overeem and Badr Hari have detailed how they were able to bury the hatchet ahead of trilogy fight at Glory: Collision 4. Glory: Collision 4 takes place this Saturday, October 8th at the GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands. Overeem and Hari are set to finish their bitter-turned-respectful rivalry once and...
Super-fit Dana White hits back at ‘douche’ over steroid accusations
Dana White has never been fitter in his life, and he owes the change to ‘human biologist and mortality expert’ Gary Brecka, who initially diagnosed him with just 10 years to live. Not, as some online have suggested, to steroids. According to White, Brecka took a full blood...
Rafael Fiziev takes aim at Justin Gaethje with derogatory post involving Conor McGregor
Rafael Fiziev has taken aim at Justin Gaethje with a derogatory post involving Conor McGregor. Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA) is ready to re-enter the Octagon after having his nose rebuilt following his loss to Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA) at UFC 274 in May of this year. A possible opponent was thought to be Conor McGregor (22-6).
Brendan Schaub opines prime Tim Sylvia could pose problems for UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou: “He’s a monster”
Brendan Schaub believes former UFC heavyweight champion Tim Sylvia could pose problems for Francis Ngannou. Dream fights are a common conversation for MMA fans and pundits. Matchups such as Anderson Silva vs. Georges St-Pierre and Brock Lesnar vs. Fedor Emelianenko are still discussed today. While they never did, and never could happen, it’s still fun to dream.
Georges St-Pierre warns Israel Adesanya about championship pressure: “It’s only the beginning”
Israel Adesanya is five defenses deep into his undisputed middleweight title reign. And while he has a ways to go before he begins to challenge Anderson Silva’s ten title defense record, the pressure that comes with being a dominant champion is already mounting on ‘The Last Stylebender.’. One...
