Life-long songwriter, musician and Estes Park resident Gary Wayne Clark recently teamed up with a band of local artists to record a country song for a cause. Titled “Kentucky River Strong” the song is dedicated to the men, women and children impacted by the devastating floods that hit Eastern Kentucky in late July. Since its release to music platforms in late August, “Kentucky River Strong” has made soundwaves heard across the globe and climbed to the top of music charts. This song’s potential is far from peaked, however, and how the whole thing came to be is nothing short of fortuitous.

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO