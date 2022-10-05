ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Winter is coming: voting starts for ‘Fat Bear Week’

By Amber Trent
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gKDOL_0iN27asV00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Fat Bear Week has begun, and you can help pick the bear that is best prepared for the coming winter.

Fat Bear Week is put on by the Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska, the Katmai Conservancy, and explore.org, and officials shared that it got its start in 2014 when Mike Fitz had an idea from seeing two photos.

Officials said some of the largest brown bears “make their home at Brooks River in Katmai National Park, Alaska.

Fat Bear Week is from October 5 through October 11, and voting is open daily from noon to 9 p.m. Eastern.

Your vote will help your favorite bear advance to the next round, and officials want to remind you that this is a single-elimination tournament.

To vote, and for more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

Tropical Storm Julia could become hurricane in Caribbean this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tropical Storm Julia has officially formed in the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. Julia’s maximum sustained winds are at 40 mph and the system is moving to the west at 18 mph. Hurricane forecasters expect Julia to strengthen into a minimal, Category...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Foodie News: Fair food, a new rooftop restaurant and more

RALEIGH, N.C. — Just six days (but who is counting) until the 2022 edition of the NC State Fair! And what does that mean???? Guilt-free indulgences and all calorie-free! Check out this year’s line-up of palate-pleasing “fair food” – like frozen banana pudding tacos, chicken pot pie biscuits, Oreo crumble cookie dough on a stick and deep fried piggy tails (yes, deep fried bacon topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar, drizzled with syrup). Check out the line-up at this year’s State Fair which runs Oct. 13-23. And don’t forget the “lunch pass” option to enjoy for weekday lunches. All the details here on their Facebook page. Oh, and they have rides and games too.
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Greenville among 3 NC cities to receive faster internet

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Metronet announced that residents and businesses in North Carolina communities such as Greenville, Fayetteville and Raeford are the first in the state to have access to even faster internet. Metronet is the nation’s largest independently owned, 100% fiber optic company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic […]
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

Tropical depression forms in Caribbean, could be Hurricane Julia

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — “Potential Tropical Cyclone No. 13” formed during the day Thursday in the southern Caribbean, but late Thursday night it became Tropical Depression Thirteen. While this system is still disorganized, the thunderstorm activity has increased and there is a better defined center of circulation....
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Lifestyle
Raleigh, NC
Pets & Animals
WRAL

Driver hits sprinkler line in Raleigh parking deck

Photos showed extensive damage to the roof of the parking deck, which partially collapsed, dropping pieces of insulation and debris in the parking area. Photos showed extensive damage to the roof of the parking deck, which partially collapsed, dropping pieces of insulation and debris in the parking area.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Is Coming#Brown Bears#Bear Week#Nexstar Media Inc
cbs17

Part of I-95 to be resurfaced in Johnston County, NCDOT says

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A stretch of Interstate 95 in Johnston County can be resurfaced next month, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. On Friday, the agency announced they were granted a $7.3 million contract this week to resurface about 2.5 miles of I-95 in Selma. Officials...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

New 300-acre park planned near Garner and Fuquay-Varina

GARNER, N.C. — A large park, Wake County's first new park to be built in over a decade, is expected to open in 2024. The 300-acre Beech Bluff County Park will be located at 3355 N.C. Highway 42 near the Willow Spring community, close to Garner and Fuquay-Varina. For those familiar with the area, the park will be near Porter Farms Nursery.
GARNER, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
WNCT

ECU swim team sweeps home meet

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Hosting its first meet of the season, the East Carolina women’s swimming team earned wins over Barton College (194.0-49.0), Campbell (159.0-84.0) and Chowan (196.0-29.0) behind 11 individual wins Friday inside Minges Natatorium. “Great to pick up some wins tonight,” ECU Head Coach Matt Jabs said. “We improved on last week and I […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

List of new foods announced for NC State Fair

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo isn’t happening this year, but the North Carolina State Fair is back this month with tons of new foods to try. The annual Raleigh event kicks off October 13th and runs through the 23rd, giving you plenty of chances to take the drive up I-40 to check out what’s new this year.
RALEIGH, NC
raleighmag.com

39 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Oct. 6–12

Hit up DTR on an empty stomach for a taste of our city’s thriving food scene. Bon appetit! downtownraleigh.org. If you’re against hunger… please stand up. Rise Against Hunger is hosting its second annual Starts With a Meal Chef Showdown on social media this week, with seven chefs and TV personalities from across the country and around the world creating recipes inspired by the regions where Rise Against Hunger works to alleviate hunger. Vote by liking, commenting or sharing your fave videos! riseagainsthunger.org.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

MAP: Where you could soon drink in public around Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One year ago, Governor Roy Cooper signed House Bill 890 into law. The law allowed municipalities to create so-called social districts. These districts allow for open container drinking within specific set boundaries and hours. The hope is that these districts will encourage more foot traffic for businesses within the selected zone.
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

WNCT

34K+
Followers
23K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy