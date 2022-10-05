Read full article on original website
DC reinvents the Superman titles for a new Family-based era in 2023
Two brand-new series and a reformatted Action Comics will call back to the Superman Triangle era
Gamespot
Werewolf By Night Review - Marvel Studios' Spooky Special Presentation Shows The MCU Has Range
With spooky season heating up, Marvel Studios is throwing its hat in the ring with its own Halloween fare. Werewolf By Night introduces yet another new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it tells a self-contained story of monsters, those who hunt them, and a potential battle to the death between everyone involved. And although this may be the first Marvel Studios "special presentation," as it's being dubbed, it's also a hopeful sign of what's to come.
Marc Silvestri reveals new art from Batman/Joker: The Deadly Duo
The unthinkable has happened. Batman and the Joker are forming a partnership
IGN
Todd McFarlane's Spawn Movie Adds Joker, Captain America 4 Writers
Todd McFarlane's Spawn movie has just gained new writers with some major comic book movie pedigree. McFarlane revealed that Scott Silver (Joker), Malcolm Spellman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Captain America: New World Order) and Matthew Mixon (Yesterday Was Everything) have signed on to pen a new screenplay for the long-awaited reboot.
George Reeves: The Mysterious Life and Death of TV's Original "Superman"
Many actors have played Superman over the years, on both the big-screen and small, including Dean Cain in the 1990s on TV's heralded show Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, to Christopher Reeve in a series of feature films in the late 1970s and early 1980s, to Henry Cavill in more recent years on the big screen with movies like Justice League (2017/2021).
dcnewsnow.com
Best Harley Quinn costume
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Among the most enduringly popular DC Comics characters is Harley Quinn. For years, she has been consistently among the most common costumes worn. Like Joker, Harley Quinn costumes are surprisingly varied as Harley has been drawn, animated and brought to life in the movies in dozens of ways.
Margot Robbie reacts to Lady Gaga being cast as Harley Quinn in Joker 2
The Amsterdam actor says she's "so happy" to see the DC character being played by different performers. Since debuting as her in 2016's Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie has played Harley Quinn in two big screen follow-ups: Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad – and, at this point, feels pretty synonymous with the DC villain. When Joker 2 rolls around, however, the chaos-loving character will be brought to life by Lady Gaga. Now, Robbie has shared her reaction to the House of Gucci star taking on the role.
epicstream.com
The Rock Reportedly Pressured Warner Bros to Bring Back Henry Cavill's Superman
We're only two weeks away from the theatrical release of DC's Black Adam and while it initially lacked hyped, the entire comic book film fandom has been buzzing about it for quite some time now. Of course, a lot of you are probably aware by now that the film could mark the return of Henry Cavill's Superman, and while it's still a little too early to rejoice, it looks like Cavill's DCEU comeback is actually true this time around.
Complex
‘Spawn’ Reboot Led by Jamie Foxx Taps ‘Joker’ and ‘Captain America 4’ Screenwriters
Fans received a crucial update on the much-anticipated Spawn reboot starring Jamie Foxx. According to the Hollywood Reporter, three new writers have been tapped to pen the script based on the Todd McFarlane-created comic. The additions are Malcolm Spellman of Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the upcoming Captain America: New World Order, Scott Silver (DC’s Joker, 8 Mile, The Fighter—all three of which won Oscars), and up-and-comer Matt Mixon, who wrote and directed the 2016 documentary Yesterday Was Everything.
Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts
Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
epicstream.com
Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Wants Keanu Reeves' Constantine Sequel to Bring Back Fan Favorite Character
There is little doubt that people are already excited about the Constantine sequel after it was confirmed that Keanu Reeves will return as the moody exorcist. Not surprisingly, Gege Akutami is also hyped up about the second film. Moreover, the Jujutsu Kaisen creator added that they are already looking forward to the return of a fan favorite character!
Collider
'Titans' Season 4 Clip Shows Brenton Thwaites' Nightwing Facing Off Against Ninjas
We’re currently in the middle of New York City Comic Con, and it's going to be a big weekend for DC fans. One of the reasons being that Titans will have its Season 4 panel at NYCC on Sunday, October 9. All this week the popular DC series has been teasing its new villains with concept art leading up to the panel. Now Titans has dropped its first footage of Season 4.
IGN
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons - Exclusive Clip
Legacies must rise to unearthly challenges as the children of Batman and Superman are charged with saving their famous fathers – and the world – in Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons. Warner Bros. Animation’s first-ever all-CG animated, feature-length film will be available from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray, and Digital on October 18, 2022.
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Goes Gold, As Sony Confirms 8 Other Studios Contributed
God of War Ragnarok has gone gold, developer Santa Monica Studio has announced. This means that work on the game has wrapped up and discs are being sent to manufacturing for mass production. Cory Barlog, a producer on the title and the director on its predecessor, said on Twitter, "Congratulations...
Gizmodo
Artist Joe Quesada Jumps from Marvel to DC Comics
Comic book writers and artists tend to alternate between working at Marvel and DC Comics fairly often, assuming they don’t break off to do their own stuff. Soon to be joining DC is former Joe Quesada, writer and artist who previously served as the editor-in-chief for Marvel the during the early 2000s.
Gamespot
30 Years Of Mortal Kombat's Best And Worst Fatalities
Mortal Kombat is celebrating its 30-year anniversary today, October 8, 2022. For a series known for its gruesome fatalities, we take a look back at the ten best and worst ones in series history. Everyone remembers that first time they saw it. The screen goes dim, the music sting hits,...
The best Justice League line-ups of all time
Look back at the best Justice League line-ups in DC history
Gamespot
Nintendo Releases First Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer, Chris Pratt's Mario Sounds Just Like Chris Pratt
The wait is over--Nintendo has released the first trailer showing the highly anticipated Super Mario Bros. Movie in action. We can finally stop talking about Mario's flat butt and talk more about what his face will look like on the big screen. The trailer for the Mario Bros. Movie was released on a livestream to coincide with its appearance at New York Comic-Con, and the Illumination film is expected to arrive on April 7, 2023.
Polygon
Someone edited Tim Burton’s Batman into a silent movie, and it rules
It’s probably safe to assume by now that Tim Burton’s Batman needs no introduction. Released in 1989, the feature-length adaptation of the Dark Knight starring Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson stands shoulder to shoulder with Richard Donner’s 1978 Superman as one of the most influential superhero movies of its era, arguably eclipsing the latter in the scope of its impact on popular culture, superhero or otherwise.
Gamespot
Mortal Kombat 30th Anniversary Video Celebrates The Franchise's Huge Impact
Mortal Kombat marks its 30th anniversary this year, and while fans will have to wait some time to hear about developer NetherRealm's next game, the studio is celebrating the birthday with a new video. The sizzle video showcases the role Mortal Kombat has played over the past three decades not just in the world of video games but across entertainment, including the 2021 live-action movie.
