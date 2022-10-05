ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Hurricane Ian: How to take care of your mental health following the storm

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11P8dv_0iN275nL00

ORLANDO, Fla. — Emotions can be all over the place following a natural disaster like Hurricane Ian. You can be angry over damage, grateful things aren’t worse, guilty that others are suffering, worried about the next storm and so many other feelings.

Dwight Bain, a nationally certified counselor and critical incident recovery expert, compiled a “Natural Disaster Recovery Guide” detailing psychological strategies to rebuild after Hurricane Ian.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

In it, he says critical incidents like a hurricane can lead to disastrous and self-destructive behavior.

To avoid that, he said, the most important thing to focus on is not making a bad situation worse.

Read: As flooding recedes, is Central Florida prepared for a wave of evictions?

“Keep this single thought in mind as you begin to sort through the process of stabilizing yourself and those you care about who have been impacted by the storm,” Bain said.

Bain encourages people to deal directly with their emotions to reduce tension and stress, which allows them to have more energy to deal with a difficult situation.

He said to psychologically recover from an event like Hurricane Ian, you need three key elements:

1. Healthy coping skills

2. Healthy support

3. Healthy perspective

Bain said following natural disasters, it’s possible to develop a rapid build-up of psychological symptoms referred to as “Storm Stress Syndrome.”

The symptoms include any dramatic change in emotions, behavior, thought patterns or physical symptoms over the next few days, weeks, or perhaps even months, based on the level of traumatic exposure.

“Natural disasters are an intensely stressful time for everyone, both during and after the storm, and there are several factors to be aware of to keep yourself and those who you care about safe,” Bain said.

You can read his full guide below:

Hurricane Ian Psychological Recovery Guide by WFTV on Scribd

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

'I am homeless': Florida residents demand help from FEMA as homes deemed unlivable

ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents at Cypress Landing apartments in Orlando, Florida got some clothes and supplies from non-profit organizations, but they still need much more. "This is the sign that I did – says my apartment and number," said Miriam Alicea. It’s a desperate sign of help and a call to FEMA. "I feel that I’m not getting attention with my stuff. I need help from FEMA. They still haven’t come."
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Health
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Stress
WESH

'Where am I gonna go?': Floridians hit by Hurricane Ian and housing crisis

Hurricane Ian destroyed many of our neighbor's homes and apartments in Central Florida. Many people are now in need of somewhere else to live as soon as they can find one. But some prospective renters told WESH 2 News that can equate to high prices and high pressure. It's a constant in the current housing and rental market.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Osceola County considers seizing senior community after flood from Ian

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee Village was still taped off on Friday because of the amount of standing water after Hurricane Ian. Osceola County manager, Don Fisher, said the senior living community is in a floodway and that they’ve seen three major floods since 2006. The community was built on the banks of Shingle Creek.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WESH

﻿Osceola County officials warn residents to stay out of floodwater

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County officials say the flooding water, which has been here since Hurricane Ian passed through, poses health risks and people shouldn’t be playing, swimming or standing in it. It also put out other advisories regarding mosquitoes as well, including:. Avoiding being outside at...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Tropical Storm Julia forms in the Caribbean

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Julia formed in the southern Caribbean on Friday with winds of 40 mph. Tropical Depression 13, which formed Thursday night in the Caribbean, developed into Julia. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Channel 9 meteorologist Rusty McCranie said as Tropical Storm Julia...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
114K+
Followers
129K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy