Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler Texas
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
PATH Board member Kristina Ross on her induction to the Bishop Gorman Catholic School Athletic Hall of FameTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
3rd East Texas Black Girl Magic Festival in Tyler, Texas celebrated business commerce, culture, arts, and the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Fundraiser hosted by Lone Star Harley-Davidson benefits local nonprofit Empowerment Community Development CorporationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
ALDF: Bengali, world's oldest tiger in captivity, was euthanized in May at Tiger Creek in East Texas
TYLER, Texas — The Animal Legal Defense Fund says they're taking legal action against a local animal sanctuary after two tigers, who they allege endured harsh conditions, died. The ALDF says Jasmine and Bengali — who was confirmed as the oldest tiger living in captivity by the Guinness Book...
KLTV
East Texas neighborhood comes together for one garage sale
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While spring and summer are the most common times to have a garage sale, they’re not the only seasons for setting up shop on the driveway. A group of houses in East Texas are coming together for the season of neighborhood sales. From clothes to...
KLTV
Fire destroys Smith County mobile home, spreads to woods
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A controlled burn spread to a vacant mobile home and surrounding woods Friday. Smith County Chief Deputy Fire Marshall Chad Hogue said the fire started from a controlled burn on Seven Hills Road, then spread. It destroyed a vacant mobile home and topped the nearby tree line.
Tyler resident competes in National Face of Horror competition
TYLER, Texas — Jeanie Gallegly is a Tyler resident and Halloween enthusiast. For the past five years Jeanie has transformed her house, to a haunted house. This year she entered the National Face of Horror competition. "The face that I submitted actually was made small and really big besides...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Churros restaurant planned for Longview shopping center
LONGVIEW, Texas — The former home of a longtime snow cone business will get a new flavor in life and a new look. Longview resident Luis Castanon plans to open Mr. Churro in the former Brian and Scott's Snowball location in the parking lot of what was long known as Chaparral Plaza in Longview.
This is Not a Ghost Story, This is True Evil in Trinity County, Texas
Many East Texans were horrified when they came to the conclusion of this story out of Trinity County. Its a story that would usually be found in the scenes of a gory Hollywood horror movie. This tale isn't a ghost story, either, it is a true tale of evil that has come from the piney woods of deep East Texas. It involves a son and his wife killing his own mother and her husband and cremating them in a backyard fire pit.
5 Family Friendly Festivals To Choose From This Weekend In East Texas
It is going to be a perfect weekend to get outdoors and enjoy a festival in East Texas this weekend. Looking at the calendar, there is no shortage of festivals, there are a total of five!. One festival precedes the upcoming Rose Festival, while one celebrates a stinging insect, one...
ketk.com
Lawsuit against East Texas animal sanctuary reveals world’s oldest tiger has been dead for months
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Bengali, the oldest living tiger in the world, has supposedly been dead since May 9, according to document’s released Thursday in a lawsuit against Tiger Creek Sanctuary. Bengali’s death was announced by Tiger Creek in response to an emergency motion for preservation of evidence...
IN THIS ARTICLE
East Texas woman participates in national Halloween decorating contest benefitting kids with cancer
TYLER, Texas — When you arrive to Alamo St. in Tyler, Jeanie Gallegly's yard will definitely catch your eye as it's filled to the brim with ghouls, zombies, witches and skeletons. For a few years, the Halloween decorations, which are often handmade and come from repurposed donations, have been...
inforney.com
Things to do in East Texas this weekend
The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas. Rose City Music Festival, 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, The Square in downtown Tyler. Lineup includes Untold Story at 5:15 p.m., Fritz Hager III at 6:30 p.m., Nelly at 7:45 p.m. and Koe Wetzel at 9:30 p.m. Tickets: $80 and up. Information: www.therosecitymusicfestival.com/ .
They’re Evading East Texas Authorities, But We Can Help Find Them Y’all
For the most part, East Texas is a pretty safe place to live. However, there are some people within our beautiful community that still want to play dirty and do things that will land them in jail. Once spotted doing something dirty, authorities are notified and often identified, but there are times when law enforcement is challenged and they will turn to the public to help identify these individuals who think they are above the law and do whatever it is they want.
lsonews.com
Cut off: East Texans fished here for generations — until new owner builds a fence
The Cutoff is a public waterway under Texas law. Locals are fighting to get it back. Story by Michael Marks, Texas Standard. This story was originally published by Texas Standard, the national daily news show of Texas. <iframe src=”https://www.google.com/maps/d/embed?mid=1MUnE5mqX3c5njgDpB20_8elGszCFgZA&ehbc=2E312F” width=”640″ height=”480″></iframe>. During the COVID-19...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KLTV
Hiway 80 Rescue Mission says urgent need for donations
Army veteran visits Longview for state-wide walk for Gulf War Syndrome awareness. Army veteran, John Mumby, will be walking through Longview in the beginning stages of his walk across Texas to raise awareness of Gulf War Syndrome. Gov. Abbott talks business during East Texas roundtable discussion. Updated: 1 hour ago.
KTRE
Crawfish chowder by Dudley’s Cajun Cafe in Longview
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Our friend Dudley Lang joins us to make a Cajun specialty: crawfish chowder!. Add the chopped vegetables and saute them until they are soft. Add the remaining ingredients, and simmer for 20 minutes. Season to taste with Tony Chachere’s Cajun seasoning. Serve with garlic bread.
Venda Wright Named 2022 Ms. Texas Senior Classic
Venda Wright recently was named 2022 Ms. Texas Senior Classic in Tyler, making her at least the third Hopkins County resident to earn the state title. The pageant winner is excited for the new adventures that being the pageant winner will afford her, and plans to use it to help lift others spirits.
Tyler Animal Shelter offers free adoptions for October with donation
TYLER, Texas — Parents: If you want to make Christmas come early for your child while letting them help another child in need, then here's your chance. The Tyler Animal Shelter will be waiving costs of adoption during the month of October in exchange for a donation of 12 toys for Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child.
Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week for 10/4
Meet Missy, who is available for adoption at Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter. She is a beautiful 2 year old German Shepherd who is fully vetted and microchipped. She is good with other dogs, but just needs some basic training. Missy would do best in a home with older kids as...
OFFICIALS: East Texas man arrested in connection with home invasion, assault with crowbar
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is behind bars after allegedly breaking into a home and assaulting someone with a crowbar. On Saturday, around 5:20 a.m., the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home invasion call in the 1000 block of CR 1514 in Jacksonville.
Destination Date Night Visits The Chophouse in Mt. Vernon
Destination Date Night hit the road last month and traveled east of Sulphur Springs to the small Texas town of Mt. Vernon. Mt. Vernon started as a settlement by the Fanning Springs in the early 1800s. We were given a tip that there was a fantastic steakhouse located on the old downtown square off Highway 67. The land that now occupies The Chophouse and buildings on each side used to be part of the Ruth Hotel built in 1861.
Tyler, TX Child Tested Positive for Meth, Parents Were Arrested
It’s always a sad situation when a child isn’t being cared for properly, which was the case with a 3-year-old child in Tyler, Texas. The Tyler Paper first reported that Child Protective Services intervened after a 3-year-old child tested positive for having methamphetamine, amphetamine, and marijuana in their system.
CBS19
Tyler, TX
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Tyler local newshttps://www.cbs19.tv/
Comments / 0