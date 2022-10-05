ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KLTV

East Texas neighborhood comes together for one garage sale

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While spring and summer are the most common times to have a garage sale, they’re not the only seasons for setting up shop on the driveway. A group of houses in East Texas are coming together for the season of neighborhood sales. From clothes to...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Fire destroys Smith County mobile home, spreads to woods

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A controlled burn spread to a vacant mobile home and surrounding woods Friday. Smith County Chief Deputy Fire Marshall Chad Hogue said the fire started from a controlled burn on Seven Hills Road, then spread. It destroyed a vacant mobile home and topped the nearby tree line.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Tyler resident competes in National Face of Horror competition

TYLER, Texas — Jeanie Gallegly is a Tyler resident and Halloween enthusiast. For the past five years Jeanie has transformed her house, to a haunted house. This year she entered the National Face of Horror competition. "The face that I submitted actually was made small and really big besides...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Churros restaurant planned for Longview shopping center

LONGVIEW, Texas — The former home of a longtime snow cone business will get a new flavor in life and a new look. Longview resident Luis Castanon plans to open Mr. Churro in the former Brian and Scott's Snowball location in the parking lot of what was long known as Chaparral Plaza in Longview.
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

This is Not a Ghost Story, This is True Evil in Trinity County, Texas

Many East Texans were horrified when they came to the conclusion of this story out of Trinity County. Its a story that would usually be found in the scenes of a gory Hollywood horror movie. This tale isn't a ghost story, either, it is a true tale of evil that has come from the piney woods of deep East Texas. It involves a son and his wife killing his own mother and her husband and cremating them in a backyard fire pit.
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Things to do in East Texas this weekend

The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas. Rose City Music Festival, 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, The Square in downtown Tyler. Lineup includes Untold Story at 5:15 p.m., Fritz Hager III at 6:30 p.m., Nelly at 7:45 p.m. and Koe Wetzel at 9:30 p.m. Tickets: $80 and up. Information: www.therosecitymusicfestival.com/ .
LONGVIEW, TX
Mix 93.1

They’re Evading East Texas Authorities, But We Can Help Find Them Y’all

For the most part, East Texas is a pretty safe place to live. However, there are some people within our beautiful community that still want to play dirty and do things that will land them in jail. Once spotted doing something dirty, authorities are notified and often identified, but there are times when law enforcement is challenged and they will turn to the public to help identify these individuals who think they are above the law and do whatever it is they want.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
lsonews.com

Cut off: East Texans fished here for generations — until new owner builds a fence

The Cutoff is a public waterway under Texas law. Locals are fighting to get it back. Story by Michael Marks, Texas Standard. This story was originally published by Texas Standard, the national daily news show of Texas. <iframe src=”https://www.google.com/maps/d/embed?mid=1MUnE5mqX3c5njgDpB20_8elGszCFgZA&ehbc=2E312F” width=”640″ height=”480″></iframe>. During the COVID-19...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Hiway 80 Rescue Mission says urgent need for donations

Army veteran visits Longview for state-wide walk for Gulf War Syndrome awareness. Army veteran, John Mumby, will be walking through Longview in the beginning stages of his walk across Texas to raise awareness of Gulf War Syndrome. Gov. Abbott talks business during East Texas roundtable discussion. Updated: 1 hour ago.
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Crawfish chowder by Dudley’s Cajun Cafe in Longview

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Our friend Dudley Lang joins us to make a Cajun specialty: crawfish chowder!. Add the chopped vegetables and saute them until they are soft. Add the remaining ingredients, and simmer for 20 minutes. Season to taste with Tony Chachere’s Cajun seasoning. Serve with garlic bread.
LONGVIEW, TX
KSST Radio

Venda Wright Named 2022 Ms. Texas Senior Classic

Venda Wright recently was named 2022 Ms. Texas Senior Classic in Tyler, making her at least the third Hopkins County resident to earn the state title. The pageant winner is excited for the new adventures that being the pageant winner will afford her, and plans to use it to help lift others spirits.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Tyler Animal Shelter offers free adoptions for October with donation

TYLER, Texas — Parents: If you want to make Christmas come early for your child while letting them help another child in need, then here's your chance. The Tyler Animal Shelter will be waiving costs of adoption during the month of October in exchange for a donation of 12 toys for Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child.
TYLER, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Destination Date Night Visits The Chophouse in Mt. Vernon

Destination Date Night hit the road last month and traveled east of Sulphur Springs to the small Texas town of Mt. Vernon. Mt. Vernon started as a settlement by the Fanning Springs in the early 1800s. We were given a tip that there was a fantastic steakhouse located on the old downtown square off Highway 67. The land that now occupies The Chophouse and buildings on each side used to be part of the Ruth Hotel built in 1861.
MOUNT VERNON, TX
Mix 93.1

Tyler, TX Child Tested Positive for Meth, Parents Were Arrested

It’s always a sad situation when a child isn’t being cared for properly, which was the case with a 3-year-old child in Tyler, Texas. The Tyler Paper first reported that Child Protective Services intervened after a 3-year-old child tested positive for having methamphetamine, amphetamine, and marijuana in their system.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
Tyler local news

