WATCH: Jordan Poole sighting after Draymond Green altercation will calm nerves of Warriors fans
The Golden State Warriors shocked the NBA world on Wednesday after news broke that Draymond Green and Jordan Poole got into a physical altercation in practice. The pair reportedly had to be separated by their teammates after Green “forcefully struck” Poole during a heated confrontation. At this point,...
This Lakers-Suns Trade Sends Chris Paul To Los Angeles
Sometimes in life, we benefit from the misfortune of others. It may feel wrong, but it’s also reality. The same holds true between NBA teams. Suppose you want a job. Surely, somebody else wants it too, right? Suppose you get it. Congratulations! How unfortunate for the other person. When...
Trae Young, Ja Morant, and NBA Players React to Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole Video
NBA players didn't view this as a typical NBA fight.
Steph Curry Makes His Opinion On Jordan Poole Very Clear
Late Wednesday night, a report emerged suggesting Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and teammate Jordan Poole were involved in an altercation. Following the altercation, Yahoo Sports insider Chris Haynes said the fight stemmed from Jordan Poole's "behavior." "Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole,...
Warriors star Stephen Curry breaks silence on nasty Jordan Poole rumors that supposedly led to Draymond Green fight
NBA insider Chris Haynes reported on Wednesday that there has been a noticeable change in Jordan Poole’s attitude since training camp started for the Golden State Warriors. Apparently, this change in attitude was something that was “building up” and that it may have played a major factor in Poole’s shocking altercation with Draymond Green during Wednesday’s practice.
WATCH: Draymond Green and Jordan Poole fight footage from Golden State Warriors practice
Footage of the new infamous fight at Golden State Warriors practice between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole has officially hit
Draymond Green-Jordan Poole fight updates: Video surfaces as Green stays away from practice
Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole in the face during Golden State Warriors practice on Wednesday. While the Warriors contemplated an internal punishment for Green, video of the punch was released by TMZ on Friday. In the video, Green walks from the corner to the baseline and gets in Poole’s face....
Anthony Davis already showing Lakers fans why they can’t trust him
The Los Angeles Lakers have not even played an official regular-season game yet and we have already seen Anthony Davis get added to the injury report. Despite being listed in the starting five by Darvin Ham, Davis was eventually pulled out of Wednesday’s preseason game with back tightness. Los...
Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long
Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
‘The league is really in trouble’: Kevin Durant vocal on Victor Wembanyama’s looming NBA arrival
Even unicorns evolve, too. If you are a unicorn evolution truther, then how do you explain Victor Wembanyama? Kevin Durant, arguably the original NBA unicorn, believes that Wembanyama is going to be massive headache for opponents of whichever lucky team who would land him in the 2023 NBA Draft. “The...
The Dodgers’ hottest hitter likely won’t even make the playoff roster
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been going through the motions since clinching the best record in the league and home-field advantage through the World Series. The main motive for the team in the last week or so has been fine-tuning the playoff roster and getting guys ready for the postseason gauntlet they have to go through.
Stephen A. Smith: Celtics Docked Ime Udoka Half His Pay
Stephen A. Smith says Ime Udoka is out half his pay as part of his suspension by the Celtics.
This Knicks-Warriors Trade Features Draymond Green
Creating a winning culture is not an easy thing to do in the NBA. Talent is the most important element in winning. That much is obvious. The league’s best teams always comprise some of its most talented players. With that said, culture counts too. You need players who are...
Dwight Howard Remembers When Kurt Rambis Dropped Harsh Reality Check On His Head: "It Really Hit Me Like Damn… I Just Gotta Shut My Mouth And Do What I’m Asked To Do."
NBA big man Dwight Howard was once one of the best players in basketball. During his days in Orlando, he dominated the court with an intense interior presence and an unforgiving defensive edge. Sadly, by the time his run with the Magic ended, D12 was already in the early stages...
NBA World Reacts To Friday's Malika Andrews News
Malika Andrews continues to climb up the ladder at ESPN. On Friday, it was announced that she'll host the NBA Countdown studio show every Wednesday during the 2022-23 season. Andrews filled in for Mike Greenberg at times during last season. That experience should make it a smooth transition for her.
The Portland Trail Blazers Have Waived Three Players
The Portland Trail Blazers announced on Friday that they have waived Wesley Iwundu, Brandon Williams and Devontae Cacok.
Warriors star Draymond Green says 'NBA players support the WNBA more than we probably support' our own league
Two-time WNBA champ and three-time league MVP Lisa Leslie discussed the WNBA pay gap with LeBron James and Draymond Green in a clip from "The Shop."
