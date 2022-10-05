Read full article on original website
Applications open for 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Applications for the 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program are now being accepted. Applications will be accepted by One Montana’s Master Hunter Program through Nov. 30. Classes will be held in Billings (March), Bozeman (April) and Missoula (May). The program gives advanced education to hunters looking to...
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Residents are being allowed to return to a coastal Florida island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian. But the governor on Saturday is still warning residents that the disaster isn’t over. Many of the homes still standing on Estero Island lack basic services. Gov. Ron DeSantis says portable restrooms, hand-washing stations, shower trailers and other essentials are being trucked in for residents who want to stay. While residents were initially allowed back on the island after the storm, officials shut down access to allow teams to finish searching the wreckage for possible victims.
North Dakota tribes want exclusive rights on online gambling
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s five American Indian tribes want exclusive rights to host internet gambling and sports betting throughout the state utilizing servers located on their reservations. The tribes are turning to Republican Gov. Doug Burgum to approve the idea, under tribal-state agreements known as a compacts. The current compacts expire at the end of this year and only Burgum can approve them. The governor wouldn't comment on the proposal because negotiations are ongoing. Tribes argue the provision is needed because of the explosion of electronic pull tab machines across the state that have hurt their casinos, which are central to many tribes’ economies.
Serial 'jogger rapist' to be released from Oregon prison
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man known as the “jogger rapist” is set to be released from prison in mid-December after serving nearly 36 years behind bars, almost all of his sentence. Richard Gillmore admitted to raping nine girls in the Portland area in the 1970s and 80s but was only convicted in one case because of the statute of limitations. Gillmore was called the “jogger rapist” because he staked out victims as he ran by their homes. KOIN, which first reported his release, said he will remain under supervision until 2034. The Oregonian reports that he will be released as a low-level sex offender, angering some of his victims, who believe he should receive a higher level sex offender classification.
Officials: Wildfire in Nebraska Sandhills nearly contained
HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — Firefighters have nearly contained a large wildfire in the Nebraska Sandhills that has burned roughly 30 square miles and led to the death of a volunteer firefighter. The Bovee Fire began Sunday and spread quickly because of dry conditions. The Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team said Thursday that the fire is 94% contained, with only a few short sections of the fire line surrounding the blaze still unsecure. A night shift of firefighters will no longer be needed. The fire destroyed several buildings at the Nebraska State 4-H Camp and burned part of the Nebraska National Forest. Assistant Chief of the Purdum Volunteer Fire Department Mike Moody died Sunday after suffering an apparent heart attack while fighting the fire.
11 turkey farm workers charged with cruelty caught on video
Eleven people working for a leading turkey producer have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday that the Plainville Farms workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter. An undercover investigator for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals worked on a crew and captured graphic video showing workers appearing to mistreat the birds. Pennsylvania-based Plainville Farms says it has “zero tolerance" for such acts and has fired the implicated employees.
Newsom to call special legislative session over gas prices
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom will call a special session of the state Legislature to pass a new tax on oil companies. Newsom said Friday the session would begin Dec. 5. He accused oil companies of price gouging. The average price for a gallon of gas in California was $6.39 on Friday, according to AAA. That's $2.58 higher than the national average. Western States Petroleum Association Vice President Kevin Slagle said state lawmakers should examine decades of California's energy policy and what it means to the economy. Newsom said he wants money from the new tax to be returned to taxpayers.
Domestic violence charge casts shadow over judge's race
MUSKEGON, Mich (AP) — A Michigan judicial candidate is facing domestic assault charges partly based on video footage suggesting he hit his girlfriend repeatedly with a belt. Domestic violence advocates in the community say they felt compelled to actively speak out against his candidacy. The candidate’s girlfriend and his attorney deny that he actually struck her. According to the Detroit Free Press, Jason Kolkema was arraigned on the charges in mid-September. Kolkema is a 51-year-old attorney running for Muskegon County’s 14th Circuit Court judicial seat. He has told supporters that he was striking a chair with a belt and not his girlfriend as suggested by the video shot by an office worker in a neighboring building.
Indictment says ex-NSA worker thought he was helping Russia
DENVER (AP) — Court documents say a former National Security Agency employee from Colorado charged with espionage thought he was sending classified information to Russia when he was talking to an undercover FBI agent. The indictment of 30-year-old Jareh Sebastian Dalke issued Thursday said the information he is accused of providing includes a threat assessment of the military offensive capabilities of a foreign country, which was not named. He is being represented by federal public defenders who do not comment publicly on cases. The Army veteran allegedly told the undercover agent that he had $237,000 in debts and that he had decided to work with Russia because his heritage “ties back to your country.”
