Read full article on original website
Related
Picayune Item
Poplarville airport has sufficient funding
Some good news was provided to the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors during Monday’s meeting, the Poplarville Airport needs no additional funding from the county. Poplarville Airport Board member Darrell Fuller said the facility’s account has about $50,000 on hand and has reached a point where it is self sufficient financially.
Picayune Item
Picayune Carver Culture Musuem receives $20,000 grant from Lower Pearl River Valley Foundation
Picayune – Carver Culture Center formally known as Picayune Carver Culture Museum has been awarded $20,000 to support the relocation and reestablishment of the organization’s services to a permanent location that is centrally located and easily accessible. Picayune Carver Culture Center (PCCC) was created in February 2004 by...
Picayune Item
Reports of active shooter at PRC Schools are a hoax
Hoax calls are apparently being made alleging that an active shooter situation is underway at the Pearl River County School District. Similar calls to other districts in the Gulf Coast took place the same day. Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department Chief Investigator Maj. Marc Ogden said dispatch in Pearl River...
WLOX
All schools clear after active shooter reports at Biloxi schools, Hancock High
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday morning, authorities investigated reports of possible active shooters at Biloxi High, Biloxi Jr. High, Biloxi Upper Elementary, North Bay Elementary and Hancock High School. All schools have now been given the clear. All schools are out for fall break, and most students were gone, but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLOX
Rolls-Royce holds grand opening for new Pascagoula facility
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Governor Tate Reeves visiting South Mississippi to participatein the grand opening of the new Rolls-Royce facility in Pascagoula. “I want to thank the entire Rolls-Royce team for your commitment to Mississippi,” said Reeves. “Since I became governor, we have seen almost $5 billon in new capital investment, and we’ll see even more in the immediate future.”
NOLA.com
Richard's Disposal bailing out of Jackson contract over nonpayment, Mississippi Today reports
As one of two primary New Orleans garbage haulers was filing for bankruptcy protection this week, news broke that the other would cease operations in another major city because it hadn’t been paid. New Orleans-based Richard’s Disposal, Inc., which has been handling garbage pickup in Jackson, Mississippi, on an...
Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Oct. 7-9
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 7-9) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Olde Towne Market – Saturday – Clinton Kick off the Fall season by shopping handcrafted items including woodwork, jewelry, candles, […]
WLOX
Hoax call to Biloxi Police said 6 students were “down” at junior high
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday morning, authorities across Mississippi investigated reports of possible active shooters at schools, including schools in Biloxi, Moss Point, and Hancock and Pearl River counties. All the calls turned out to be false reports, and within an hour the schools were given the all clear by officials.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Picayune Item
Mississippi’s blessed with great Italian restaurants, including Hattiesburg’s Mario’s
Mississippi is famous world-wide for Southern comfort food – fried chicken, homemade biscuits, vegetables and sky-high meringue pies and banana pudding are just a few of the delicacies tourists list as some of their favorite dishes when they visit our state. Further south on the Gulf Coast, fresh seafood beckons those who crave fresh-from-the-gulf shrimp, oysters and fish. Despite these well-known items, less commonly discussed is the plethora of ethnic restaurants representing a multitude of cuisines. Italian restaurants are at the top of my list and finding a good one is not that hard, even in the Deep South. Last week, I enjoyed Italian food in a location that conjured up memories of a bygone era. It’s worth a detour if you’re near the area.
Picayune Item
Cost of diesel, inflation force City Council to renegotiate waste collection
Rising costs to do business forced the City Council in Picayune to enter into a new set of negotiations concerning waste collection for city residents. Nicholas K. Thompson with Copeland, Cook Taylor and Bush, who said he was retained by the city to assist in the new negations, said the city and Coastal Environmental Services entered into a contract on Aug. 16 of this year at a rate of $18.84 per unit for a total of 4,250 units.
Lamar County moves forward with Hegwood Road project
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg announced a road-widening project will move forward in Lamar County. Beginning next week, the project set for Hegwood Road will include road closures throughout the duration of the construction. Officials said road projects like this are a huge factor in alleviating congestion in major thoroughfares, but the construction […]
NOLA.com
Avondale Shipyards gets a new name as owners "relaunch" in search of new tenants
The new owners of the former Avondale Shipyards are making a renewed push to draw shipping customers and tenants, renaming the facility and announcing the completion of several on-site projects after the pandemic and other setbacks slowed progress at the facility. T. Parker Host, the Virginia-based terminal operator that bought...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDAM-TV
Recruit Class 40 graduates from Hattiesburg Police Academy
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A new group of men and women swore to protect the city of Hattiesburg and its citizens this morning at the Hattiesburg Police Department’s training academy graduation. The seven men and women now wearing the black and blue as part of Recruit Class 40 took...
Singing River hospital is not on the brink of financial collapse. So why is it seeking a buyer?
Editor’s note: This story was reported and published in a collaboration between Mississippi Today and the Sun Herald. Isabelle Taft reported for Mississippi Today and Gautama Mehta reported for the Sun Herald. JACKSON COUNTY – Unlike other Mississippi hospitals, Singing River Health System is not facing an immediate financial crisis – and that’s exactly why […]
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt advocate willing to break the law to fight fentanyl issue
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local overdose advocate is willing to break the law to fight the worldwide fentanyl issue. James Moore, the owner of Moore’s Bike Shop in Hattiesburg, lost his son to a fentanyl-laced heroin overdose in 2015. Now, to fight the issue, he is willing to pass out fentanyl test strips at his business to those who want them.
Sea Coast Echo
'Active shooter' reported at Hancock High
Hancock sheriff’s deputies on Friday morning responded to a report of an active shooter at Hancock High School. “Earlier today, there was a call received by the Hancock Sheriff’s Office of an active shooter at Hancock High School,” Joan Seals, Hancock School District public relations administrator said in a statement Friday morning. “The sheriff’s office reacted swiftly in arriving to the school and working to clear the school, room by room. No one was found on campus.
Picayune Item
Biloxi PD working hoax calls of active shooters at area schools
The Biloxi Police Department received a call on our non-emergency phone line advising there was an active shooter at the Biloxi Junior High, and six students were down. The Biloxi Police Department, Biloxi School Resource Officers, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, and Federal Bureau of Investigations responded to the following schools. Biloxi Junior High, Biloxi Upper Elementary, North Bay Elementary, and Biloxi High School, where Officers did a room-by-room clearing and verified no active shooting or any other incident occurred. The schools were not in session. However, there were teachers and other employees at the schools for training.The Biloxi Police Dispatch also received a call from Hancock County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch advising that they had also received a call this morning about their High school that was also false.
WDAM-TV
3 parades coming soon to the Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mark your calendar. Three parades are coming to the Hub City in the next five weeks. This includes the University of Southern Mississippi Homecoming Parade, the Hattiesburg Halloween Parade and the Veterans Day Parade. Here is some information provided by the City of Hattiesburg about each...
WDAM-TV
Petal High latest target of hoax active shooter call
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal High School is the latest target of a false active shooter hoax call. According to a statement provided by the Petal School District, the Petal Police Department received a phone call regarding an active shooter at Petal High School at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 7. The caller reportedly pretended to be a teacher from the school.
Rolls-Royce adds new facility to Pascagoula Naval site
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WJTV) – Rolls-Royce completed a major investment in its Pascagoula site, which will provide increased capabilities and capacity to support U.S. Navy programs. A new 26,000-ft facility will increase the company’s ability to manufacture propellers and propulsor components for naval platforms. “We’re excited to complete a second major U.S. investment in our naval capabilities […]
Comments / 0