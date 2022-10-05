ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, ME

foxbangor.com

Hancock County Grand Jury indictments

HANCOCK COUNTY– The Hancock County Grand Jury has indicted a Searsport woman in connection with a crash in Orland. Brittany Gainer, 32 was indicted on charges of driving to endanger, leaving the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, failure to report an injury and falsifying physical evidence. Travis...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
WGME

Police seize 'significant amount' of drugs from Maine home

BUCKSPORT (WGME) -- Police say they seized a “significant amount” of drugs from a home in Bucksport on Wednesday. According to police, officers searched a home on Rt. 15 and found 109 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 87 grams of suspected heroin, two handguns, and approximately $2,350 in suspected drug proceeds.
BUCKSPORT, ME
foxbangor.com

Two arrested in Bucksport drug bust

BUCKSPORT– Two people are facing charges after an early morning search of a home in Bucksport. Police say during the search of the home on Route 15 on Wednesday, October 5th they found more than a hundred grams of crystal methamphetamine, almost 90 grams of suspected heroin, 2 handguns and more than $2,300 dollars.
BUCKSPORT, ME
foxbangor.com

Lamoine death investigation update

LAMOINE– There is new information regarding the body found in Lamoine earlier this week. Lamoine town officials have confirmed Neal Salsbury died inside the home on Shore Road and the home is owned by his son. Salsbury was an unofficial candidate for Hancock County Sheriff. The body was discovered...
LAMOINE, ME
wgan.com

Police launch death investigation in Hancock County

Police in Hancock County are investigating after a man was found dead inside of his home on Monday. Shannon Moss with the Maine Department of Public Safety says police responded to a home on Shore Road in Lamoine on Monday morning. The male’s body was discovered by a friend who...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
WMTW

89-year-old couple found dead in Penobscot County home

ORRINGTON, Maine — An 89-year-old couple was found dead Wednesday in their Penobscot County home. Authorities were called to the home on Swetts Pond Road in Orrington around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Russell and Lois Swanson were found dead by a family member, officials confirmed. The Maine State Police Major...
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Unity man indicted on nine counts after holding gun to woman’s head

BELFAST — A Unity man was indicted by a Waldo County Grand Jury Sept. 21 on nine counts related to holding a former partner at gunpoint in an incident that lasted several hours. Aaron Nickerson, 47, of Unity, was indicted following an incident that occurred in Montville Aug. 9.
UNITY, ME
The Maine Writer

The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9th

With the weekend approaching, comes the weekly round-up of events for everyone to check out. This weekend you can look forward to Oktoberfest events, plenty of craft fairs to choose from, the Maine Maple Fall Fest, and of course, I can't forget to mention the North American Wife Carrying Championship. So many events and, unfortunately, not enough hours in the day to check them all out. And of course, the eye-pleasing sight of autumn colors must be mentioned as another thing we can also check out. Whatever you choose to do this weekend, enjoy your weekend, everyone!
BANGOR, ME
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wabi.tv

6 college students displaced temporarily after fire

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Six college students have been temporarily displaced after a fire earlier Friday. According to Old Town Fire Department, an accidental fire started in one of the bedrooms in the home on Bennoch Road. The fire was put out within five minutes of the fire department’s...
OLD TOWN, ME
wabi.tv

Graham Lacher’s family follows up on credible sighting

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing several months ago say they are following up on a credible sighting Tuesday night. According to the Missing Graham Lacher Facebook page, they say a man who matched his description and likely behavior was seen walking down Island Ave. toward Ayer’s Island in Orono.
ORONO, ME
foxbangor.com

Milo man arrested in Lagrange for traffic violations, drugs found in search

LAGRANGE– The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Department made a drug related arrest in Lagrange following a traffic stop. It happened around 9:30 Saturday morning. A Deputy was on Mill Street when he encountered a vehicle committing multiple traffic violations. Following the stop, the operator, Codie Donlon, 26 of Milo...
LAGRANGE, ME

