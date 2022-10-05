Read full article on original website
Related
foxbangor.com
Hancock County Grand Jury indictments
HANCOCK COUNTY– The Hancock County Grand Jury has indicted a Searsport woman in connection with a crash in Orland. Brittany Gainer, 32 was indicted on charges of driving to endanger, leaving the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, failure to report an injury and falsifying physical evidence. Travis...
WGME
Police seize 'significant amount' of drugs from Maine home
BUCKSPORT (WGME) -- Police say they seized a “significant amount” of drugs from a home in Bucksport on Wednesday. According to police, officers searched a home on Rt. 15 and found 109 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 87 grams of suspected heroin, two handguns, and approximately $2,350 in suspected drug proceeds.
foxbangor.com
Two arrested in Bucksport drug bust
BUCKSPORT– Two people are facing charges after an early morning search of a home in Bucksport. Police say during the search of the home on Route 15 on Wednesday, October 5th they found more than a hundred grams of crystal methamphetamine, almost 90 grams of suspected heroin, 2 handguns and more than $2,300 dollars.
foxbangor.com
Lamoine death investigation update
LAMOINE– There is new information regarding the body found in Lamoine earlier this week. Lamoine town officials have confirmed Neal Salsbury died inside the home on Shore Road and the home is owned by his son. Salsbury was an unofficial candidate for Hancock County Sheriff. The body was discovered...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgan.com
Police launch death investigation in Hancock County
Police in Hancock County are investigating after a man was found dead inside of his home on Monday. Shannon Moss with the Maine Department of Public Safety says police responded to a home on Shore Road in Lamoine on Monday morning. The male’s body was discovered by a friend who...
Police investigating after man found dead in Lamoine
LAMOINE, Maine — State Police are still investigating after a man was found dead in a Lamoine home on Wednesday. At 10:15 a.m., the Hancock County Sheriff's Department responded to a call at a residence on Shore Road. When they arrived, they found a man dead inside of the...
WMTW
89-year-old couple found dead in Penobscot County home
ORRINGTON, Maine — An 89-year-old couple was found dead Wednesday in their Penobscot County home. Authorities were called to the home on Swetts Pond Road in Orrington around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Russell and Lois Swanson were found dead by a family member, officials confirmed. The Maine State Police Major...
Cause of death released for Orrington couple found dead in their home
ORRINGTON, Maine — The state medical examiner said Friday that an elderly Orrington couple found dead Wednesday at their home died by what officials are calling a "murder-suicide." The Maine Department of Public Safety announced the ruling late Friday afternoon and said no additional information would be released. Sheriff's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
penbaypilot.com
Unity man indicted on nine counts after holding gun to woman’s head
BELFAST — A Unity man was indicted by a Waldo County Grand Jury Sept. 21 on nine counts related to holding a former partner at gunpoint in an incident that lasted several hours. Aaron Nickerson, 47, of Unity, was indicted following an incident that occurred in Montville Aug. 9.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police arrest Belmont man in connection to August hit-and-run with bicyclist
BELFAST — Belfast Police Chief Bobby Cormier said Oct. 5 that an arrest had been made in the Aug. 12 incident that left a 30-year-old bicyclist injured in a ditch. At approximately 8:51 p.m. that night, Belfast Police responded to a 911 call of a bicyclist being struck by a motor vehicle in the area of 238 Belmont Ave in Belfast.
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9th
With the weekend approaching, comes the weekly round-up of events for everyone to check out. This weekend you can look forward to Oktoberfest events, plenty of craft fairs to choose from, the Maine Maple Fall Fest, and of course, I can't forget to mention the North American Wife Carrying Championship. So many events and, unfortunately, not enough hours in the day to check them all out. And of course, the eye-pleasing sight of autumn colors must be mentioned as another thing we can also check out. Whatever you choose to do this weekend, enjoy your weekend, everyone!
State Police Look Into Death Of Lamoine Man, Found By Friend
Authorities are looking into the death of a Hancock County man this week after his body was discovered at his home on Shore Road in Lamoine. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson, Shannon Moss, says the Hancock County Sheriff's office received a call just after 10 AM Monday. "The deceased...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wabi.tv
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - State Police say the Medical Examiner has ruled the deaths of an Orrington couple this week as a murder-suicide. Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89, were found deceased Wednesday morning by a family member in their home on Swetts Pond Road. Law enforcement closed the road...
wabi.tv
6 college students displaced temporarily after fire
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Six college students have been temporarily displaced after a fire earlier Friday. According to Old Town Fire Department, an accidental fire started in one of the bedrooms in the home on Bennoch Road. The fire was put out within five minutes of the fire department’s...
WMTW
Maine mother accused of killing son blames his sister for some injuries
BELFAST, Maine — Testimony is underway in the murder trial of a Stockton Springs woman accused of killing her 3-year-old son. Jessica Trefethen, 36, has pleaded not guilty in the death of Maddox Williams. Maddox died in June 2021 after Trefethen and her mother brought him to the hospital...
Student charged, Brewer police investigate multiple school threats
BREWER, Maine — One student has been charged after the Brewer Police Department investigated multiple threats made to Brewer schools on Wednesday afternoon. According to a Facebook post shared on Wednesday evening, the Brewer Police Department investigated two, separate threats made to Brewer High School and Brewer Community School after hours.
wabi.tv
Milford Fire, National Guard among agencies to find driver that went off the road
MILFORD, Maine (WABI) - Milford Fire and Rescue say they were able to find the driver of a truck that went off the road last night with the help of multiple agencies including the Army National Guard. They say it happened on Brandy Pond Road. Pictures they posted show that...
wabi.tv
Graham Lacher’s family follows up on credible sighting
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing several months ago say they are following up on a credible sighting Tuesday night. According to the Missing Graham Lacher Facebook page, they say a man who matched his description and likely behavior was seen walking down Island Ave. toward Ayer’s Island in Orono.
Waterville is Officially a Month Away From Two-Way Traffic on Front & Main Streets
It wont be long now before the people of Waterville get to live in the same lavish lap of luxury that the people of Augusta have been living in now for several years. That's right, we're talking about two-way traffic in the city's busiest district- downtown. For as long as...
foxbangor.com
Milo man arrested in Lagrange for traffic violations, drugs found in search
LAGRANGE– The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Department made a drug related arrest in Lagrange following a traffic stop. It happened around 9:30 Saturday morning. A Deputy was on Mill Street when he encountered a vehicle committing multiple traffic violations. Following the stop, the operator, Codie Donlon, 26 of Milo...
Comments / 0