Scarborough, ME

97.5 WOKQ

Out-of-State Teen Threatened Scarborough High School Via Text

An arrest was made after an out-of-state threat shut down Scarborough High School on Tuesday. The threat was received via text by a student who reported it to Scarborough Police Monday night. Investigators tracked the origin of the threat to a juvenile located in another state. They were arrested with the assistance of "an outside law enforcement agency", and criminal charges are expected.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
wgan.com

Juvenile charged in Augusta armed robbery

Police say a juvenile has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery last week at a Big Apple store in Augusta. According to the Kennebec Journal, the suspect walked into the store on Stone St. and demanded cash and merchandise while brandishing a handgun. The suspect fled the store...
AUGUSTA, ME
wgan.com

Police search Portland apartment as part of criminal investigation

Portland Police say roads were briefly closed near Grant St. while a search warrant was executed at an apartment building. Interim Police Chief Heath Gorham says the search happened around noon on Friday. The department’s Special Reaction Team was used to execute the warrant, and the building was secured within a few minutes.
PORTLAND, ME
wgan.com

Overnight shooting under investigation by Lewiston police

Police in Lewiston are investigating after a man and at least two vehicles were shot overnight. According to the Sun Journal, officers responded to the area of College and Bartlett Streets around 1 a.m. Friday to a report of gunshots. Officers found a vehicle riddled with bullets with the doors open.
LEWISTON, ME
wabi.tv

Augusta police apprehend juvenile involved in Big Apple robbery

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta Police have apprehended a juvenile from Augusta involved in a robbery at a Big Apple store last week. Police say a suspect entered the store, displayed a gun, and demanded money and merchandise. The suspect fled the scene before police could arrive. Thursday, police stopped...
AUGUSTA, ME
WMTW

Maine man, vehicles shot in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police are investigating after a man was shot early Friday morning. Officers heard several shots at about 1 a.m. in the area of College and Bartlett streets. Several people called 911 at the same time reporting hearing shots. When officers went to Bartlett Street, they...
LEWISTON, ME
WMTW

Maine man pleads guilty to role in massive marijuana bust

An Auburn man pleaded guilty in Federal Court in Portland on Friday to his role in a major drug bust in 2018. According to court records, on Feb. 27, 2018, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the Auburn home of Brian Bilodeau, 38. During the search, agents seized about 180 pounds of marijuana, four firearms, a money-counting machine, a 2016 Lamborghini Huracan, and a 2014 Nissan GT-R.
AUBURN, ME
WMUR.com

Police seek missing Wolfeboro man last seen Thursday

WOLFEBORO, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police have put out an alert for a missing vulnerable adult from Wolfeboro. Police said John Skelton, 65, was reported missing at 9 p.m. Thursday by his family after he was overdue to return from a doctor's appointment. The Wolfeboro Police Department said...
WOLFEBORO, NH
wabi.tv

323 newly recorded COVID cases, 10 additional deaths

Maine (WABI) - There are 323 new cases of coronavirus, according to the latest data released by the Maine CDC. There are also 10 additional COVID related deaths. Five residents come from Cumberland County. The othe five are residents each from Kennebec, Aroostook, Oxford, Somerset and Knox counties. All 10...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

2 men dead after plane crashes in Arundel

ARUNDEL, Maine (WMTW) - The York County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that two men are dead after a plane crashed in Arundel Wednesday afternoon. The Sheriff William King says 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth was flying the plane when it crashed. Paul Koziell, 55 from Scarborough, was also on board.
ARUNDEL, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Neo-Nazi group marches through Lewiston park

LEWISTON, Maine — A normal Sunday afternoon at Kennedy Park in Lewiston is a peaceful time. But on Sunday, the scene was home to what the Anti-Defamation League calls a neo-Nazi group. It's labeled Nationalist Social Club 131, a New England-based neo-Nazi group that broadcasts antisemitism and targets people...
LEWISTON, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Speedway crashes can now cost town money; owners, town to talk

When Wiscasset Speedway needs someone taken to a hospital, that can tie up a Wiscasset ambulance about four hours and cost the town $800 for any mutual aid, Emergency Medical Services Director Erin Bean told selectmen Oct. 4. In the meeting at the town office and on Zoom and YouTube,...
WISCASSET, ME
wgan.com

2 construction execs killed in small plane crash in Arundel

ARUNDEL, Maine (AP) A small plane crashed near Biddeford Municipal Airport, killing two construction company executives who were aboard, officials said. The Beechcraft Bonanza was owned by the company and the executives were the only ones aboard Wednesday afternoon when the plane went down in woods in Arundel, officials said.
ARUNDEL, ME
97.5 WOKQ

New Spa in Portsmouth, New Hampshire is a Woodsy, Enchanting Oasis

Self care is having a serious moment and if I haven't made that clear, I am a huge proponent of it. Taking care of your physical and mental well being is no longer looked at as an unnecessary indulgence. It is an integral part of living a balanced life. How are you supposed to show up as your best self to work or in your personal relationships if you don't take care of yourself?
PORTSMOUTH, NH

