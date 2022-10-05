ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers, CT

Somers, Stafford in approach deal on emergency services

By Susan Danseyar / Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago

SOMERS — The town is in the final stages of negotiations with Stafford for an emergency advanced-life support service agreement that, if approved by both communities, would begin on Jan. 1.

WHAT: Lawyers for Stafford and Somers are reviewing a proposed agreement between the towns for emergency advanced life-support services.

DETAILS: If approved, the service arrangement would begin Jan. 1 and be renewed each year on July 1. The fee Stafford would pay Somers is still up for discussion.

The proposed agreement is for Stafford to pay a fee to Somers each year that would cover the salary and benefits for a full-time paramedic stationed at Stafford’s fire station, equipment, the vehicle, and medical supplies.

Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

