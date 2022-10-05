Read full article on original website
ComicBook
MultiVersus Teases New Character With Spooky Trailer
MultiVersus developer Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games have begun teasing the release of the free-to-play platform brawler's next character. More specifically, several social media posts culminating in a brief video early this morning (or late last night depending on how you look at it) seem to indicate that the previously announced Stripe will be joining the video game's playable roster at some point next week.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Trailer Released, Reveals New Cast
Paramount+ has released a new trailer for Star Trek: Discovery Season 5. Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green introduced the trailer during the Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con. She joined the panel virtually from the set of Star Trek: Discovery in Toronto, where the streaming series is still filming its fifth season. The trailer reveals the first looks at Rayner, played by Callum Keith Rennie (The Umbrella Academy, Jessica Jones) and the team of Moll and L'ak, played by Eve Harlow (The 100, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Elias Toufexis (Shadowhunters, Blood of Zeus), respectively.
ComicBook
The Last of Us HBO Star Was Told Not to Play the Game
One of the lead stars of HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us was told not to play the video game. Anyone who even casually plays video games likely knows all about The Last of Us. It's one of the most acclaimed games in the medium and its sequel was the subject of plenty of controversy for weeks after release, so it's hard to get away from people talking about it. Even those who don't own PlayStations or the game itself have experienced the game through walkthroughs and livestreams, especially in the lead-up to the upcoming HBO TV series. However, HBO doesn't want everyone to be aware of the game ahead of the show.
ComicBook
Banned Steam Game Releases After Valve Reverses Decision
Steam users who weren't to happy about Spike Chunsoft's Chaos;Head Noah getting banned from the platform will be happy to hear that the game's release is back on track now after Valve elected to reverse its initial decision. The publisher announced the surprising turnaround for the game this weekend, an announcement that couldn't have come at a better time considering how the game was originally scheduled to release on October 7th.
ComicBook
Nintendo's New Legend of Zelda Promo Reignites Theories About Tears of the Kingdom Gameplay
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom made a promotional appearance at the Nintendo Live event in Japan this week, and after seeing an exceptionally detailed statue of Link, Zelda fans are once again abuzz with theories about new gameplay mechanics that might be present in the Breath of the Wild sequel. The statue in question (which looks like a Zelda collector's dream) shows Link with his arm outstretched alongside a light-up feature with that particular arm being a key focus of most of the gameplay theories thus far.
ComicBook
Cthulhu: Death May Die: Fear of the Unknown Kickstarter Revealed
CMON has revealed its next Kickstarter project, and it will be a big one for Cthulhu fans. During a recent stream the CMON team revealed their next Kickstarter project will be Cthulhu: Death May Die Season 3 – Fear of the Unknown, and while CMON didn't share many details yet, they did reveal that the Kickstarter will launch very soon and CMON marketing coordinator Helena Dutt-Ross said: "it is the game you know and love, but there are a few new tweaks we think you'll enjoy." It is a standalone game, and you can check out the new teaser trailer for the game below. You can also find the Kickstarter campaign page right here.
ComicBook
Blade's Daughter to Star in Upcoming Marvel Series
Blade's daughter is about headline her own Marvel series. Announced today at New York Comic Con, Bloodline: Daughter of Blade, from writer Danny Lore and artist Karen S. Darboe, follows Brielle Brooks, daughter of Eric Brooks, a.k.a. Blade. Marvel Comics introduced Brielle Brooks into the Marvel Universe earlier this year in the pages of Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men. Now, it's time for Brielle to discover her parentage and enter an entirely new world on the darker side of the Marvel Universe. You can see the cover of Bloodline: Daughter of Blade#1 below. Here's the synopsis for the series, provided by Marvel Comics in a press release:
ComicBook
The Dragon Prince Season 4 Sets Release Date With New Trailer
The Dragon Prince will be coming back to Netflix later next month with the highly anticipated Season 4 of Wonderstorm and Bardel Entertainment's original animated series, and now the series has revealed when this new episodes will be released with the fullest trailer for the new season yet! With Netflix previously confirming that The Dragon Prince will be able to tell its seven season long saga, fans have been curious to see how each new arc of the series develops. This has been especially true for the next season as it teases a notable time skip and new status quo for our fan favorites following the end of the third season.
ComicBook
Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor: Jodie Whittaker's Final Episode Trailer Reveals Premiere Date
On Saturday, the BBC released the trailer for Jodie Whittaker's final Doctor Who, "The Power of the Doctor." The Doctor Who Centenary Special is Whittaker's final episode starring the Thirteenth Doctor and will see Whittaker regenerating into Ncuti Gatwa's Fourteenth Doctor. The BBC revealed the new trailer, which sees multiple mysteries afoot involving The Master, the Daleks, and the Cybermen. Whittaker previously said that the 90-minute special will be one longtime Doctor Who fans can appreciate. "It's one for the Whovians," Whittaker told Empire Magazine. "It's a huge treat if you're a proper fan. It's got all the iconic things that you associate with Doctor Who. It's massive."
ComicBook
Jennifer Lawrence Says She "Lost A Sense of Control" After Hunger Games, Oscar Win
Jennifer Lawrence is one of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood, thanks in no small part to films like The Hunger Games, but now she's opening up about how the massive success of that film as well as winning the Oscar for 2012's Silver Linings Playbook not only accelerated her career but made her feel like she'd lost a sense of control as well.
ComicBook
Black Clover Creator Addresses the Anime's Upcoming Movie
Black Clover has finally given fans the first real look at its first big movie project, and the original creator behind the series has addressed the fact that it will be taking on an original story! When the TV anime adaptation of Yuki Tabata's original manga series to an end, it was announced that the franchise would be returning with its debut feature film. But with the manga series having two long arcs following the anime's cliffhanger, there was a wonder as to what this new movie could really do since there's so much potential material still left to adapt for the anime someday.
ComicBook
The Rings of Power Reveals A Major Lord of the Rings Villain in Episode 8
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has kept fans playing hide-and-go-seek with Sauron, the overarching evil villain from the lore of Middle-earth. However, while fans were so busy trying to discern where (or in what skin) the evil overlord is hiding during the Second Age of Middle-earth, the penultimate episode of Rings of Power Season 1 teases the coming of a different major villain from Tolkien's Lord of the Rings saga...
ComicBook
Marvel Reveals New X-Men Team
Marvel will introduce a new X-Men team this February under the guidance of Lucas Bishop, Captain Commander of Krakoa. The new series Bishop: War College puts Bishop from and center with TV writer J. Holtham -- who has written for Marvel shows Cloak and Dagger and Jessica Jones -- and artist Sean Damien Hill at the helm. The series sees Bishop assembling a new X-Men team that includes young mutants Armor and Surge, who were both among the losers of the second annual X-Men fan vote. There are also some newcomers to the franchise, or characters relatively underdeveloped until now. Check out Ken Lashley's cover for the first issue below. Here's the synopsis for the series, provided by Marvel Comics in a press release:
ComicBook
Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter Account Fires Shots at The Super Mario Bros. Movie
The Twitter account for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie has fired some shots at the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie. Video game movies are becoming more and more prevalent now because Hollywood has started to finally crack the code. While they're not all the way there quite yet, they are far better than they were 20 years ago and many of them are financially successful too. However, it took a lot of criticism for that to happen. Earlier this week, Nintendo and Universal began to market The Super Mario Bros. Movie and while it looks good, fans had a few critiques. One of the more comical criticisms of the film is that Mario appears to have no butt, causing fans to ridicule the character's look. However, one other voice chimed in.
ComicBook
Netflix's Ultraman Releases Final Season Poster
Ultraman's big anime debut is returning to Netflix next year with its third and final season, and the series has released an intense new poster to help celebrate! When the second season of the anime taking on Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi's original manga series (which was already a sequel to Tsuburaya Productions' original Ultraman Tokusatsu franchise) premiere earlier this year, it was quickly confirmed that a third season of the anime was in the works. Unlike the announcement for the second season, however, there was a big bummer attached as it was also confirmed to be the final season of the anime overall.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Trailer Reveals the USS Enteprise-F
The Enterprise-F finally arrives in the Star Trek universe in the third season of Star Trek: Picard. During today's Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con, Paramount+ revealed a new trailer for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard. While a previous trailer revealed the show's "hero ship" the USS Titan-A, the new trailer reveals the Star Trek debut of the next generation (no pun intended) of Enterprise, the USS Enterprise-F. There's no word on who is in command of the ship, but the vessel does appear to be using the same Odyssey-class design used for the USS Enterprise-F in the video game Star Trek Online.
ComicBook
Mysterious New M. Night Shyamalan Movie Gets 2024 Release Date
M. Night Shyamalan is known for an array of films with a career that really took off when The Sixth Sense was released back in 1999. Shyamalan's next movie, Knock at the Cabin, is being released in February of 2023, but it's not the only project he has lined up. Not only is his show Servant expected to come back for a fourth season, but Shyamalan also has a mysterious new movie in the works. According to Deadline, Universal has scheduled a Shyamalan-led thriller for a theatrical release on April 5th, 2024.
ComicBook
Sonic the Hedgehog Producer Calls Initial Design Backlash "Luckiest Horrible Thing That Could Happen"
One of the producers on the Sonic the Hedgehog movie recently reflected on the original design for the titular character and spun the backlash into a positive thing. Sonic the Hedgehog is one of the most recognizable characters out there. Even if you've never played the games, his dark yet illuminating blue fur, big red sneakers, white gloves, and strangely shaped eyes stick out like a sore thumb. There's no other character that looks like him and his overall design hasn't changed a ton over the years when looking at the jump from 2D to 3D and video game to cartoon. However, Sonic did almost have a really horrendous look in his first big screen outing.
ComicBook
The Super Mario Bros. Movie May Feature Luigi's Mansion
The Super Mario Bros. Movie may give us a big screen version of Luigi's Manson. For those who are really only familiar with the general concept of Mario games, there's a spin-off series known as Luigi's Mansion that started back on GameCube in the early 2000s. Luigi, being a bit of a scaredy cat, is forced to make his way through a haunted house in search of Mario while sucking up ghosts with a vacuum of some sort a la Ghostbusters. The series has been praised for being unique and providing a fresh spin on the iconic Nintendo characters and it may be a critical part of The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
ComicBook
WWE Teases Bray Wyatt Extreme Rules Return With Major SmackDown Teaser, White Rabbit Roams the Arena
WWE wasted no time in getting things started on tonight's season premiere of WWE SmackDown, as during Triple H's introduction they revealed a QR code and a new tease of what seems to be Bray Wyatt. That was a big enough deal, but then WWE went and upped the ante when they played an actual White Rabbit teaser on TV, and it revealed a date of when we'll get more details. Oh, and the date is when Extreme Rules takes place, so it does seem as if fans will actually get some sort of confirmation of what these teasers are alluding to tomorrow night.
