Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Tampa Bay Manager, Kevin Cash, Gives Guardians Fans A Big Compliment
There's been talk all season about attendance being down and fans not showing up for games. Whatever the reason may be, there's no denying that when Progressive Field fills up it's an electric place to be!. This isn't exactly a secret either. Rays manager, Kevin Cash, gave Cleveland fans a...
Wichita Eagle
How to Watch Phillies at Cardinals NLWCS Game Two: TV Channel, Streaming Links
The Philadelphia Phillies scored six runs in the ninth inning of Game 1 of NL Wild Card series to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-3. Philadelphia had been shutout by Cardinals' pitching up until the final frame. Down to their final two outs, the Phillies loaded the bases, and didn't look back. It was their first postseason win in over a decade, and it was a big one.
Wichita Eagle
Norman Powell Reveals Difference Between Raptors and Clippers Kawhi Leonard
View the original article to see embedded media. LA Clippers guard Norman Powell played with Kawhi Leonard on the Toronto Raptors in 2019 when the two players won a championship together. Now reunited in Los Angeles with the Clippers, the two players should compliment each other well once again. When Powell came over from the Portland Trail Blazers at last year's trade deadline, Leonard was still out with an injury. Now alongside each other again, Powell sees a different Kawhi Leonard.
Comments / 0