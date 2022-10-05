ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Wichita Eagle

Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin

PITTSBURGH -- You've got to love a quarterback who isn't afraid to talk back to 350-pound defenders, but what about one who brings that smack talk back to practice? For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's their quarterback. Kenny Pickett had all of Acrisure Stadium fired up when he stood in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Protesting Fan Files Police Report Against Rams LB Bobby Wagner

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. That's what a protesting and unruly fan got when Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackled him as he entered the field of play during the first half of LA's 24-9 loss at the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. A hard tackle at...
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Doc Rivers Dishes Thoughts on Matisse Thybulle’s Struggles

Philadelphia 76ers veteran Matisse Thybulle knew he had to go into the 2022 offseason looking for ways to improve on the offensive end of the ball. Although Thybulle's established himself as one of the most dominant perimeter defenders in the game, his lack of production on offense has started to overshadow his value on the defensive end.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

NFL, NFLPA Release Findings From Tua Tagovailoa Investigation

The NFL and players association released a joint statement Saturday concerning the investigation into how the Dolphins handled Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion check during their Week 3 game against the Bills. The two parties agreed protocols were properly applied but found they were insufficient. In turn, the concussion protocols have...
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Promote LB Ryan Anderson to Active Roster

PITTSBURGH -- T.J. Watt's rehabilitation from a torn pectoral muscle is moving slower than expected and, with rumors swirling that he had suffered a setback, the Pittsburgh Steelers elevated linebacker Ryan Anderson from the practice squad ahead of this week's game against the Buffalo Bills. Anderson has been on the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys at Rams: What’s Wrong with QB Matthew Stafford?

FRISCO - What's wrong with Matthew Stafford?. The Los Angeles Rams have not looked like the same team that hoisted the Lombardi Trophy just eight months ago. ... and that is especially true of their quarterback. Granted it's still very early in the season, but the Rams are just 2-2,...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

49ers vs. Panthers Preview/Prediction: Which Defense Will Prevail?

Back in the winners circle for the 49ers after tossing the Rams around on Monday Night Football. Now they have to refocus and set their sights on a short week against a lesser opponent across the country in the Carolina Panthers. Games like these, especially after a highly motivated matchup, tend to be a struggle for good teams.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Dolphins-Jets Week 5 Predictions Roundup

The Miami Dolphins will look to move their record to 4-1 in the 2022 season when they face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Dolphins will enter the game as 3.5-point favorites according to the SI Sportsbook. Here's a roundup of national predictions on this...
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Why T.J. Hockenson May Be ‘Problematic’ for Patriots

Mike D'Abate covers the New England Patriots for Patriots Country. He answered five questions heading into the Lions-Patriots matchup at Gillette Stadium Sunday. 1.) How would you describe the start to the Patriots' 2022 season?. Mike D'Abate: New England’s 2022 season has seen its share of ebb and flow throughout...
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Jets to Activate Duane Brown From Injured Reserve; What it Means

Veteran offensive tackle Duane Brown will be available to make his Jets debut on Sunday, activated off injured reserve, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Brownreturned to practice earlier this week. The 37-year-old landed on IR just before the beginning of the regular season, suffering a shoulder injury in practice.
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Las Vegas Raiders Week 5 Depth Chart

As the Las Vegas Raiders enter Week 5, the official injury report has been released which means we can now also analyze this week’s depth chart. Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow has returned to full practice this week after missing the past two weeks due to a concussion. Raider Nation should be expecting Renfrow to start in the depth chart as a slot receiver.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

Aaron Glenn Is Not Worried About ‘Job Security’

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has had the opportunity to vent his frustrations with his wife about the team's poor defensive performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Naturally, after listening to a coach vent frustratingly at dinner, his wife patiently waited and asked, "Are you done? So go be AG....
NFL
Wichita Eagle

After Years of London Losers, Packers Come Leaping to Town

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 1773, a bunch of tea was thrown into Boston Harbor. That was a seminal moment in what wound up being a revolution against England. Since 2007, the NFL has been throwing a lot of T-for-terrible games at England. Eventually, the United States and Great...
GREEN BAY, WI

